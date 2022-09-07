Read full article on original website
Related
WKBW-TV
The 64th Annual Niagara County Peach Festival is this weekend
This weekend is the Niagara County Peach Festival is taking place in Lewiston, NY. Joining us today is the 2022 Niagara County Peach Festival Chairman Dean Beltrano. He brought with him the signature dish for the Peach Festival and that is their peach shortcake. Dean says, “The shortcakes underneath are...
WKBW-TV
NYSUT scholarship to assist victims & families of Buffalo’s mass shooting
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It is another step forward in healing the Buffalo community since the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue. New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), the state’s largest teachers union, has created a Memorial Scholarship Fund. It is aimed to help the victims and families with their education.
WKBW-TV
Mercedes and Emily go shopping at Apricot Lane Boutique in Buffalo
If you are looking for a great place to spend time with your girls where you both can shop then check out Apricot Lane in Buffalo. Emily and Mercedes headed over there to do a little shopping and to check out the fashions. Apricot Lane Boutique (Buffalo) is a locally...
WKBW-TV
Creating a Buffalo Bills themed table
The Buffalo Bills game is just hours away. You may have your menu planned, but what about your table. Lisa Miles from Tattered Tulip has some great ideas for your game day table. Lisa’s first tip is that you want to start at the bottom. She used a turf as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKBW-TV
Hollywood director in town for a special screening of “Fire in the Sky” benefitting Squeaky Wheel
Hollywood director Robert Lieberman, a Buffalo native and alumnus of The University at. Buffalo and Zainab Seleh, executive director, Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Art Center join us in studio to talk about a special screening of Fire in the Sky. The screening will take place tomorrow night at the...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo School District eyeing altering start time to address bus driver shortages
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is proposing to alter school start times to adjust for a school bus driver shortage. But this plan is not sitting well with the city’s teachers union. “We're very optimistic. We're very hopeful,” remarked Dr. Tonja Williams, superintendent, Buffalo...
WKBW-TV
Asbury Pointe - A luxury retirement community in Amherst
Marilyn, Ciavarella, sales manager and a resident, says, “Asbury Pointe Retirement Community is a luxury retirement community and is part of Beechwood Continuing Care.” They are located in Amherst, NY. There are many amenities there. Each apartment has a full kitchen, washer and dryer, patios and balconies on...
WKBW-TV
Local organization hosts pop-up shop to help women achieve success
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Getting a dream job can start with a little confidence and the right outfit. Local organization, Dress for Success, is using fashion to uplift those looking for help securing a job. Cosmetology volunteer and domestic abuse survivor Tina Jones said Dress for Success is what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKBW-TV
Summer warmth takes over into the weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nice comfortable start to Saturday, great for morning outtings to local farmers markets with temperatures in the lower 60s. Temperatures rise qucickly into the afternoon as highs reach into the mid 80s but remain in the 70s for the S.Tier. You'll notice an increase in some high clouds through the day. Sunday features more clouds, cooler highs but seasonable in the upper 70s with scattered showers developing.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo tragedy highlights need for Black mental health care workers
As Dr. Kenyani Davis makes her rounds at the Community Health Center in Buffalo, New York, she is still trying to process it all, after a mass shooter murdered 10 members of the neighborhood she serves. "It's a community that got affected, especially when you're talking about a hate crime,"...
Comments / 0