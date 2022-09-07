ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

WKBW-TV

The 64th Annual Niagara County Peach Festival is this weekend

This weekend is the Niagara County Peach Festival is taking place in Lewiston, NY. Joining us today is the 2022 Niagara County Peach Festival Chairman Dean Beltrano. He brought with him the signature dish for the Peach Festival and that is their peach shortcake. Dean says, “The shortcakes underneath are...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

NYSUT scholarship to assist victims & families of Buffalo’s mass shooting

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It is another step forward in healing the Buffalo community since the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue. New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), the state’s largest teachers union, has created a Memorial Scholarship Fund. It is aimed to help the victims and families with their education.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Creating a Buffalo Bills themed table

The Buffalo Bills game is just hours away. You may have your menu planned, but what about your table. Lisa Miles from Tattered Tulip has some great ideas for your game day table. Lisa’s first tip is that you want to start at the bottom. She used a turf as...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
WKBW-TV

Asbury Pointe - A luxury retirement community in Amherst

Marilyn, Ciavarella, sales manager and a resident, says, “Asbury Pointe Retirement Community is a luxury retirement community and is part of Beechwood Continuing Care.” They are located in Amherst, NY. There are many amenities there. Each apartment has a full kitchen, washer and dryer, patios and balconies on...
AMHERST, NY
WKBW-TV

Local organization hosts pop-up shop to help women achieve success

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Getting a dream job can start with a little confidence and the right outfit. Local organization, Dress for Success, is using fashion to uplift those looking for help securing a job. Cosmetology volunteer and domestic abuse survivor Tina Jones said Dress for Success is what...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Summer warmth takes over into the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nice comfortable start to Saturday, great for morning outtings to local farmers markets with temperatures in the lower 60s. Temperatures rise qucickly into the afternoon as highs reach into the mid 80s but remain in the 70s for the S.Tier. You'll notice an increase in some high clouds through the day. Sunday features more clouds, cooler highs but seasonable in the upper 70s with scattered showers developing.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo tragedy highlights need for Black mental health care workers

As Dr. Kenyani Davis makes her rounds at the Community Health Center in Buffalo, New York, she is still trying to process it all, after a mass shooter murdered 10 members of the neighborhood she serves. "It's a community that got affected, especially when you're talking about a hate crime,"...
BUFFALO, NY

