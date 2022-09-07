ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Farm Share distribution with Lake Butler Community Center (155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler). Recipients...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Zumbathon for a good cause

The Bryant Strong Foundation launched in 2015 after founder, Karla Betancourt, lost her son to cancer. As a way to honor him and live strong, she launched the organization with a Bowl-a-thon and toy drives. After her Zumba community showed her so much support during the time she needed to spend with Bryant in his final days, she wanted to give love to them AND her son by pivoting to a Zumbathon. Over the 7 years since its inception, the Bryant Strong Foundation has raised over $10,000, donated toys and helped 20+ families in need. Saturday, Karla and her group gather at James Weldon Johnson Park for the 5th Annual Bstrong Zumbathon. Rance met her at the park to learn some moves and find out more. www.bryantstrong.org.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Fruit Cove cafe hosting grand opening

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Noah's Agape Café is a new non-profit teaming up with the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville, Best Buddies Association of North Florida, and North Florida School of Special Education. The owner, Beckie Schwartz says the idea was to give those with intellectual differences, like...
FRUIT COVE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project

Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

