4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Farm Share distribution with Lake Butler Community Center (155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler). Recipients...
News4Jax.com
20,000 supporters put heart and soul into First Coast Heart Walk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of people joined in for the First Coast Heart Walk on Saturday to raise awareness of heart disease -- the No. 1 killer of men and women in the U.S. This is more than a walk -- it’s a movement that is saving lives.
‘Don’t ever stop trying’: Woman works at YMCA she once received help from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who made the difficult decision to leave her home country and move to Jacksonville was so touched by the support she received from the YMCA, that she is now paying it forward and helping others in need. Bedimar Munoz came here to Jacksonville in...
12 Who Care: Dr. Jerome Mosley is on a mission to empower youth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around Maddie V. Rutherford Alternative School, Dr. Jerome Mosley's presence is felt in a big way. “A lot of people like to say, oh, that's my right hand,” Principal Sadie Milliner-Smith said. "No. He's both of my hands. He keeps me lifted up and supports the mission and the vision of the school."
Dogs at ACPS need your help as population exceeds maximum capacity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal Care and Protective Services is asking for the Jacksonville community to step up and help “in a BIG way.”. The ACPS released a Facebook post describing the current conditions of the in-shelter population increase. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]. Three hundred...
News4Jax.com
Zumbathon for a good cause
The Bryant Strong Foundation launched in 2015 after founder, Karla Betancourt, lost her son to cancer. As a way to honor him and live strong, she launched the organization with a Bowl-a-thon and toy drives. After her Zumba community showed her so much support during the time she needed to spend with Bryant in his final days, she wanted to give love to them AND her son by pivoting to a Zumbathon. Over the 7 years since its inception, the Bryant Strong Foundation has raised over $10,000, donated toys and helped 20+ families in need. Saturday, Karla and her group gather at James Weldon Johnson Park for the 5th Annual Bstrong Zumbathon. Rance met her at the park to learn some moves and find out more. www.bryantstrong.org.
News4Jax.com
IKEA adds new breakfast menu to restaurant in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re in need of a new breakfast spot in Jacksonville, IKEA could be the place for you. The home furnishing store is expanding its menu options to a “tasty slate of tradition and American breakfast dishes” at the Swedish Restaurant. The low-price...
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
New Fruit Cove cafe hosting grand opening
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Noah's Agape Café is a new non-profit teaming up with the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville, Best Buddies Association of North Florida, and North Florida School of Special Education. The owner, Beckie Schwartz says the idea was to give those with intellectual differences, like...
News4Jax.com
Black media professionals gather to celebrate local journalism at Ken Knight Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several trailblazing media professionals in Jacksonville will come together at the Jessie Ball duPont Center Thursday for a night full of celebration and appreciation. The Ken Knight Awards is a gala that celebrates notable journalists who are making strides not only in the media world but...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project
Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
News4Jax.com
Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
UPS plans to hire 1,770 Employees for Jacksonville’s holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPS is planning to hire more than 1,770 seasonal employees from Jacksonville for the holiday season. The company will use a digital-first hiring component that will hire applicants within 25 minutes of completing the application. Because the process is a streamline service, interviews are not required for over half of the seasonal positions.
Duval County School Board asks judge to allow so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is asking a judge not to grant an emergency injunction against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law, also dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law by those against it. This all stems from a lawsuit filed in August...
Police give update regarding deadly shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club, still looking for tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story) The Palatka Police Department has released additional information about a shooting that took place last weekend at Vick’s Supper Club. Officer say they are continuing to investigate the shooting that took place at the nightclub...
INVESTIGATES: ‘Industry standards:’ Some JTA buses considered on-time even when late
Action News Jax Investigates has uncovered significant delays with city buses. We looked through four years of data from the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and found the agency is failing to meet some of its own on-time goals. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The No. 1 North Main is...
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’
A Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop was assessed a $1,400 fine last month by state restaurant inspectors for violations that included “vermin activity,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
Neighbors have concerns about trash, debris on the Buckman Bridge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — We had our First Coast News crew on the Buckman Bridge Friday checking out reports of trash on the sides of the road. First Coast News reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the debris, and they said the contractor for this project typically performs litter removal in a four to six-week cycle.
