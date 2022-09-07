Read full article on original website
myveronanj.com
Verona To Mark 9/11 Attacks This Sunday
Verona will mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon with a ceremony in the Civic Center at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. Two Verona residents, William Erwin and Stephen Roach, were among the 2,996 people who died in the...
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall
Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
Support Surges For Family After Unexpected Death Of Beloved Sussex County Native, 28
Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of Jeremy J. Alexander, a Sussex County native who died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the age of 28. Born in North Bergen, Jeremy worked as a self-employed handyman in Vernon, his obituary says. Jeremy enjoyed working out at the...
baristanet.com
Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96; Montclair Reacts
Montclair, NJ – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully Thursday, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She was 96. The news came hours after word earlier in the day that the Queen was under medical supervision. The people of Britain have lost their Queen of seven decades...
morristowngreen.com
Morristown’s Jennisis Hylton wins NJ crown in national competition
First, she won audience choice honors at Morristown Onstage with her step drill team. Now, Jennisis Hylton is a queen. Not bad for 10 years old. Jennisis was crowned New Jersey state queen in the preteen division of the National American Miss competition last week in Reston, VA. WATCH VIDEO!
$53K Fast Play Ticket Sold in Bergen County
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky player bought a ticket for the $10 Jersey Jackpot winning $53,275. The...
‘Stolen Valor’: Former NJ EMT Who Fabricated 9/11 Involvement Smoked Out On Social Media
A former North Bergen and Jersey City Medical Center EMT was removed as a guest speaker at a 9/11 memorial event amid a social media uproar over bogus claims that he’d been at Ground Zero as a New York City firefighter. August Johansen, 45, had his photo published along...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Man Charged With Oxycocone Distribution in Bergen County
NORTH BERGEN MAN CHARGED WITH DISTRIBUTION OF OXYCODONE FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION IN EAST RUTHERFORD. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has announced the arrest of 44-year old, Christopher Novembre, who is employed as a builder. Novembre lives at 9128 Newkirk Avenue in North Bergen. He was arrested on drug charges. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, the East Rutherford Police Department under the direction of Chief Dennis M. Rivelli and the Cliffside Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Marc Marano.
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Getting a Mexican Colombian Restaurant This Fall
Rumors have been correct about an upcoming restaurant in Hillsdale. The former Stickey’s BBQ location will become a BYO eatery that’s being shared as a Mexican Colombian Restaurant named Mi Rancho Loco. With seating for almost one hundred guests and an open kitchen, it will serve breakfast lunch...
oakland-nj.org
Bergen County Opens Small Business Grant Program
Hackensack, N.J. - September 7, 2022 - Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen will open a new small business grant program utilizing federal American Rescue Plan monies. The application portal to apply will go live tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7th at 8 a.m. on www.BergenCountyARP.org. This...
Kids Are All Right: 'Missing' School Bus Stirs Anxiety For Parents At Franklin Lakes Dropoffs
Parents in one Bergen County neighborhood got a scare when nearly an hour passed without their children being dropped off from middle school at the end of the day. Franklin Lakes police got calls from several anxious Franklin Avenue Middle School parents on Peach Tree Lane shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Capt. Mark McCombs said.
myveronanj.com
Cub Scouts Field Day Sunday
The Cub Scout Packs of Verona (Pack 5 F.N. Brown, Pack 31 Forest, and Pack 32 Laning/Brookdale) are putting on a field day of assorted activities in the open field in Verona Park on Sunday, September 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and they’re inviting all Verona Cub Scouts, Scout families and friends, and all other boys and girls in kindergarten to 5th grades to join in the fun.
N.J. high school athlete collapses during practice, flown to hospital: officials
A Warren Hills Regional High School ninth-grader collapsed Wednesday afternoon during an athletic practice, but school personnel acted quickly and the student was flown to a hospital, the schools superintendent said. The student was brought by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center and is doing well, officials said Thursday. The school...
theobserver.com
American Legion clambake set for Oct. 1 in Lyndhurst
In 2007, when Son of the American Legion Kenny Stevens, of Lyndhurst Post 139, came up with an idea for a clambake, little did he know he was beginning what would become an annual tradition for the Post, as well as the township. It has now been 15 years since...
Newark man beaten and robbed
Newark, New Jersey- The Newark police department is searching for a suspect who allegedly beat...
CarePoint sues Jersey City Medical Center operator RWJBarnabas, continuing crusade through the courts
CarePoint Health has no shortage of legal battles with local rivals. But that hasn’t stopped the Hudson County hospital chain from opening up a new one against a major player in the state’s healthcare industry. The operator of hospitals in Hoboken, Bayonne and Jersey City sued competitor RWJBarnabas...
boozyburbs.com
Wood-Smoked Barbecue Chain Has Plans for North Jersey
Dickie’s Barbecue Pit, a restaurant chain featuring meats smoked in wood-burning pits, is coming to Bergen County in East Rutherford. This store will be their fifth in New Jersey, but first opening in Bergen County. Signage is up at Rutherford Commons on Route 17 — which is also home...
paramuspost.com
Bergen County Empty Nesters Return to Waterfront Living at North Bergen’s Solaia Luxury Condos
NORTH BERGEN, NJ -- New Jersey’s famed Hudson River waterfront, with its vibrant dining, shopping and nightlife scene, has long been a haven for young couples starting their lives together. That was certainly the case for Vanessa and Jonas Buzzerio who lived near the waterfront as newlyweds from 1989...
23-Year-Old Killed In Newark Crash
A 23-year-old victim was killed in a two-car crash early Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said. Tahir Knox was removed from a Nissan Altima that lost control and struck a Chevy Tahoe on Bergen Street, after being struck by an eastbound BMW on Avon Avenue around 2 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
