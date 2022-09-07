NORTH BERGEN MAN CHARGED WITH DISTRIBUTION OF OXYCODONE FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION IN EAST RUTHERFORD. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has announced the arrest of 44-year old, Christopher Novembre, who is employed as a builder. Novembre lives at 9128 Newkirk Avenue in North Bergen. He was arrested on drug charges. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, the East Rutherford Police Department under the direction of Chief Dennis M. Rivelli and the Cliffside Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Marc Marano.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO