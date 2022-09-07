ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Anthony Martial slams ‘treacherous’ Solskjaer and ‘disrespectful’ Mourinho as he opens up on Man Utd struggles

MANCHESTER UNITED ace Anthony Martial has slammed former bosses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho as treacherous and disrespectful. The Frenchman, 26, hasn't hit the heights expected following his £54million move from Monaco in 2015. Martial played under all of Man Utd's last five permanent managers, dating back to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
ESPN

Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play

Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
MLS
Daily Mail

UEFA open probe into 'discriminatory behaviour' from Juventus fans after they appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG supporters... with 'four people detained by Paris police' following the Champions League clash

UEFA and French police have launched an investigation after Juventus fans appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain supporters. The two sides met on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the Ligue 1 champions winning 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double. But the Group H...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash

It wasn't the start Manchester United were expecting in Europe's second-tier competition, losing to a Real Sociedad side that they were expected to beat. Erik Ten Hag's side suffered a poor start to the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton before being humiliated 4-0 by Brentford in their second game of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B

Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
MLS
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples. Their hosts needed only five minutes to take the lead when Piotr Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after a James Milner handball. A typical Jurgen Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United begin their Europa League campaign at home to Real Sociedad this evening looking to maintain their momentum under Erik ten Hag.After losing their opening two games, United have won four games in a row in the Premier League as they get their European season underway.Ten Hag has looked to have settled upon what looks close to first-choice team but could offer a first start to Casemiro, as well as recalls for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.Spanish side Real Socieded are ninth in LaLiga with seven points from their first four games. Moldovan champions Sheriff and Cypriot minnows...
UEFA

