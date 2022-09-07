Read full article on original website
Councils Strike Guillory’s Proposed Quarter Million In Pay Raises From Budget
More than a quarter of a million in proposed pay raises for some Lafayette Consolidated Government employees was removed from Mayor-President Josh Guillory's budget in Thursday night's council meetings. The amended 2022-23 budget was passed 5-0 by the parish council and 4-1 by the city council. The lone city council...
Oil and Gas Job Fair Coming to Lafayette
Are you in the market for a new job? If so you are in luck!. Rigzone.com is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. The Oil and Gas Job Fair will be held from 9 am to 1 pm. “This is...
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
There has been another shooting in Lafayette according to officials with the Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette PD Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green says the shooting happened at around 11:15 Friday night in the 200 block of Cooper Drive. She says the victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim is listed...
Another Lafayette Restaurant Closes, Owner/Manager Explains Situation
Brick & Spoon, one of Lafayette's favorite Sunday Brunch destinations, has closed its doors. I, for one, will miss the Bacon Cali Burger and, of course, the biscuits and gravy for breakfast. And the drinks, too. When they are this good, you can't decide on which one you want. So,...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
Suspect Ordered Customers to the Ground, Fires Rounds in Armed Robbery of Youngsville Dollar General
A scary situation unfolded at a local Youngsville Dollar General store on Friday night. On September 9, just before 9:30 p.m. police say a black male suspect entered the Dollar General store located off the Youngsville Highway, firing one round from a black revolver and ordering every customer inside the store to "get on the ground."
Generator & Other Items Ripped Off from an Acadia Parish Home
Someone was up to no good in Acadia Parish in the middle of August, and now a homeowner just wants their stolen items back. Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers say a generator and other items were stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Estherwood Highway. The burglary...
Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine
It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
Vandals Deface Statues Around the Campus of LSU
BRProud reports that vandals sprayed painted the LSU Tiger statue outside of the football stadium this week, and they even painted over the statue honoring Shaquille O'Neal on campus. This all comes as LSU is preparing to hose Southern University this weekend at Tiger Stadium for the very first time.
Baton Rouge Grocery Store Turns Salad Bar Into Beer Cooler for LSU Game [PHOTO]
They know that there's a party today on campus. A grocery store on Nicholson Drive, which is located directly across from LSU's Tiger Stadium, turned its salad bar into a beer cooler in preparation for the LSU-Southern University football game. The game is officially sold out Saturday night and when...
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Spotted at UL Game in Lafayette [PHOTO]
We have a Coach O sighting in Lafayette. Mary Galyean, who works with us at Townsquare Media, posted a photo of Coach Ed Orgeron at the UL game this Saturday. Coach O has made his rounds through high school and college stadiums since being released by LSU, but this is the first time he shows up at Cajun Field.
Louisiana Tops Eastern Michigan 49-21, Improve to 2-0
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football improved to 2-0 on the season Saturday night, topping the Eastern Michigan Eagles by the score of in front of a home crowd at Cajun Field. With the victory, Louisiana extended their NCAA nation-leading win streak to 15. If split in half, tonight's contest felt like...
Lafayette Legend Dustin Poirier Ready to Step In to Fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279
As the fight world progresses through a wild weekend of events ahead of its UFC 279 event, one of the fighters who is slated to participate in the main event is seemingly missing weight. Now, Lafayette Legend Dustin Poirier is showing on social media that he is ready to step in to take the fight against Nate Diaz.
Fan Casually Walks onto Field, Watches a Full Play in the Middle of LSU-Southern Football Game
There was a lot of excitement in the air for the historic matchup between LSU and Southern, but one fan found himself a little too close to the action. For the first time ever, LSU and Southern faced off in a football game in front of a sold-out Tiger Stadium crowd. LSU ended up blowing out the Jags 65-17 but one bizarre play is going viral and it has nothing to do with any of the players on the field.
Leaked Clip of LSU Tigers’ Coach Brian Kelly as He Delivers Emotional Post-Game Speech after Loss to FSU
After a heartbreaking game against Florida State University, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly received quite a bit of heat after beginning his time in Baton Rouge with a loss. New video shows the speech that Coach Kelly delivered to the Tigers in the locker room following the game. "Every single...
