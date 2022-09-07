ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral

FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
Sad Sight As Several Chained Dogs Found Malnourished in Lacassine

It was a sad sight at a home in Lacassine as the Jeff David Parish Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home in the 19000 block of Woolridge Road. In a release on their Facebook page, it was reported that deputies were called out to the property to find that there were several dogs chained up in the yard. According to the report these dogs were observed by deputies and found to be malnourished.
Vandals Deface Statues Around the Campus of LSU

BRProud reports that vandals sprayed painted the LSU Tiger statue outside of the football stadium this week, and they even painted over the statue honoring Shaquille O'Neal on campus. This all comes as LSU is preparing to hose Southern University this weekend at Tiger Stadium for the very first time.
Fan Casually Walks onto Field, Watches a Full Play in the Middle of LSU-Southern Football Game

There was a lot of excitement in the air for the historic matchup between LSU and Southern, but one fan found himself a little too close to the action. For the first time ever, LSU and Southern faced off in a football game in front of a sold-out Tiger Stadium crowd. LSU ended up blowing out the Jags 65-17 but one bizarre play is going viral and it has nothing to do with any of the players on the field.
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

