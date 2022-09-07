There was a lot of excitement in the air for the historic matchup between LSU and Southern, but one fan found himself a little too close to the action. For the first time ever, LSU and Southern faced off in a football game in front of a sold-out Tiger Stadium crowd. LSU ended up blowing out the Jags 65-17 but one bizarre play is going viral and it has nothing to do with any of the players on the field.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO