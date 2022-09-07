ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

LCA Overwhelms Woodlawn Early, Cruises to 2-0 Start

It was another stellar First Quarter performance for Lafayette Christian Academy that allowed the Knights to beat a second big name program, this time Woodlawn High School out of Baton Rouge. JuJuan Johnson was at it again for the Knights as the signal caller threw 3 touchdown passes - 2...
HIGH SCHOOL
Classic Rock 105.1

LHSAA Makes Major Changes to Postseason Brackets for High School Football, More Sports in Louisiana

The LHSAA has reportedly decided to restructure the postseason brackets for football, baseball, softball, and boys and girls basketball. The big change for high school football in Louisiana comes with the number of non-select classes being lowered from five to four, meaning there will be eight state championships up for grabs rather than nine.
HIGH SCHOOL
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy