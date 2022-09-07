Read full article on original website
NFL insider believes Baltimore Ravens signed Kenyan Drake to be starting running back; J.K. Dobbins out for Week 1
For those fantasy football players banking on J.K. Dobbins to be the Baltimore Ravens‘ bellcow early on, they may want
Jack Conklin won't start at RT, inactive for Cleveland Browns' opener vs. Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. − Jack Conklin won't start at right tackle for the Browns in Sunday's opener at the Carolina Panthers, answering what was the one lingering question heading into the game. Conklin and fellow offensive lineman Chris Hubbard were both among the eight inactive players for the Browns. James Hudson III will start...
LCA Overwhelms Woodlawn Early, Cruises to 2-0 Start
It was another stellar First Quarter performance for Lafayette Christian Academy that allowed the Knights to beat a second big name program, this time Woodlawn High School out of Baton Rouge. JuJuan Johnson was at it again for the Knights as the signal caller threw 3 touchdown passes - 2...
LHSAA Makes Major Changes to Postseason Brackets for High School Football, More Sports in Louisiana
The LHSAA has reportedly decided to restructure the postseason brackets for football, baseball, softball, and boys and girls basketball. The big change for high school football in Louisiana comes with the number of non-select classes being lowered from five to four, meaning there will be eight state championships up for grabs rather than nine.
