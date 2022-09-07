Read full article on original website
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
townandtourist.com
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Florida (Unique and Fun Stays!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Florida is famous for its theme parks where you can feel like a kid again. Instead of staying in a hotel during your visit to the Sunshine State, try something different. Florida has plenty of treehouses where you can book your stay.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
Both locations are projected to open in Early 2023
2 new Barnie’s brewing in Central Florida, remodel coming to flagship Winter Park store
ORLANDO, Fla. — Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. has two new locations brewing in Central Florida. The Orlando-based coffee roaster will also give its flagship Winter Park location a facelift. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company said the new locations will be at the...
fox35orlando.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her at Orlando park
An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Second Harvest urges residents to “Stock the Shelves”
BREVARD COUNTY - September is Hunger Action Month, and Second Harvest Food Bank is urging Central Florida residents to help “Stock the Shelves” at their local food pantries. In the years before COVID-19, Second Harvest of Central Florida, which serves Brevard, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, and Orange Counties, served just over 150,000 meals per day through their network of community partner organizations.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
fox35orlando.com
Nurse saves baby on Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando: 'Just a happy story'
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando landed Thursday night with passengers clapping and cheering after a nurse helped rescue an infant who reportedly stopped breathing during the flight. FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette was aboard Spirit Flight 1691 Thursday night, which departed Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania en route to...
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best Things To Do in Orlando for Adults (2022) – Including Theme Parks
Orlando – The Metropolis Stunning – is the third-largest metropolis in Florida. It's a veritable playground for theme parks and resorts, internet hosting each Common Metropolis Studios and Walt Disney World. Because of this, it's seemingly custom-built for holidaymakers and guests, and particularly households with youngsters. However there...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home
A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
fox35orlando.com
Nurse saves baby on Spirit flight to Orlando: 'Your heart falls and you spring into action'
FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette witnessed the heroic actions of a nurse as she saved a baby that had stopped breathing while on a flight bound for Orlando. Tamara Panzino was able to revive the three-month-old with oxygen and chest compressions.
handluggageonly.co.uk
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Huge Alligator That Terrorized Florida Family for Years Finally Killed
Albert, as he was known to the Florida family he had been plaguing, was killed by a friend who had an alligator hunting permit.
spacecoastdaily.com
Television Series ‘American Pickers’ to Film in Florida, Looking for Leads to Find Hidden Treasure to Showcase
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The American Pickers are excited to return to Florida and plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout your area in December 2022. The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If...
Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne
LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
