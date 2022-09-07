Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
CNET
Apple Adds New A16 Processor to iPhone 14 Pro Series Only
Apple on Wednesday unveiled the A16 Bionic -- its highest performing smartphone processor yet -- with 16 billion transistors. Unlike with previous processors, the A16 will only be available...
CNET
Google Fi Gives iPhone Subscribers a Boost When Traveling
Google announced updates to its Google Fi, Google's mobile phone service, on Thursday that should make international travel easier for service subscribers. One of the major updates is that Google Fi is bringing Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area -- like in another country -- you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signal. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said it will use whichever has the stronger signal.
CNET
No, AT&T Won't Let Older Phones Tap Into Its Full 5G Network After All
AT&T is in the process of rolling out a new 5G midband network, but you will in fact need a higher-end flagship device to use it. On Thursday the nation's third-largest carrier walked back its pledge to upgrade older devices to support its newer 3.45GHz midband 5G. Last month, AT&T...
CNET
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Official: What You Need to Know
Apple has announced its new iPhone 14 series, revealing the next version of its megapopular line of smartphones on Wednesday at its "Far Out" launch event. The iPhone 14...
Netflix and Amazon cut spend on UK shows as British broadcasters fight back
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 spent record £1.45bn last year on shows from UK production companies
Popculture
Netflix Quietly Canceled Another Show This Summer, Report Says
In the streaming era of television, pop culture fans of all tastes are getting more television than ever. However, that also means there are more TV show cancellations than ever. While media and online chatter have run rampant with all the changes and cuts going down on HBO Max, Netflix's typical bloodbath of content curbing hasn't stopped. We've brought up multiple shows that Netflix gutted over the summer, often with little to no notice from the media. Among those cancellations was Standing Up, Q-Force and the utterly stunning The Midnight Gospel. Those latter two come as the streamer is canceling tons of animated projects, and we now have one more to add to that list: Adventure Beast.
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Disney Stock When Disney+ Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Media giant The Walt Disney Company DIS has put a large emphasis on its streaming ambitions since launching the Disney+ streaming platform in November 2019. Here’s a look at how Disney+ has grown its subscribers and how the stock has performed since the launch. What Happened: Disney+ was launched...
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
Jeff Bezos said his son told him 'please don't eff this up' after Amazon took on 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel
Jeff Bezos said his son told him "don't eff this up" after Amazon took on its "Lord of the Rings" project. The Amazon founder made the comment to an audience at the series premiere, per Variety. The series cost $1 billion to make and is set 3,000 years before the...
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?
Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
Disney Plus Costs Under $2 Right Now—Here’s How to Save Over 60% Before the Deal Ends Soon
If you want to watch shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, you may want to know how much Disney Plus costs and whether there are any current deals to score a subscription for cheap—or even free. Disney Plus launched in November 2019 as a streaming service for entertainment brands under The Walt Disney Company. Those brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As of June 2021, more than 100 million people are subscribed to Disney Plus, and we can see why. Along with almost every Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movie ever released, Disney Plus also offers blockbuster...
CNET
Set Up a VPN on Your iPhone: Here's How
Whether you're using the upcoming iPhone 14 or getting extra mileage out of a faithful older iPhone, a well-tested and top-performing virtual private network is a cornerstone privacy tool for Apple iOS users in 2022. A mobile VPN on your iPhone can keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
CNET
Apple Pay Later: How the New iOS 16 Feature Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later
The imminent release of iOS 16 for iPhone -- which rolls out to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 12 -- will add a new "buy now, pay later" feature to Apple Pay, the iPhone's mobile-payment app. BNPL services let you finance purchases by spreading the cost over a short period of time with no interest or fees.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Will Cost You As Much As the iPhone 13
The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 or $899, depending on which model you get, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event. The cost...
Business Insider
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL・
CNET
Ring Adds End-to-End Encryption on More Devices
Ring is broadening its security options by adding end-to-end encryption for videos on its battery-powered doorbells and cameras. In a blog post, the Amazon-owned company announced that the feature is available to customers worldwide, starting today. With the exception of its lower-priced hardwired doorbell, the function is now offered across...
CNET
Disney Plus Offers a 1-Month Subscription for $2 to Any New Sign-Ups
Disney Plus is offering a $2 subscription for one month of its streaming service for any new members who sign up starting at 9 p.m. PT Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 19. That cuts $6 off a single month of Disney Plus; any members who keep the service will be charged $8 starting with their second bill.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Get Official Reveal at Apple's Event
Apple on Wednesday unveiled its high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models at its "Far Out" event on its campus in Cupertino, California. The new iPhone...
Motley Fool
Disney Channels Amazon: Could This Stock Be Any More of a Buy?
Walt Disney is mulling whether to launch an Amazon Prime-like member loyalty program. Viewers who watch Disney+ could get offers and discounts to parks, resorts, and merchandise. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
