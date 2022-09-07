ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana’s Jeans and Bling Is Back! Get Your Bling on!

Texarkana are you ready to get your bling on? Jeans & Bling 2022 is back on! Save the date for Saturday, October 1, at Texarkana, Texas Convention Center from 7 PM to 10 PM. After being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic Jeans & Bling is happy to be back up and running and promises a great evening of fun and entertainment to benefit Hospice of Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

The United Way ‘Battle On The Border’ October 1

The United Way Of Texarkana's 'The Battle on The Border' is back on October, 1 in Texarkana. The United Way of Texarkana has created this great event to raise money for the Imagination Library a program to bring books to kids of all ages. The event will take place at the On The Border Restaurant in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1 starting at 6 PM.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

$150k project to bring lights to downtown Texarkana’s courthouse

TEXARKANA, Texas and Ark. (KSLA) - The Courthouse Square Connections Project(CSCP) group has set its sights on more upgrades to the U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. CSCP has plans to feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons, with the intention of adding some illumination and...
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?

How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Game of the Week: Texas High @ Benton

For the second week in a row the H&W Marine Powersports Game of the Week pits Texas against Louisiana. Texas High makes the short trip to Benton for a tussle of the Tigers. Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.
BENTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Missing person from Nash located by police

Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
NASH, TX
