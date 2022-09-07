Read full article on original website
Check Out These 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things going on in Texarkana you can check out. You can check out the Four States Fair Livestock show or you can check out the top 10 best places to get a burger in Texarkana.
Texarkana’s Jeans and Bling Is Back! Get Your Bling on!
Texarkana are you ready to get your bling on? Jeans & Bling 2022 is back on! Save the date for Saturday, October 1, at Texarkana, Texas Convention Center from 7 PM to 10 PM. After being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic Jeans & Bling is happy to be back up and running and promises a great evening of fun and entertainment to benefit Hospice of Texarkana.
The United Way ‘Battle On The Border’ October 1
The United Way Of Texarkana's 'The Battle on The Border' is back on October, 1 in Texarkana. The United Way of Texarkana has created this great event to raise money for the Imagination Library a program to bring books to kids of all ages. The event will take place at the On The Border Restaurant in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1 starting at 6 PM.
KSLA
$150k project to bring lights to downtown Texarkana’s courthouse
TEXARKANA, Texas and Ark. (KSLA) - The Courthouse Square Connections Project(CSCP) group has set its sights on more upgrades to the U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. CSCP has plans to feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons, with the intention of adding some illumination and...
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?
If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
The 10th Anniversary of UA Texarkana Campus Celebrates With Casino Night
Has it really been 10 years? Yes, it has and it's time to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the University of Arkansas Texarkana Campus. They will be celebrating in a big way with a fun Casino Night at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. It's the 10th Anniversary of The UA...
Both Texarkana Texas & Ar Ready to Celebrate National Night Out
Get your friends and neighbors together. Organize a block party and grab a lawn chair, turn on your porch lights and celebrate National Night Out by getting to know each other. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4 on both sides of Texarkana from 6 PM to...
How About Some Kickball This Weekend To Help A Great Cause?
The Friends For A Cause will host a kickball tournament on Saturday at Karrh Park in Texarkana. Friends For a Cause, a Texarkana-based 501C3 nonprofit. Friends For A Cause host a kickball tournament every year to raise money and awareness in our community. There will be multiple teams competing to win money for the charity of their choice.
How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?
How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
KTBS
Game of the Week: Texas High @ Benton
For the second week in a row the H&W Marine Powersports Game of the Week pits Texas against Louisiana. Texas High makes the short trip to Benton for a tussle of the Tigers. Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.
magnoliareporter.com
AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
KSLA
Community digs up time capsule in east Texas; high school students create new one
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Communities members in Atlanta gathered Friday morning to open a time capsule, originally sealed and buried on Sept. 9, 1972, exactly 50 years ago to the day. Kate Stow, who was present for the original burial, planned the event; she says she wanted to bring together...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
ktoy1047.com
Missing person from Nash located by police
Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
KTBS
Broken Bow Lake level low, Corps encourages visitors to use caution
BROKEN BOW, Okla. - With low water levels and a record number of visitors to Broken Bow Lake, park officials say the need for water safety education is more important than ever. Beavers Bend State Park and the Corps of Engineers are working together to bring more safety programs to...
Can You Believe These Greetings From Texarkana Vintage Postcards?
Back in the day in Texarkana, there was a time when postcards were a way of sending a greeting to someone you cared about. Some people like to buy them as a souvenir as they passed through the city and others just like collecting them as a reminder of a town they visited.
VA opens new medical clinic to serve veterans in Texarkana
The facility in Texarkana, Texas took two years to build and offers 21,000 square feet of medical care, mental health services, physical therapy, women’s health and other services to area veterans.
BET
Arkansas Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Inducts First Black Member
The first Black woman to obtain membership to an Arkansas branch of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, has been officially presented with her certificate of membership, making her a part of the Texarkana chapter. Sharon Fort, 67, traced her lineage through years of study at...
Why Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There’s a Nuclear Attack
Have you ever read an article and it left you completely unsettled? That's exactly what happened to me. 247WallSt.com just listed the worst places to be if there is a nuclear attack. Why was I surprised when Shreveport-Bossier made the list?. Shreveport-Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There's...
