Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
A Small Town Florida Restaurant Only Pays Their Servers $1/Hour & Twitter Is Outraged
A Tampa area restaurant, The Living Room, is crunching numbers and now its wait staff is getting paid $1/hour. Founder of the hospitality company, the Feinstein Group, Zachary Feinstein, calls it a commission-based model. Inflation is real, and food establishments are feeling the impact. It's affecting everyone from receipt changes,...
Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery after using the same numbers to enter the Lucky For Life drawing every day for several months. Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, told Michigan Lottery officials the Lucky For Life...
Tampa couple left without power for 1 week
Emilio Urrutia Jr. and Saisha Jerome have been living with little to no power for a week because their main panel box keeps tripping.
fox13news.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Hudson seafood market find new home at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Twice a week, a Pasco County seafood markets get a shipment of lobster straight from Maine. Recently, they got not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. Now, the rare pair will be living out their days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. According to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance,...
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa Woman
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Tampa brothers busted for street racing each other, deputies say
Two Tampa teens were busted for racing at highway speeds down a street in Pinellas County, according to authorities.
995qyk.com
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different
Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
Largo man says IRS refund check is short $10,000
Amid a massive IRS backlog and staffing shortages, Irwin Ayes says it's been nearly impossible for him to make an appointment with the IRS — And he really needs one.
Blackbrick Chinese restaurant sets Tampa opening date, Black Cattle Burger Co. debuts in St. Pete, and more local foodie news
Black Radish St. Pete is having a Cuban kitchen pop-up, too.
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
Tampa Man Who Worked In St. Pete-Clearwater Airport, Arrested Videoing Girls In The Bathroom
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Tampa man for 2 counts of Video Voyeurism. Detectives began an investigation on June 30, 2022, after two separate victims reported that they noticed a cellular phone being held under the
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
Florida woman claims $2.3M ‘prize of a lifetime’ from Florida Lottery
A Florida woman won "the prize of a lifetime" playing the $2,500 a Week for Life scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
