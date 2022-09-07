Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls EDC approves grant for Downtown District projects
The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved $78,000 in community leverage grant funding for the Marble Falls Downtown District during its regular meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7. The recently approved application will help fund several projects in the city, including railing for downtown, the purchase of decorations for...
City of Leander enters Phase 4 in water conservation plan; all outdoor watering now prohibited
The city of Leander moves to Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan and is now prohibiting all outdoor watering. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Leander has implemented Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan—which restricts all outdoor watering—on Sept. 8 in response to the upcoming repair of a leak in the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline.
coveleaderpress.com
I-14/U.S. 190 bypass widening funds included in state transportation plan
The widening of the I-14/U.S. 190 bypass from two lanes to four around Copperas Cove is closer to becoming a fully funded reality, after Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) will be putting $85 billion into the state’s roadways over the next 10 years.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailytrib.com
CASA headquarters recovering from flash flood in Kingsland
The headquarters for CASA of the Highland Lakes Area is expected to reopen next week after 5 inches of recent rain caused flooding inside the building at 1719 Ridgeview Drive in Kingsland. The organization is replacing drywall, deep cleaning carpets, and rebuilding the facility’s gutter system, all of which were...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
UPDATE: Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline leak scheduled for repair
Repair on the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline leak is scheduled to begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Following the discovery of a leak in the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis on Aug. 8, a critical repair is now scheduled for Sept. 21-Oct. 4.
dailytrib.com
Free trades training, CDL programs for Llano-area residents
Free training and certifications are available to Llano-area residents through a partnership between Workforce Network Inc. and Central Texas College. Certifications for plumbing and electrical apprenticeships as well as Class A and Class B commercial driver’s licenses programs are being offered. Central Texas College was awarded a $530,000 grant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailytrib.com
Take action for Hunger Awareness Month; lists of pantries, food needs
It’s hard to feed the hungry when no food is to be had. In its drive to fight hunger in the Highland Lakes, the Burnet County Hunger Alliance has hit a major bump in the road: a worldwide food shortage that has depleted goods at the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, which supplies most of the free food distributed in the Highland Lakes.
Street resurfacing to start for Georgetown neighborhoods Sept. 14
The City of Georgetown will start street resurfacing this upcoming Wednesday.
dailytrib.com
Murder mystery dinner benefits Bluebonnet Methodist Preschool
Bluebonnet Methodist Preschool‘s fifth annual murder mystery fundraiser is from 4:45-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” school Director Terri Powell said. “It helps go to scholarships and educational resources.”
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailytrib.com
SMART Smiles provides free dental care to Burnet students
Students traversing the halls of Burnet Middle School this fall might notice something different in one of the classrooms: a full-fledged dentist’s office. The five dental chairs and panoramic X-ray machine are part of SMART Smiles, a nonprofit, school-based oral health program that provides free dental services to middle and high school students year-round. It also sets up temporary clinics in Burnet and Marble Falls elementary schools.
Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on assault charge
The Bell County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in the area of Southshore Drive in Salado at 4:42 Tuesday morning.
6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall
With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
Pod resort offers Hill Country ‘eco-glamping’ getaway
The Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort, located at 19508 Boggy Ford Road in Lago Vista, rents out rounded canvas pods that each have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, loft space, sitting area and individual hot tubs. Only adults are allowed to stay there, too.
dailytrib.com
Harmony School of Creative Arts celebrates 20 years with ‘Evening of Jazz’
Harmony School of Creative Arts celebrates its 20th year of bringing art, music, and dance classes to young and old in the Highland Lakes with “An Evening of Jazz” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Quail Point Lodge in Horseshoe Bay. The fundraising gala helps keep tuition for classes reasonable at the school, which was founded in 1999 by Barbara Bend and became a nonprofit in 2002.
Hill Country winery harvests new Italian restaurant with star chef
An award-winning winery and vineyard in Marble Falls is adding to the long list of reasons Texans should head for the hills. Flat Creek Estate is entering a new season of growth, announcing new ownership, recent renovations, and a Michelin-pedigreed chef to boot. Located within two hours of San Antonio,...
KVUE
Leander is booming as the Austin area continues to grow
The Austin area is booming. But few places are growing as fast as Leander.
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: Molto Properties Breaks Ground on Blue Springs Business Park
Georgetown (Williamson County) – A Chicago-based developer has broken ground on a 604,064-square-foot industrial project. Molto Properties under the entity Blue Springs Business Park, LLC. is constructing Blue Springs Business Park, which will consist of three cross-dock and rear-load buildings ranging in size from 124,914 to 310,366 square feet.
Comments / 1