The Integro Recovery and Detox Center marked the first step of their facility's construction on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with a groundbreaking ceremony. About 50 people attended the event. The Integro Recover and Detox Center will be located in Stotts City, at the very east end of Division Street. The building, which is being built on a 15-acre lot, will be a place for those who are looking to begin the recovery process from drugs and alcohol. Those who come to stay will enter a 21-day detox program from which, after completion, they can transfer into a sober living facility. The building will have separate living quarters for men and women, mandatory and voluntary classes, a garden and more.

STOTTS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO