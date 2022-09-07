Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More Than a Big Screen
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far
More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cult of Mac
Some iPhone 14 models jumping in price, but not all
An analyst believes he has the answer to one of the few remaining mysteries of the iPhone 14 series: price. Supposedly, the two iPhone 14 Pro models are in for a price hike. But there’s good news for those interested in the basic iPhone 14. The cost of the...
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 series: Apple keeps most important new features a secret (10 wild cards to look out for)
The iPhone 14 series is right around the corner and while leaks have already spoiled a big part of the surprise, there are still quite a few questions unanswered and the way Apple answers them on September 7th can determine just how exciting the new iPhone 14 will be. You...
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
CNET
Apple Adds New A16 Processor to iPhone 14 Pro Series Only
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Wednesday unveiled the A16 Bionic -- its highest performing smartphone processor yet -- with 16 billion transistors. Unlike with previous processors, the A16 will only be available...
9to5Mac
Three features iPhone 14 Pro Max will have that the iPhone 14 Plus won’t
Apple is about to hold its next “Far out” special event tomorrow, and the company is expected to introduce a variety of new products. Among them, there’s the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which is supposed to have four different models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNET
Google Fi Gives iPhone Subscribers a Boost When Traveling
Google announced updates to its Google Fi, Google's mobile phone service, on Thursday that should make international travel easier for service subscribers. One of the major updates is that Google Fi is bringing Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area -- like in another country -- you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signal. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said it will use whichever has the stronger signal.
This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad takes yet another jab at iPhones
Samsung has released a new commercial in an attempt to persuade iPhone users to make the switch to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
CNET
The Essential Phone Privacy Booster Most People Don't Have? A Mobile VPN
It doesn't matter if you're using an older model, a shiny new Samsung or the new iPhone 14 -- your mobile phone needs a solid and well-tested virtual private network. A VPN will keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro hands-on reactions: here’s what people are saying
Apple’s Far Out event on September 7 was important for a couple of key reasons. First, it gave us a lot of important product announcements. There were plenty of new iPhones to drool over, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We also got to see the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know
Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, and there are four to choose from this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s right, there’s no Mini version of the iPhone for 2022, and Apple has replaced it with a new, larger Plus model, a name that hasn’t been used on an iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus from 2017.
CNET
iOS 16 Lets You Unsend and Edit Text Messages: How It Works
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Today's Apple event will likely give us the the release date for iOS 16 and the new iPhone 14. One big new iOS feature could dramatically change the way you send text messages on your iPhone.
CNET
22 iPhone Settings You Need to Change Right Now
No matter how long you've had your iPhone, there are always settings to explore that can make it work better for you. Maybe you're looking to declutter your home screen or you want to conserve a little more battery throughout your day. Although some settings are straightforward, others are hidden deep with your iPhone, so you need to know where to look.
Huge upgrade for new iPhone 14 ‘leaked’ that could save you money
APPLE could massively increase the amount of storage you get on an iPhone very soon. A new leak suggests that Apple is preparing to make a big change with this year's iPhone 14. The new iPhone is expected out at the beginning of September. We're tipped to get an iPhone...
Comments / 0