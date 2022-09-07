The Montreal Canadiens will start the season with a glaring hole on the right-side defence. Right now, they have only three NHL calibre players on the right: David Savard, Chris Wideman and Justin Barron. Barron is also a rookie with only seven NHL games under his belt. The Habs are in a rebuild and not looking to make a playoff push, but they still want to be competitive and add depth for the future. To do so, they will have to either sign a free agent (FA), trade for a player or wait for the season to start and grab a defenceman off waivers. Here are some players the Canadiens could acquire to deepen the right side of their defence.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO