Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Seabrook, Toews, Kane, Dach, More
With the NHL set to kick off 2022-23 preseason action within a matter of weeks, there’s a lot for hockey fans to look forward to. Even skeptical supporters of a rebuild, like fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, can find comfort in the fact that the sooner this season gets underway the quicker the suspected onslaught can conclude. But before the Blackhawks hit the ice in anticipation of the struggles that are sure to come, there are still some offseason storylines worth mentioning.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers 4 Must-Watch Games in 2022-23
We’re just over a month away from the start of the regular season. For the Edmonton Oilers and Oil Country, there’s a lot to be excited about. The team finished as one of the final four teams in last season’s playoffs and is transitioning into legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Best Players to Come From the WHL
The Western Hockey League (WHL) was created in 1966, originally consisting of seven teams from Alberta and Saskatchewan. Today, the league is a premiere destination for young players to showcase their skills and offers 22 teams in the aforementioned provinces as well as British Columbia, Manitoba, Washington State, and Oregon. Of course, it is one of three leagues that comprise the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) along with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), with all three competing for the Memorial Cup annually. The Calgary Flames, along with many other teams, have a rich history of drafting outstanding talent from the WHL. Currently, some of the team’s top prospects like Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary, and Matt Phillips have roots from the league in addition to roster players Milan Lucic, Dillon Dube, and Juuso Valimaki.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
How NHL-ready Sharks' Bordeleau looked at World Juniors
Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. There’s no doubt that Thomas Bordeleau...
Thursday Night Football season debut ratings for Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams lowest since 2018
While the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams was a highly anticipated clash to
markerzone.com
TURNER SPORTS ANNOUNCES NHL ON TNT SCHEDULE
Turner sports announced on Wednesday the schedule for NHL on TNT. The beginning of the networks schedule will begin with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins versus the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks versus the Colorado Avalanche. TNT will also be the home of the 2023 Winter Classic, where the...
NHL
NHL Announces 2022-23 National Game Schedule
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The National Hockey League announced today the nationally broadcasted games that will appear on ESPN and NHL on TNT this season. The Panthers first home game of the regular season will appear on TNT on Oct. 19 when the Panthers host the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena. The Cats return on TNT on Dec. 21 when they host the New Jersey Devils.
RELATED PEOPLE
Which NBA team has the most Basketball Hall of Fame members?
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame celebrates the sport’s storied history, and the NBA’s most storied organizations are well-represented in the building. Since its founding in 1959, the Hall of Fame has annually been inducting NBA greats. That will continue in 2022, as Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Lou Hudson and George Karl are among the 13-person class.
NBA・
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Can Target These 4 Defensemen to Play the Right Side
The Montreal Canadiens will start the season with a glaring hole on the right-side defence. Right now, they have only three NHL calibre players on the right: David Savard, Chris Wideman and Justin Barron. Barron is also a rookie with only seven NHL games under his belt. The Habs are in a rebuild and not looking to make a playoff push, but they still want to be competitive and add depth for the future. To do so, they will have to either sign a free agent (FA), trade for a player or wait for the season to start and grab a defenceman off waivers. Here are some players the Canadiens could acquire to deepen the right side of their defence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: 'NBA 2K23' features incredible Michael Jordan mural
Thursday marked the release of "NBA 2K23," and the video game is filled with Michael Jordan connections. For starters, Jordan graces the cover of the "Michael Jordan Edition" and "Championship Edition." Once gamers start playing "NBA 2K23," they have the ability to relive 15 iconic MJ moments, too. And that's...
NBA・
White Sox pursue third straight win over lowly A's
Having scored early and often one night, then late and just enough the next, the Chicago White Sox go for a hat trick Saturday afternoon when they continue their four-game series against the host Oakland Athletics. While the A's haven't had many fans in the stands, the visiting White Sox...
How Bears plan to make 49ers' 'unknown' Lance uncomfortable
LAKE FOREST – The Bears have the unenviable task of being the first NFL team to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers with Kyle Shanahan's hand-picked signal-caller Trey Lance at the helm. The second-year quarterback made two spot starts last season in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, but...
Andrus' 2-run double caps 5-run 9th, White Sox beat A's 5-3
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- The Chicago White Sox have done some yelling. They've tried out plenty of good-natured teasing. They've had heart-to-hearts. After a rough start this season, things are suddenly clicking in September when it matters most for the reigning AL Central champions as Chicago tries to win consecutive division titles for the first time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Face Early Test With Season Opener Versus Lightning
The New York Rangers‘ fairytale postseason run ended in a Game 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. After sneaking past the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, the veteran prowess of the Bolts was too much to handle for the young Blueshirts. In a Hollywood-esque way, the new 2022-23 season will open with the defending Eastern Conference champs heading into Madison Square Garden to take on the Rangers.
How Bears rookie Jones is preparing to face Bosa in NFL debut
LAKE FOREST – A year ago, Braxton Jones was preparing to face the toughest battle of his collegiate season as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds headed south to face the Arizona State Sun Devils. Jones' primary assignment that day was keeping Travez Moore, Arizona State's quick pass-rushing stud, away from...
How Eberflus has helped Fields, Bears' offense grow, prepare
LAKE FOREST – Justin Fields' education has been extensive this offseason. Fields has spent eight months in the lab changing his footwork, tightening his delivery, and learning a new offense. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, a brilliant defensive mind, has been a valuable resource for his young quarterback in...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0