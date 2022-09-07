ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern College Panthers Fall To Pioneerrs In First Game Of Road Trip

BIRMINGHAM, AL
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern College Athletics Announces 2022 Hall Of Fame Inductions

BIRMINGHAM, AL
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC PLAYS #22 EMORY TO DRAW

BIRMINGHAM, AL
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 3 - September 2, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

HUEYTOWN, AL
HUEYTOWN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

JEFCOED Football Gamess Moved To Thursday Night Due To Bad Weather Forecast (Hueytown, McAdory, Pleasant Grove, Oak Grove and others)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance Celebrated the Success of their 2nd Cohort

Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) celebrated the success of their 2nd cohort at a certificate ceremony. The ceremony: held on May 19th at 6:30pm at The Parisian (212 20th Street North, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35203), presented thirty small businesses owners a certificate of completion. The Western Micro Business Accelerator is designed to help small businesses grow and scale by providing training, mentorship, and capital investment to take small businesses to the next level. The program was able to provide a total investment to small businesses in our community of $705,650, increase businesses revenues by $3,747,135 and aid small businesses in obtaining new capital investment of $2,576,450.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Doris Jordan Of Bessemer Passes

Doris Jean Jordan born October 25, 1939 from Bessemer, Alabama died September 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo and Lorene Shadrick; her husband, Carlos Jordan; son, Bryan; one daughter in-law Kathy Jordan; one granddaughter and one great granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters, Elisa Jordan, Roxanne Wallace (Steve), one daughter in-law Kathy Jordan and her sons, Mike Jordan, Rodney Jordan (Kellie) and Carlos Jordan (Tammy) and Zackery Ferguson; twenty grandchildren; thirty seven great grand kids and two great great grands with one one the way and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home with burial following at Forest Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Pastor Phillip Hill will be officiating the service.
BESSEMER, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Bessemer Area Chamber Of Commerce 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest Set For This Sunday, September 11, 2022 From 3 pm Till 7 pm

The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest on Sunday, September 11th, from 3 pm –7 pm at 1st Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets. Local businesses and organizations have the opportunity to return to the downtown Bessemer area to showcase and sell their products and services to the hundreds we expect in attendance. The Chamber is planning for even more support from the community and surrounding areas than last year!
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Bsc#Covenant College#On The Road#College Soccer#The Cutoff News Sports#Mcdonald#Owned#Black Family Restaurants#Academy Drive#Scots
thecutoffnews.com

Looking For A Dog-Gone Good Time? Hueytown Chamber of Commerce Paw Palooza & Wiener Dog Races - Sat. Sept. 10, 2022 - 9 am till 12:00 pm

Saturday, September 10, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., the Hueytown Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 4th Annual PAW Palooza & Wiener Dog Races, sponsored by the Hueytown Veterinary Clinic and Pet Lodge. Join us for a doggone good time at Stadium Park located at 2066 High School Road, Hueytown. This is a FREE community event and is open to four-legged pets and their people.
HUEYTOWN, AL

