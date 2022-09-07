Doris Jean Jordan born October 25, 1939 from Bessemer, Alabama died September 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo and Lorene Shadrick; her husband, Carlos Jordan; son, Bryan; one daughter in-law Kathy Jordan; one granddaughter and one great granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters, Elisa Jordan, Roxanne Wallace (Steve), one daughter in-law Kathy Jordan and her sons, Mike Jordan, Rodney Jordan (Kellie) and Carlos Jordan (Tammy) and Zackery Ferguson; twenty grandchildren; thirty seven great grand kids and two great great grands with one one the way and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home with burial following at Forest Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Pastor Phillip Hill will be officiating the service.

