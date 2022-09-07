Read full article on original website
Sheriff uncomfortable with bill that would arm school employees
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As kids return to class a lot of parents have concerns about school safety, in particular, the possibility of an active shooter on campus. There is a bill that's been introduced in Lansing that some believe could be a solution, but it's raising questions and...
Abortion rights proposal will be on November ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot Friday, obeying an order from the state's highest court and closing a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without...
With abortion rights on November's ballot, the fight to win over voters begins
LANSING, Mich. — No longer just in the hands of politicians, come November Michigan voters will have the opportunity to weigh in directly on whether or not the state should permanently legalize abortion. On Friday morning, the Michigan State Board of Canvassers formally approved the Reproductive Freedom for All...
'We respect women's rights in Michigan' Gov. Whitmer's statement on abortion ban ruling
LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Wednesday after the Michigan Court of Claims judge declared that Michigan's 1931 law on banning abortions is unconstitutional. "I have been fighting like hell to protect reproductive freedom in Michigan for months and am grateful for today’s lower court ruling declaring...
Gov. Whitmer voices support for reopening Palisades Nuclear Plant
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy in support of Holtec International's application for a federal grant for the Palisades Nuclear Facility in Van Buren County. Holtec International applied for a Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 in an...
Hundreds of people gather to debate the future of Line 5
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The debate over Enbridge's Line 5 project continued on Thursday with numerous Michiganders voicing their opinions. The U.S. Army Corps held the second of its three public scoping meetings for the Line 5 project Thursday night in St. Ignace's Little Bear Arena. This was the...
DNR: Black bear population in Michigan reaches manageable number
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it has reached a decade-long goal for the black bear population. DNR wildlife biologists say there are about 13,000 black bears living in Michigan, with roughly 3,000 of them living in the Northern Lower Peninsula. According to the DNR,...
Richardi Park Beach advisory extended again due to E. coli
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: The partial body contact advisory has again been extended for the Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said Thursday. Water samples collected on Wednesday showed an E. coli level of 673.0 per 100ml. The beach advisory has been in...
Queen Elizabeth II traveled around the world, including Michigan.
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Queen Elizabeth II traveled around the world during her life, including to northern Michigan. This picture from the Michigan Department of Transportation's archives shows the Queen's ship passing under the Mackinac Bridge in 1959. At the time of the Queen's trip, the bridge was only 5-years-old. Queen...
