Michigan State

Sheriff uncomfortable with bill that would arm school employees

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As kids return to class a lot of parents have concerns about school safety, in particular, the possibility of an active shooter on campus. There is a bill that's been introduced in Lansing that some believe could be a solution, but it's raising questions and...
Abortion rights proposal will be on November ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot Friday, obeying an order from the state's highest court and closing a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without...
Michigan State
Gov. Whitmer voices support for reopening Palisades Nuclear Plant

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy in support of Holtec International's application for a federal grant for the Palisades Nuclear Facility in Van Buren County. Holtec International applied for a Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 in an...
Hundreds of people gather to debate the future of Line 5

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The debate over Enbridge's Line 5 project continued on Thursday with numerous Michiganders voicing their opinions. The U.S. Army Corps held the second of its three public scoping meetings for the Line 5 project Thursday night in St. Ignace's Little Bear Arena. This was the...
DNR: Black bear population in Michigan reaches manageable number

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it has reached a decade-long goal for the black bear population. DNR wildlife biologists say there are about 13,000 black bears living in Michigan, with roughly 3,000 of them living in the Northern Lower Peninsula. According to the DNR,...
Richardi Park Beach advisory extended again due to E. coli

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: The partial body contact advisory has again been extended for the Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said Thursday. Water samples collected on Wednesday showed an E. coli level of 673.0 per 100ml. The beach advisory has been in...
Queen Elizabeth II traveled around the world, including Michigan.

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Queen Elizabeth II traveled around the world during her life, including to northern Michigan. This picture from the Michigan Department of Transportation's archives shows the Queen's ship passing under the Mackinac Bridge in 1959. At the time of the Queen's trip, the bridge was only 5-years-old. Queen...
