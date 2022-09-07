ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says

Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
Nearly 400 workers in Washington state will be laid off due to Amazon Care shutdown

Almost 400 workers based in Washington state will be laid off as a result of the company’s decision to shut down its Amazon Care primary healthcare services. Email alerts from the state’s Employment Security Department revealed that 159 workers will be laid off from Amazon Care. Another 236 people will be cut from Care Medical, an independent company that provided healthcare to Amazon Care members. The layoffs will officially commence Dec. 1.
Borrowers could get up to $300 back in their monthly budget from student loan forgiveness. Here’s how to use that money

The burden of student loan debt has been blamed for holding Americans back from buying homes, starting families and saving for their retirement. Now that the Biden administration announced it will forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who meet certain income requirements, borrowers have a chance to better their financial standing.
This Was the Average Personal Loan Balance in 2021

The number may surprise you. A personal loan lets you borrow money for any purpose. While it can be an affordable borrowing option, it's important to try to keep your debt to a minimum. Evaluate your needs to figure out the ideal loan amount for you to take out. If...
Best Unsecured Personal Loans Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Unsecured personal loans don’t require you to provide collateral, which is something of value lenders can repossess if you default. However, lenders typically charge higher interest rates and have more stringent qualification requirements to compensate for the additional risk.
Zero percent mortgages hitting Main Street

Zero down-payment mortgages and similar programs appear to have recently been gaining traction on Main Street. Bank of America announced Aug. 30 that it is launching a trial program, called the Community Affordable Loan Solution, offering mortgages that do not require closing costs, down payments or minimum credit scores. People in predominantly Hispanic or Black neighborhoods in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas; Detroit; Los Angeles; and Miami that meet specific income requirements will have access to the program.
Homeowners lose wealth as rising interest rates weigh on home values

Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools. Sales have been slowing down for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Data suggests so-called tappable...
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
