Business Insider
Bank of America just launched a zero-down-payment mortgage for first-time homebuyers — here are 9 more lenders with similar programs
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Bank of America recently announced a...
BET
Bank of America Starts No-Down-Payment Home Loans In Black, Latino Communities To Close Homeownership Gap
Bank of America launched a pilot program in several cities to help first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino neighborhoods obtain mortgage loans without down payments, closing costs or credit score minimums, Bloomberg News reports. The trial program seeks to close the minority homeownership gap by eliminating some of those obstacles,...
FOXBusiness
Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says
Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
TODAY.com
Casino jackpot winner alleges Michigan bank wouldn’t cash her prize check because she’s Black
A Black woman from Michigan says she was racially discriminated against when three employees at a Fifth Third Bank told her a casino jackpot check she was trying to deposit was fraudulent, according to a recently filed federal lawsuit. Lizzie Pugh, 71, tried to deposit the check April 11 at...
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
House Prices Are Falling in These Five Overvalued Cities
In some of the most overvalued cities in the country, home prices have already peaked and have now started to drop.
nationalinterest.org
Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1
Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible
With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
Do you have to pay taxes on student loan forgiveness? Yes, if you live in these 7 states
Arkansas, California, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin could tax forgiven student loans as income.
geekwire.com
Nearly 400 workers in Washington state will be laid off due to Amazon Care shutdown
Almost 400 workers based in Washington state will be laid off as a result of the company’s decision to shut down its Amazon Care primary healthcare services. Email alerts from the state’s Employment Security Department revealed that 159 workers will be laid off from Amazon Care. Another 236 people will be cut from Care Medical, an independent company that provided healthcare to Amazon Care members. The layoffs will officially commence Dec. 1.
CNBC
Borrowers could get up to $300 back in their monthly budget from student loan forgiveness. Here’s how to use that money
The burden of student loan debt has been blamed for holding Americans back from buying homes, starting families and saving for their retirement. Now that the Biden administration announced it will forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who meet certain income requirements, borrowers have a chance to better their financial standing.
This Bank of America Mortgage Makes Homeownership More Affordable
Eligible first-time buyers could benefit from this affordable home loan solution.
Got an Alert That Your Federal Student Loan Payment Is Due? That Was a Mistake
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Federal student loan borrowers were sent into a panic after receiving an email Thursday saying that...
Motley Fool
This Was the Average Personal Loan Balance in 2021
The number may surprise you. A personal loan lets you borrow money for any purpose. While it can be an affordable borrowing option, it's important to try to keep your debt to a minimum. Evaluate your needs to figure out the ideal loan amount for you to take out. If...
Best Unsecured Personal Loans Of 2022
Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Unsecured personal loans don’t require you to provide collateral, which is something of value lenders can repossess if you default. However, lenders typically charge higher interest rates and have more stringent qualification requirements to compensate for the additional risk.
FOXBusiness
Zero percent mortgages hitting Main Street
Zero down-payment mortgages and similar programs appear to have recently been gaining traction on Main Street. Bank of America announced Aug. 30 that it is launching a trial program, called the Community Affordable Loan Solution, offering mortgages that do not require closing costs, down payments or minimum credit scores. People in predominantly Hispanic or Black neighborhoods in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas; Detroit; Los Angeles; and Miami that meet specific income requirements will have access to the program.
CNBC
Homeowners lose wealth as rising interest rates weigh on home values
Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools. Sales have been slowing down for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Data suggests so-called tappable...
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
5 Different Mortgages To Consider When Purchasing A Home
The real estate world can be stressful and confusing. Once money is involved, things get worse. We've broken down five types of mortgages to make things simple.
