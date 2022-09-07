Read full article on original website
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, September 9, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insights from Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Penn., the ranking minority member on the House Agriculture Committee. Thompson says he is focused on the next farm bill. He shared there are three options for the bill:. let it expire, which is not really an option, Thompson says,...
Boss Women Media & Cash App Partner on New Initiative, Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour
Online empowerment and education platform Boss Women Media announced its partnership with financial services platform Cash App for its newest initiative, Ambitious Girl. The Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour 2022 is an event series for college-level Black women focused on career readiness, financial inclusion, leadership, and networking while providing an empowering community dedicated to inspiring, equipping, and celebrating them as entrepreneurs and thriving corporate queens.
TechCrunch
Online university Nexford will use $8M to plug affordability and relevance gaps in education
The tech-enabled startup, launched by Fadl Al Tarzi in 2019, is filling affordability and relevance gaps in education. As the traditional university experience hasn’t changed in many years, edtechs like Nexford are pioneering a paradigm shift in higher education that puts learners first, giving them the skills to succeed in the present and future.
todaysparent.com
Guide to selecting the right private school
Deciding to send your child to a private school is the first step on an exciting educational journey. Still, the next step is often a lot more challenging: selecting which private school they’ll attend. “Choosing a school is a big, and sometimes emotional, decision for a family,” says Hilary...
Inc.com
Black Engineers Are Underrepresented in the Workforce. She's Working to Change That
Despite engineering firms increasingly adopting inclusive hiring practices, Black employees made up only 5.1 percent of the U.S. science and engineering workforce in 2019, according to the National Center for Science Engineering Statistics. Janeen Uzzell is focused on radically increasing those numbers. The CEO of the Alexandria, Virginia-based National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), a group dedicated to improving recruitment and retention, Uzzell is the former chief operating officer of the Wikimedia Foundation in Washington D.C. and worked for 16 years at General Electric. She sat down with Inc. recently to share her business journey, explain why the tech industry still holds misconceptions about Black engineers, and discuss the steps her organization is taking to help.--as told to Xintian Tina Wang.
