boisestate.edu
Fall exhibitions at the Blue Galleries; Opening reception Sept. 9
The Blue Galleries, located in the Center for the Visual Arts are now displaying “Notes for Tomorrow” and “Queer ID.” The galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and the exhibits will on display until Oct. 21. Admission is free. An opening reception...
boisestate.edu
The Season of the Witch: Theatre program announces 2022-23 season
The Department of Theatre, Film and Creative Writing announces “The Season of the Witch,” its 2022-23 season that includes performances of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Afflicted: Daughters of Salem” and “Macbeth.”. Opening night season tickets on sale now. The department invites opening...
boisestate.edu
Distinguished Lecture Series hosts Appiah; Oct. 13
Boise State’s Institute for Advancing American Values and the Distinguished Lecture Series will host author and international affairs expert Kwame Anthony Appiah for a lecture and discussion at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. The talk, “Depolarizing Identity,” explores political affiliations and...
boisestate.edu
College of Health Sciences welcomes new development director
Hayley Miller recently joined the Division of University Advancement as director of development for the College of Health Sciences. Miller comes to Boise State from the University of Washington, where she served as an assistant development director with the College of Natural Sciences for the Mathematical Sciences Departments. She also held positions as an advancement assistant for the Fundraising and Advancement Services unit at the University of Washington and was a Bill and Mimi Gates Intern of Advancement.
boisestate.edu
New training series cultivates ‘outward mindset’
Ones mindset is powerful and determines how they see work, relationships and the world. Arbinger Institute’s training “Developing and Implementing an Outward Mindset” guides participants from an inward mindset (focusing on self) to an outward mindset (focusing on others). Proponents of the theory say leading with an outward mindset can improve performance, spark collaboration and accelerate innovation.
boisestate.edu
Garza named La Academia de Liderazgo fellow
Senior Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Affairs in the College of Engineering, Diana Garza, received a fellowship to the fourth cohort of La Academia de Liderazgo of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. The fellowship is a one-year program to prepare the next generation of culturally diverse leaders for executive...
boisestate.edu
Memorial for David Allen; Sept. 13
The campus community is invited to join the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management in celebrating the life of former colleague, David Allen, who died in December 2021, from 4–6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Allen started working for Boise State Campus Services...
boisestate.edu
Call for participants: First-Year Leadership Collaboratory
Collaboratory: an open space which facilitates a creative process where a group of people work together to generate solutions to complex problems. The first-year experience for students in higher education crucially determines their success. The Provost’s office, College of Arts and Sciences and University Foundations have partnered to create the First Year Leadership Collaboratory, a “think-tank” of faculty and staff who have experience working with first-year students, to explore and inform policy and practices and to make recommendations regarding first-year students’ learning experiences.
boisestate.edu
Human resources leadership updates
Catherine Weitz has stepped down from her role as associate vice president of Human Resource Services and will depart the university to pursue other professional opportunities. University leadership wishes to thank Weitz for her contributions to the successes of Boise State. With Weitz’s departure, Dani Dunstan will temporarily oversee Human...
boisestate.edu
Students, faculty and staff displaced by apartment fire
Members of the campus community were impacted by a residential fire Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Creek Bend Apartments in Boise. Because this is an off-campus residence, the university is in the process of gathering a list of students, faculty and staff who have been impacted so that it can provide emergency assistance with housing, food, clothing and other support services.
