Hayley Miller recently joined the Division of University Advancement as director of development for the College of Health Sciences. Miller comes to Boise State from the University of Washington, where she served as an assistant development director with the College of Natural Sciences for the Mathematical Sciences Departments. She also held positions as an advancement assistant for the Fundraising and Advancement Services unit at the University of Washington and was a Bill and Mimi Gates Intern of Advancement.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO