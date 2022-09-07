ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

vieravoice.com

Hawks learn another lesson in road loss against Rockledge

When you have a young football team like the Viera Hawks do, each early-season game you play offers a chance to learn a few valuable lessons. That certainly was the case for the Hawks Friday night at McLarty Stadium against a Rockledge team ranked No. 12 in the state by MaxPreps.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
aroundosceola.com

Adams, Tuyo lead undefeated Harmony past Palm Bay, 13-12

Chase Adams returned a fourth quarter interception 88 yards for a touchdown and then made a game-saving play in the end zone to lead the Harmony Longhorns to a 13-12 win over the Palm Bay Pirates Friday. He was not the only star of the game for the Longhorns, as...
PALM BAY, FL
247Sports

Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville

UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
ORLANDO, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Sports
ESPN

How things have come full circle for the UCF kicker who chose YouTube over football

NEARLY FIVE YEARS ago, Donald De La Haye tried to blend into unfamiliar wallpaper as he shuffled quietly through a party at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. He looked to his right and saw former NBA star Paul Pierce and NBA coach Ty Lue. He glanced to his left and saw former NFL running back Eddie George. All around him, professional athletes, coaches, power brokers and other celebrities mingled with an aura of belonging. They were used to coming to parties like this one. De La Haye, a kicker for the University of Central Florida, was not.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Broadcasting duo an institution in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY - Steve Wilson and Orville Susong have begun their 21st year with The Friday Night Locker Room, a broadcasting entity that initially broadcast sporting events over the radio but has since evolved to a renowned group that broadcasts both sports and community events through Facebook. Mr. Wilson said...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

We can think of few better ways to celebrate the end of summer than eating one (or several) last burgers from Orlando's best restaurants. Luckily, Orlando Burger Week is nearly upon us. Running from September 14 to September 28, OBW brings $7 burger specials from tons of restaurants. Try out an old favorite or expand your palette at newcomers like Ole Red and Burger U. PoKeKai is offering our first-ever "sushi burger."
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Portion of Penfield Street to close in Kissimmee Monday for Toho Water project

Toho Water Authority announced this week that West Penfield Street south of downtown Kissimmee and east of John Young Parkway will close to through traffic between Randolph Avenue and Clyde Avenue/Clay Street starting Monday to conduct a sewer rehabilitation project in the area. Per the Toho information, South Dillingham Avenue will also be affected at its southern end.
KISSIMMEE, FL
wogx.com

Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about. Police will give an update at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it in the live player above.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Documentary sheds light on Melbourne’s history

BREVARD COUNTY — A red carpet event will show locals a different side to the town they may have thought they knew so well. “Moving History” is an award-winning documentary created by bUneke.org and presented by the Greater Allen Corporation. The special red carpet event is scheduled for...
MELBOURNE, FL
aroundosceola.com

FHP: Kissimmee woman killed in Pleasant Hill Road crash Saturday

Florida Highway Patrol reports a 62-year-old Kissimmee woman was killed Saturday in a crash that slowed southbound Pleasant Hill Road traffic for hours during the afternoon. The crash happened at Pleasant Hill and Pineridge Circle, between Harbor Road and Grenada Boulevard, just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman was attempting...
KISSIMMEE, FL
The Associated Press

Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
ORLANDO, FL

