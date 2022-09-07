ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Georgia Southern

Whoooo! It wasn’t pretty, but Nebraska got their first win in the books last Saturday. This week is going to be an even better win and here are the reasons why:. #1 NORMAL, REGULAR KICKS TO THE BACK OF THE ENDZONE. The last two weeks we’ve seen some interesting...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs. Long Beach State Preview

#2 Nebraska (6-0) vs Long Beach State (4-1) When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 3:00 pm (CT) Nebraska fans will see a couple familiar faces on the Long Beach State court and bench this afternoon. Former Husker middle, Callie Schwarzenbach is a starting for the Beach and former associate head coach for Nebraska, Tyler Hildebrand is the Head Coach. They are 4-1 in the season, with their lone loss to ranked Oregon, and boasting wins over Oregon State, Portland State, Boise State and Notre Dame. Maybe not a murderer’s row, but these are some good wins.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball sets tv and tipoff time for two P6 non-conference games

As the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team inches ever closer to the 2022-2023 season, excitement seems to be mounting just as much as the scheduling news of late (okay, not really). With the Big Ten Conference’s 20-game season schedule for Nebraska being released yesterday, two of the non-conference matchups against other Power-Six teams now have television and tipoff times announced.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-0; Nebraska 1-1 Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; Georgia Southern 3-9 The Nebraska Cornhuskers will stay at home another week and welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.
STATESBORO, GA
FanSided

Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Georgia Southern Is Coming To Lincoln Because Erk Russell, Folks

Okay, the Georgia Southern Eagles aren’t coming to Lincoln specifically because of Erk Russell. For one thing he died in 2006 and I don’t care how many miracles and other unbelievable shit he pulled off, I’m pretty sure Erk hasn’t figured out how to get in on helping negotiate a mid-major payday game from the grave. It’s more of a several degrees of separation thing, but trust me on this.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern in Week 2

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue the 2022 season Saturday at Memorial Stadium with the Georgia Southern Eagles visiting Lincoln. The Huskers enter the matchup 1-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the home opening victory over North Dakota marked the fourth straight win dating back to 2019’s home opening victory over South Alabama.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

2023 Guard Decommits from Nebraska

Just a few weeks into the fall semester and Nebrasketball has lost one of the pledges from the 2023 recruiting class. Chase Clemmons has decommited and will continue to look for a new place to take his talents. Chase is a three start guard from Greenville, South Carolina. He is a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowens who most recently played for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

No. 11 UNK football stunned by Pittsburg State in home opener

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The No. 11-ranked Nebraska-Kearney football team hosted Pittsburg State in its home opener at Cope Stadium Thursday. The Lopers held a 21-7 lead, but found themselves down 28-21 in the fourth quarter. UNK tied the game at 28, but the Gorillas scored a 72-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining to pull off the 35-28 upset.
PITTSBURG, KS
St. Joseph Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE
doniphanherald.com

Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon

Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfrxfm.com

Nebraska Fan Takes Losing WAY TOO Far

It is hard being a football fan, especially when your team can’t seem to win. Us Nebraska fans have had a rough go, but this reaction cost this guy money. What is the craziest reaction you have seen from someone when their team loses?. @tay_dancing @user3153232904052 @user8237740310121 @IceTole ♬...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
NEBRASKA STATE

