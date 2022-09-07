Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Georgia Southern
Whoooo! It wasn’t pretty, but Nebraska got their first win in the books last Saturday. This week is going to be an even better win and here are the reasons why:. #1 NORMAL, REGULAR KICKS TO THE BACK OF THE ENDZONE. The last two weeks we’ve seen some interesting...
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs. Long Beach State Preview
#2 Nebraska (6-0) vs Long Beach State (4-1) When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 3:00 pm (CT) Nebraska fans will see a couple familiar faces on the Long Beach State court and bench this afternoon. Former Husker middle, Callie Schwarzenbach is a starting for the Beach and former associate head coach for Nebraska, Tyler Hildebrand is the Head Coach. They are 4-1 in the season, with their lone loss to ranked Oregon, and boasting wins over Oregon State, Portland State, Boise State and Notre Dame. Maybe not a murderer’s row, but these are some good wins.
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball sets tv and tipoff time for two P6 non-conference games
As the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team inches ever closer to the 2022-2023 season, excitement seems to be mounting just as much as the scheduling news of late (okay, not really). With the Big Ten Conference’s 20-game season schedule for Nebraska being released yesterday, two of the non-conference matchups against other Power-Six teams now have television and tipoff times announced.
CBS Sports
Watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-0; Nebraska 1-1 Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; Georgia Southern 3-9 The Nebraska Cornhuskers will stay at home another week and welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost the odds-on favorite to be first coach fired
As if there wasn’t enough pressure on Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost, he’s now the odds-on favorite to be the first coach to be fired this college football season. Even worse is that according to Bookies.com, he’s the easy front runner. That Frost is on the...
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
Corn Nation
Nebraska to Wear Alternate Uniforms this Saturday Against Georgia Southern
To be honest, I thought they were going to pump out the alternate uniforms for the Oklahoma game. Instead, it looks like the alternates are coming out for the Georgia State game this coming Saturday at 6:30 p.m. In case you haven’t heard the alternate uniforms are honoring the 1983...
Corn Nation
Georgia Southern Is Coming To Lincoln Because Erk Russell, Folks
Okay, the Georgia Southern Eagles aren’t coming to Lincoln specifically because of Erk Russell. For one thing he died in 2006 and I don’t care how many miracles and other unbelievable shit he pulled off, I’m pretty sure Erk hasn’t figured out how to get in on helping negotiate a mid-major payday game from the grave. It’s more of a several degrees of separation thing, but trust me on this.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern in Week 2
The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue the 2022 season Saturday at Memorial Stadium with the Georgia Southern Eagles visiting Lincoln. The Huskers enter the matchup 1-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the home opening victory over North Dakota marked the fourth straight win dating back to 2019’s home opening victory over South Alabama.
Corn Nation
2023 Guard Decommits from Nebraska
Just a few weeks into the fall semester and Nebrasketball has lost one of the pledges from the 2023 recruiting class. Chase Clemmons has decommited and will continue to look for a new place to take his talents. Chase is a three start guard from Greenville, South Carolina. He is a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowens who most recently played for the Huskers.
Record Crowd Sees No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Hold Off No. 17 Creighton
Huskers, Jays break their own attendance mark in another five-set thriller
KSNB Local4
No. 11 UNK football stunned by Pittsburg State in home opener
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The No. 11-ranked Nebraska-Kearney football team hosted Pittsburg State in its home opener at Cope Stadium Thursday. The Lopers held a 21-7 lead, but found themselves down 28-21 in the fourth quarter. UNK tied the game at 28, but the Gorillas scored a 72-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining to pull off the 35-28 upset.
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
doniphanherald.com
Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon
Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
kfrxfm.com
Nebraska Fan Takes Losing WAY TOO Far
It is hard being a football fan, especially when your team can’t seem to win. Us Nebraska fans have had a rough go, but this reaction cost this guy money. What is the craziest reaction you have seen from someone when their team loses?. @tay_dancing @user3153232904052 @user8237740310121 @IceTole ♬...
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
KETV.com
Country music superstar Luke Bryan to perform in Nebraska as part of 2022 Farm Tour
MURDOCK, Neb. — Country music superstar Luke Bryan is coming to Nebraska. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" will be performing in Murdock, which is located in Cass County, on Sept. 22 as part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan's show will be at the Stock Hay & Grain...
