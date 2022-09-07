Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Full-Time Massage Therapist
Simply Skin Medical Spa located at 420 Wood Street in Clarion is currently hiring a full-time massage therapist. Enjoy your work in a fast-paced and fast-growing Medical Day Spa!. Benefits include an insurance stipend, paid vacation, and 401K. For more information or to apply for the position email skinandlegs@yahoo.com. Copyright...
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
butlerradio.com
Butler Health System To Administer New Vaccine Booster
The Butler Health System will administer the updated COVID vaccine booster shots starting today. Recently the CDC recommended that people 12 years and older who have received a primary vaccination and first booster at least two months ago should receive the new booster. This new booster targets the Omicron BA.4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police. Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
yourdailylocal.com
What’s New in the Warren County School District in 2022-23: Classwize
WARREN, Pa. – Educators are always looking for ways to enhance student learning. Another way the Warren County School District is doing that this year is through Classwize, which gives teachers the ability to make sure their students are staying on task. Essentially, Classwize is an online tool where...
explore venango
Oil City YMCA Announces Turkey Trot 5K/10K Registration
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA has announced the 2022 Turkey Trot 5K/10K registration. The race will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Samuel Justus Bike Trail in Oil City. Get your gobble going at the annual Turkey Trot! Have fun and wear your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Former 76 Truck Stop Property Environmental Concerns Remediated, Sold to New Owner
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Miles Brothers LLC first purchased the 63.9-acre former 76 Truckstop on August 29, 2020, their goal was to remediate environmental concerns and make the property attractive for future economic development. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) Located in Clarion Township on Route...
explore venango
Local Woman Faces Charges for Hindering the Apprehension of Wanted Ohio Man
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on warrants out of Ohio. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, September 6.
PSP: $3,000 in tools stolen from U-Haul
Troopers were called to Delaware Road in Delaware Township just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Former Kiski Township sergeant sues supervisors, claiming threats and intimidation
The battle between Kiski Township officials and former police officers there could be moving to court. Former Kiski Township police Sgt. Tom Dessell filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in Armstrong County, accusing township supervisors of threats and intimidation over what he believes were illegal and corrupt acts. Dessell and four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbut.com
Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death
At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
explore venango
Search Continues for Missing Rimersburg Teen
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The search continues for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on September 3. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Friday afternoon, September 9. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
explore venango
Crawford County Woman Still Missing
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. A representative of Meadville-based State Police told exploreVenango.com that 35-year-old Candace Caffas remains missing as of Friday morning, September 9. Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut...
explore venango
Services Set for Karen R. Steele
A memorial service for Karen will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Online condolences can be...
explore venango
Franklin Residents Accused of Exploiting $100,000 From Care Dependent Person Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against three Franklin residents for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care-dependent person were held for court on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, criminal charges against 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence Straw...
beavercountyradio.com
PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY AT THE LAST MINIT MART – PORTERSVILLE – BUTLER COUNTY
(Photo supplied with release) (Portersville, Butler County) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Butler Station is investigating a burglary that occurred on 09/06/2022 at approximately 0145 hours at Last Minit Mart located on Perry Highway in Portersville, Butler County. Two White male suspects shattered the front door with a tire iron that was wrapped in a garbage bag, then filled a garbage can with cigarettes and fled on foot. The two suspects were dropped off and picked up by the pictured late 1990’s early 2000’s model red single cab pickup with silver rocker panels and running boards. The vehicle has amber running lights around the front bumper and a black vertical stripe on both sides of the bed. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Lesnett, PSP, Butler Station, at (724) 284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Slippery Rock Township’s fire chief, Charles Peak, said...
Comments / 0