Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Related
Steve Kerr Says Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Have Nothing Left to Prove
The Warriors championship core has done it all.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Why Miami Heat Would Consider Taking A Gamble On Russell Westbrook: "Miami Believes They Can Rehabilitate Anyone"
The Los Angeles Lakers look ready to head into the 2022-23 season with Russell Westbrook on the team as deals to unload him have involved too many future assets for the Lakers. If they could have dealt him for cheaper, they would have. So far, this hasn't been the case.
Report Suggests Russell Westbrook A Good Fit For The Miami Heat
League execs and scouts think the Heat still have a chance at Westbrook
Yardbarker
Jazz Garnering Trade Interest from 4 NBA Teams on Jordan Clarkson
Rumors of the next Utah Jazz domino to fall are starting to trickle in following the blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade last week. Could Jordan Clarkson, the former Sixth Man of the Year, be next on Jazz executive Danny Ainge's list? Brett Siegel of Fastbreak shared some insight based on information from NBA sources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The NBA Remembers A Very Special Squad
While many people say that their reigning era in the early 2000s was mostly due to the hard work of head coach Gregg Popovich, it cannot be denied that the young core of the team was second-to-none at the time. The team’s trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Manu Ginobili Had An Epic Response When Gregg Popovich Asked Him Why He Takes Risky Shots: "I Am Manu. That's What I Do."
Manu Ginobili is one of the greatest sixth-men to ever pick up a basketball. A player of his caliber becomes the sixth man if there's a very convincing person behind his ear explaining why this sacrifice would be for the betterment of the team. That person was Gregg Popovich, who won 4 championships with Ginobili coming off the bench.
Jeanie Buss Wants to See LeBron James Retire With Lakers
She discussed her hope for the rest of the King’s career on “The Crossover” podcast.
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets Veteran Boban Marjanovic Has a New Best Friend
As the oldest member of the youth-focused Houston Rockets, 7-3 center Boban Marjanovic won't see the court too much this season. But that doesn't mean he won't play an important role on the team. Every young team needs some veterans to show the rookies the ropes, and it appears Marjanovic...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge
The Celtics have more internal options to make up for the projected offensive production of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the minutes he would've received at the four than at the five. The Celtics' second unit now features a new sixth...
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks showing interest in Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic
The New York Knicks may not be about the whole “once bitten, twice shy” thing. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported this week that the Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Gambadoro mentions the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks as other teams interested in the 33-year-old scorer.
LOOK: Spurs Rookie Blake Wesley Gets His Own Mural in San Antonio
Spurs fans have clearly taken a huge liking to the rookie out of Notre Dame.
Mavericks, Knicks reportedly eyeing Bojan Bogdanovic
The Mavericks and Knicks are among the teams with interest in Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (Twitter link), who states that Utah is looking for draft picks and players on expiring contracts in return. In addition to Dallas and New York, Gambadoro...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Hardaway, Steph have set bar high for next Dubs point guard
Pity the next point guard the Warriors draft in the top half of the first round, for he will be chasing ghosts. Being an All-Star won’t measure up to his predecessors. To properly carry the franchise PG flag, whomever follows Stephen Curry must also be a catalyst to revolution, as Steph is.
NBA・
Yardbarker
West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings
Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
The Ringer
Becky Hammon Is the WNBA’s Coaching Ace
The Las Vegas Aces are ridiculously stacked. Their superstar, A’ja Wilson, won her second WNBA MVP award this season, and also won Defensive Player of the Year while finishing third in the league in total points. Kelsey Plum is the all-time leading scorer in women’s Division I history, and was one of just two players in the WNBA to score 20 points per game this year. Jackie Young was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Wilson, Plum, and Young were no. 1 picks in the WNBA draft in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2017 to 2019, and each was an All-Star this year—as was another Aces starter, Dearica Hamby. That leaves just one Vegas starter who was not named to the All-Star Game this year—Chelsea Gray, who just sent the Aces to the WNBA Finals with the first 30-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm. That performance came just two days after the first 29-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history. Her entire conference championship series was nonstop ludicrous, bonkers, crazy-pills clutch shooting; she is the most destructive thing to happen to the city of Seattle since the made-for-TV movie 10.5: Apocalypse.
Comments / 0