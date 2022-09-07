Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
One True Podcast: BYU looking for payback on Baylor, how the Cougars can win, BYU embracing the Big 12 move & more
SUBSCRIBE to One True Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen. Special guest Kevin Reynolds (@KevinReynolds30) of the Salt Lake Tribune joins Trib sports guys John Werner and Brice Cherry as college football kicks off for 2022:. • It's a big-time Big 12 matchup this...
WacoTrib.com
John Werner's college picks: Baylor's speed too much for BYU
Since the start of August drills, one of Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s most popular phrases has been “running into the storm.”. The storms Aranda refers to are the challenging road games up ahead for the Bears: BYU, Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas. That’s a...
WacoTrib.com
Holmes' return to field inspires Baylor teammates
Gavin Holmes was at the center of the biggest celebration at McLane Stadium last Saturday, and it wasn’t just because he electrified the crowd by returning a punt for a 72-yard touchdown. Holmes broke the first tackle, eluded another, and avoided punter Tyler Pastula’s last-ditch attempt to bring him...
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: Why isn't Connally ranked? Is Mart reloading for another title run? Plus the ref shortage & more
SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen. New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football. • Week 2 had some really great games — "absolute bangers,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Taylor 41, Robinson 19
In Taylor, the Ducks flew away with 21-straight points in the third quarter and handed the Rockets their first loss of this campaign. Robinson running back Christian Lujan scored on a one-yard run late in the second quarter to cut Taylor’s lead to 20-12 at the break. But that's...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, Teague, Aquilla players win Trib's Week 2 fan vote
Waco High running back Omarion Delao was voted Offensive Player of the Week while Teague picked up its second honoree of the season in defensive back Caden Gonzales who received Defensive Player of the Week. Aquilla’s Hagen Williams took the Six-Man Player of the Week award. Delao was responsible...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls looks to rebound in homecoming game vs. Killeen Chaparral
Coming off a 55-16 loss to the Brownwood Lions, the Marble Falls Mustangs (1-1) need to turn things around in a big way as they take on the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats (0-2) in a homecoming matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. You can...
WacoTrib.com
Midlothian Heritage rolls past No. 9 La Vega, 41-14
MIDLOTHIAN — La Vega has inflicted plenty of pain to opponents over the years with its bruising running game and punishing defense. The Pirates found themselves taking the beating Friday night. Kaden Brown threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns and added 51 yards and a score on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
University High coaches presented with lifetime honors
University High School coaches Tom Price and Sam Price will be recognized by Waco ISD with lifetime athletic honor roll awards at the Trojans’ game this Friday against Fort Worth Arlington Heights at Waco ISD Stadium. The pair has been coaching in the district for 40 years. SUPER CENTEX...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High Lions hunting for another win in Thursday district opener
Waco High breathed a sigh of relief after breaking a 17-game losing streak last weekend, but as thrilling as earning the win was, the Lions are pivoting into district play this week. “I think obviously that was an important step in our program’s progression and growth,” said Waco High head...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 3
Mexia (0-2) at No. 2 China Spring (2-0) Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. Breakdown: Coming off a 77-13 loss to No. 1 Franklin, Mexia will face China Spring this weekend. The Blackcats have had a rough go against some of the tougher teams in the area and it doesn’t get less challenging as they enter Cougar territory.
WacoTrib.com
Tre-riffic night: China Spring's Hafford puts on show in blowout of Mexia, 63-7
Three touchdowns, 253 offensive yards, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception. Tre Hafford did it all for second-ranked China Spring in a 63-7 slaughter of Mexia at home Friday night. “He’s an exceptional player but what he does leadership wise is absolutely incredible,” China Spring head coach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Granbury halts Waco High's forward progress, 45-3
Waco High was unable to add a second win to its record this week, falling, 45-3, in the District 4-5A Div. I opener to Granbury on Thursday night at Waco ISD stadium. Waco High was coming off a streak-breaking win over Dallas W.T. White from a week ago that ended a 17-game losing slide.
coveleaderpress.com
Now, that’s more like it!
About 10:30 p.m. Friday, September 2, the monkey jumped off the back of our Copperas Cove Bulldawg football team. It had been a long time since Copperas Cove won a varsity football game. How long, you ask?. My calendar said 13 months and six days since Cove toppled Killeen 56-32....
WFAA
Baylor University mourns Memphis jogger's death
WACO, Texas — Baylor University confirmed via Twitter Tuesday, Eliza Fletcher went to Baylor University in Waco, TX. Fletcher was kidnapped and found in a vacant home in South Memphis. She was abducted while jogging Sept. 2, according to the Memphis Police Department. Fletcher, according to Baylor, earned her...
KWTX
Area runners talk safety in the wake of Baylor grad’s kidnapping and murder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Tennessee on Tuesday confirmed a body found Monday evening was Eliza Fletcher, 34, killed after she was forced into an SUV while out on a run; her death has women in Waco talking about ways they try to keep themselves safe while running. “I...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Worries heightened after death of Baylor Alum, how to defend yourself
CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas. Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety. Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
KWTX
World War II era service shop still thriving under the same Waco family eight decades later
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business from the World War II era survived eight decades of ups and downs, including the 1953 Waco tornado, and is now celebrating 80 years of, not only operating and thriving, but remaining in the same family since day one. City Tire and...
This Temple, Texas Native Serves Aboard The U.S. Navy’s Newest Warship
We love giving a big Central Texas shoutout to our U.S. Military members every chance we get, and this Temple, Texas native is keeping our country safe while serving aboard the United States Navy's newest warship - the USS Fort Lauderdale. The USS Fort Lauderdale was commissioned on July 30,...
Comments / 0