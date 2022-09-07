ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

John Werner's college picks: Baylor's speed too much for BYU

Since the start of August drills, one of Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s most popular phrases has been “running into the storm.”. The storms Aranda refers to are the challenging road games up ahead for the Bears: BYU, Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas. That’s a...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Holmes' return to field inspires Baylor teammates

Gavin Holmes was at the center of the biggest celebration at McLane Stadium last Saturday, and it wasn’t just because he electrified the crowd by returning a punt for a 72-yard touchdown. Holmes broke the first tackle, eluded another, and avoided punter Tyler Pastula’s last-ditch attempt to bring him...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
WacoTrib.com

Taylor 41, Robinson 19

In Taylor, the Ducks flew away with 21-straight points in the third quarter and handed the Rockets their first loss of this campaign. Robinson running back Christian Lujan scored on a one-yard run late in the second quarter to cut Taylor’s lead to 20-12 at the break. But that's...
ROBINSON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco High, Teague, Aquilla players win Trib's Week 2 fan vote

Waco High running back Omarion Delao was voted Offensive Player of the Week while Teague picked up its second honoree of the season in defensive back Caden Gonzales who received Defensive Player of the Week. Aquilla’s Hagen Williams took the Six-Man Player of the Week award. Delao was responsible...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Midlothian Heritage rolls past No. 9 La Vega, 41-14

MIDLOTHIAN — La Vega has inflicted plenty of pain to opponents over the years with its bruising running game and punishing defense. The Pirates found themselves taking the beating Friday night. Kaden Brown threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns and added 51 yards and a score on the...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#The Baylor Invitational
WacoTrib.com

University High coaches presented with lifetime honors

University High School coaches Tom Price and Sam Price will be recognized by Waco ISD with lifetime athletic honor roll awards at the Trojans’ game this Friday against Fort Worth Arlington Heights at Waco ISD Stadium. The pair has been coaching in the district for 40 years. SUPER CENTEX...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco High Lions hunting for another win in Thursday district opener

Waco High breathed a sigh of relief after breaking a 17-game losing streak last weekend, but as thrilling as earning the win was, the Lions are pivoting into district play this week. “I think obviously that was an important step in our program’s progression and growth,” said Waco High head...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 3

Mexia (0-2) at No. 2 China Spring (2-0) Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. Breakdown: Coming off a 77-13 loss to No. 1 Franklin, Mexia will face China Spring this weekend. The Blackcats have had a rough go against some of the tougher teams in the area and it doesn’t get less challenging as they enter Cougar territory.
MEXIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
WacoTrib.com

Granbury halts Waco High's forward progress, 45-3

Waco High was unable to add a second win to its record this week, falling, 45-3, in the District 4-5A Div. I opener to Granbury on Thursday night at Waco ISD stadium. Waco High was coming off a streak-breaking win over Dallas W.T. White from a week ago that ended a 17-game losing slide.
GRANBURY, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Now, that’s more like it!

About 10:30 p.m. Friday, September 2, the monkey jumped off the back of our Copperas Cove Bulldawg football team. It had been a long time since Copperas Cove won a varsity football game. How long, you ask?. My calendar said 13 months and six days since Cove toppled Killeen 56-32....
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WFAA

Baylor University mourns Memphis jogger's death

WACO, Texas — Baylor University confirmed via Twitter Tuesday, Eliza Fletcher went to Baylor University in Waco, TX. Fletcher was kidnapped and found in a vacant home in South Memphis. She was abducted while jogging Sept. 2, according to the Memphis Police Department. Fletcher, according to Baylor, earned her...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Worries heightened after death of Baylor Alum, how to defend yourself

CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas. Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety. Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy