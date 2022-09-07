Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
CNBC
Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event
This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced at this year's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch launch event from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event where it announced new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Here's what it announced:. The...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Engadget
Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II automatically customize sound and ANC
Apple wasn't the only company with new true wireless earbuds to debut today. Bose also has a new model on the way, the QuietComfort Earbuds II. As the name suggests, this set is an update to the first QC earbuds the company debuted in 2020. This time around, the company has retooled the design, tweaked the fit and added some heavy-duty sound calibration technology. But all of the upgrades come at a cost as the QuietComfort Earbuds II will be $20 more then their predecessor at launch.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
Phone Arena
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
There's been a lot of conflicting info purportedly revealed from the inside on a whole bunch of different iPhone 14-related topics, but by far the most confusing aspect remains (to this day) the official pricing of Apple's upcoming high-end handsets. Even though we're mere hours away from the Cupertino-based tech...
Apple Insider
How to use the back of your iPhone as a button in iOS 15
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — There's an iOS Accessibility feature that lets you trigger commands or run Shortcuts just by tapping on the back of youriPhone. It's called Back Tap, and here's what you should know.
Engadget
The iPhone 14 can connect to satellites for emergency SOS features
Probably the biggest new feature for the iPhone 14, 14 Plus and 14 Pro isn't one you'll use ever day, but you'll be glad you have it if you need it. The new phones have a built-in satellite connection that people can use to send emergency SOS messages in places where there's no available cellular signal.
Phone Arena
Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99 and other iPhone 14 models for free with AT&T
Apple's new phones are finally official and perhaps the best part about the new range is that it isn't pricier than the 2021 lineup. To make it even easier for you to get the iPhone 14, AT&T has introduced irresistible deals. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14...
Engadget
iPhone 14 has a Plus variant with a 6.7-inch screen and last year’s A15 processor
Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 14 at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, and it seems mostly like an iterative upgrade over last year's models. We do have a new Plus model this year (that would be the iPhone 14 Plus), which features a 6.7-inch display. The standard iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display. And, contrary to what the rumor mill was speculating, the front camera notch is still there.
Engadget
CNET
Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
Why now's a great time to grab an iPhone 12 or 13 at a discount after iPhone 14 launch
Smart buyers could upgrade to iPhone 12 and 13, both with U.S. 5G networks and with Apple’s iOS, and both of which Apple now sells for $100 less.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Diving into the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra
It’s Apple week, everyone! Editor-in-chief Dana Wollman joins Devindra to chat about everything Apple announced, including the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, as well as all of the Apple Watches. Sure, they’re faster and have many more features, but did you know they could potentially save your life? At least, that’s the idea Apple is trying to sell.
Apple Insider
Moment launches new lens-mounting cases for iPhone 14
Photography retailer Moment has opened its iPhone 14 case lineup for preorder, with the cases set to ship in late September. All cases in Moment's new lineup are compatible with MagSafe, feature 6-foot drop protection, and enable users to add Moment lenses to their iPhones. Each case is priced at $39.99 for a limited time.
Engadget
Apple’s Photonic Engine technology improves low-light camera performance
The iPhone 14 delivers a 49 percent improvement in low-light performance and it's all thanks to a tweak Apple made to its Deep Fusion image pipeline. During its Far Out event on Wednesday, Apple detailed all the camera enhancements coming to the 2022 iPhone lineup, with the company's new "Photonic Engine" leading the list of improvements. When you go to take a nighttime photo with the new iPhones, Apple's Deep Fusion image processing algorithm will jump into action earlier than before, resulting in better colors and faster performance.
Android Authority
Samsung takes a dig at die-hard iPhone fans with new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad
The ad also highlights Flex Mode selfies on the Z Flip line. Samsung has posted a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad mocking Apple and iPhone fans. The new ad highlights the foldable’s form factor and Flex Mode for selfies. Samsung posted a cheeky ad prior to the iPhone...
Phone Arena
Take a good look at the new iPhone 14 Pro Face ID cutout: Apple will make you stare at it for years!
Yes, we’re here to talk about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and their newly-revealed, extravagant Face ID-enabled notch replacement! But before we do so, let me take you on a quick stroll down memory lane. If you’re not 9 years old, you can skip this part of the story, as you’ve probably encountered an iPhone with a home button before.
Engadget
