danapointtimes.com
The ‘Spirit of Dana Point’ Returns Home to the Harbor
surfcityusa.com
Fall in Love with Huntington Beach This Fall
There's nothing like summer in Surf City USA®, but a myriad of can't miss events, oceanfront resort specials, wedding excitement, and crisp, colorful sunsets make Huntington Beach the best place to be through the upcoming fall season. Fall Events in Huntington Beach. Back to Top of List. ISA World...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For September 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in September 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Saturday September 10 2022. The September Full Moon is a Harvest Moon. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean.
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
sunnews.org
Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing
Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
orangecoast.com
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
Orange County Business Journal
DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach Adds Two Execs
The DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach has named a new general manager and a director of sales and marketing, Donovan Stephens and Sabrina Schroeter, respectively. The two executives will oversee operations at the 196-room Dana Point hotel, situated across the street from Doheny State Beach. Stephens previously served...
danapointtimes.com
Editor’s Pick: 38th Annual Maritime Festival
idesignarch.com
Coastal Transitional Home with Shingle Style Characteristics
This award-winning home in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California was inspired by a blend of East Coast Traditional and Shingle-style architecture, with some contemporary and modern features. Designed by Brandon Architects and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 5,000 sq. ft. Transitional home infuses natural wood tones with soft...
Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success
Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: Two New Restaurants Coming to Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland
With the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown fully underway, we get our first look at the project’s final form from the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. We have several new updates on the project as seen in a scale model on display on the show floor. First up are two new restaurants planned for the land.
irvinestandard.com
Irvine’s own Riviera
September is a magical time for Irvine residents to visit our local coast. The crowds have dispersed, and the ocean – like the place – is the perfect temperature. Proximity to the Pacific is part of the allure of Irvine, a master-planned community that is only minutes from miles of beaches, a five-star resort and Michelin-rated restaurants.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
thelog.com
The Spirit of Dana Point Returns to Ocean Institute
DANA POINT— On Aug. 22, the Ocean Institute in Dana Point announced the return of the tall ship, The Spirit of Dana Point. On Aug. 28, the Institute hosted a free event that presented her restoration journey and a coin ceremony to welcome her home. There was also a Q&A segment for those who had questions regarding the process.
danapointtimes.com
Body Found at La Plaza Park
lagunabeachcity.net
City of Laguna Beach News
Responded to 993 calls for service between June 21 and September 6. Completed the second month of the ambulance transportation services and received outstanding feedback from the community. OES Fire Engine with 3 firefighters has been assigned to the "Mountain Fire" in Northern California. Police Department. Received 11,293 calls for...
ccnewspaper.com
The Original Lobster Festival September 9th-11th, 2022- Preview, Tickets
Times are subject to change without notice. Children 12 and under are FREE (carnival rides and games, food, drinks, and VIP Lounge are not included). FREE PARKING and new venue is 3x times the size to allow for physical distancing, carnival rides, private cabanas and more. Buy Tickets. Buy Online...
spectrumnews1.com
Del Taco unveils new fresh look and menu item
LAKEWOOD, Calif. – Del Taco is rolling out a new look – and menu item. The Lake Forest-based Mexican-American quick-serve restaurant has dumped its dominant red, white, green, and yellow look for a more contemporary, vibrant light green, grey, white and yellow appearance. Last week, the company unveiled...
danapointtimes.com
On Life and Love After 50: The Importance of Non-Romantic Love for Seniors
danapointtimes.com
On Stage at The Coach House: Corey Feldman
