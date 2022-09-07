ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

socketsite.com

San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”

As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin communities push back on recommendation in affordable housing report

MARIN COUNTY – The cities and towns of Fairfax, San Rafael, Ross, and Larkspur in Marin County will be submitting their responses to a civil grand jury report released in June entitled, "Affordable Housing: Time for Collaboration in Marin." The jury penned a sharp rebuke of the county for rejecting a previous affordable housing report a civil grand jury had submitted five years prior that made basically the same recommendation—a manager or entity should be tasked with expediting and coordinating the county's move toward more housing for low to median income earners.  Not only has Marin's affordable housing situation not...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
TechCrunch

People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pctonline.com

Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California

SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down

California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

Evictions on the Rise Among San Francisco Supportive Housing Residents

Residents of San Francisco’s single-room occupancy hotels (SROs), many of whom depend on the city-funded housing to stay out of homelessness, are getting evicted at higher rates as pandemic-era assistance programs lapse, report Joaquin Palomino and Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the article, at least 114 people were evicted in the last fiscal year, compared to 40 in the previous years. “The Chronicle found that more than half of all evictions were in nine residential hotels, which housed 16% of all supportive housing SRO residents.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Police: Convicted bank robber strikes again in Berkeley, Walnut Creek

A man who was convicted in 2018 of three Bay Area bank robberies is now back behind bars after recent robberies, and an attempted robbery, at banks in Berkeley and Walnut Creek, according to authorities and court papers. The case against 40-year-old Phillip LeBlanc is now in federal hands, authorizes...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland to return land rights to Indigenous group

The city of Oakland plans to return five acres of Joaquin Miller Park to permanent Indigenous control, in what’s thought to be the first case of a city giving land back to Native people. Under the proposed “cultural conservation easement,” Oakland would retain ownership of the designated area, but...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Saturday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The cities with real estate markets less affordable than San Francisco's

The Bay Area’s housing market is not known for its affordability. But as home prices continue to drop here, more and more cities are giving San Francisco’s pricey reputation a run for its money in the real estate department.  According to RealtyHop’s latest housing affordability index, six cities have housing markets more unaffordable than San Francisco’s. The index is ranked based on median household income, local property taxes, median for-sale prices and mortgage expenses.  With a median home price of $1,388,000, San Francisco is ranked as the seventh least-affordable housing market in the nation. The city’s median household income of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Heat Wave Causes Early Wine Harvest Season in Bay Area

The heat wave has forced some Bay Area wineries to harvest earlier than usual. “Last season was our 25th harvest, so this would be number 26,” said David Kent of Darcy Kent Winery in Livermore. But for Kent and the Darcy Kent Winery, the 26th harvest had to start...
LIVERMORE, CA
Daily Californian

Many UC Berkeley students report Clipper cards have stopped working

Many UC Berkeley students have reported that their Clipper cards have stopped working, affecting their ability to travel to and from campus. According to Seamus Wilmot, assistant vice chancellor and executive director of business operations campus has been working with the Cal 1 Card office and Student Affairs IT to solve the overall problem.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent

The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord.  Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

