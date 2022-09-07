Read full article on original website
kdll.org
Bonds on the ballot this fall
Kenai Peninsula Borough voters will weigh in on two boroughwide bonds this October, for upgrades to a dozen schools and for a new emergency services building in Soldotna. The school district’s $65.5 million proposed bond would fund capital improvements at schools across the peninsula. Those improvements are a slice...
Mayor Bronson says Golden Lion Hotel will likely be claimed by State of Alaska DOT for highway improvements
While liberal Anchorage Assembly members are pressuring the Mayor’s Office to use the Golden Lion hotel property to house homeless people, the mayor says that the Alaska Department of Transportation is going to take the property via imminent domain, in all likelihood, to improve traffic patterns at 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway.
kdll.org
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
kdll.org
Kenai Peninsula Borough says employee made 'credible' harassment claims against Pierce
The Kenai Peninsula Borough now says mayor and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce was asked to consider resigning from office after an employee filed workplace harassment claims against him and a law firm found them to be credible. The borough disclosed the new information at a special meeting Sunday. But it...
alaskasnewssource.com
Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday night due to a small landslide. The portion of earth collapsed near West 22nd Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, where the Ladera Villa Apartment Homes are located. Officials from Alaska Water and Wastewater Utility said the landslide occurred where the apartment complex’s sewer and water main lines are located, in a wooded area adjacent to the building.
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor announces 2022 PFD amount
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
kdll.org
Standoff with police ends with suspect taking his own life
A 40-year-old Kenai man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday during an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according to a statement from the Kenai Police Department. Police say officers were attempting to arrest John S. Evans because he failed to register as a sex offender, and because he...
Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce
The Kenai Peninsula Borough paid $267,000 to settle a pair of workplace complaints alleging bullying and discrimination by Charlie Pierce, the borough’s departing mayor and a Republican candidate for governor. Only one of the settlements has been previously disclosed to the public. Copies of the settlements were first published by Juneau radio station KINY after […] The post Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
radiokenai.com
20-Year-Old Nikiski Resident Charged With Murder And Tampering In Death Investigation
A homicide investigation was conducted at a Nikiski residence on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. after receiving a request initially for a welfare check. When troopers arrived, they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl Bates deceased inside of the residence. Evidence at the residence suggested that the death was suspicious in nature. Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Soldotna Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene as well as crimes scene technicians from the Alaska Crime Lab.
alaskasnewssource.com
Nikiski man charged with murder, troopers say
NIKISKI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Nikiski man has been arrested after a requested welfare check on Tuesday became a homicide investigation. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that 49-year-old Jeryl Bates was found dead inside a home in Nikiski. Troopers wrote that 20-year-old River Aspelund, of Nikiski, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s new eviction diversion program would resolve disputes before court and, maybe, keep people in their homes
Alaska’s court system is launching an eviction diversion program, aimed at resolving disputes between landlords and tenants before they end up in court. The grant-funded initiative will provide landlords and tenants with information on things like legal assistance, mediation, financial counseling and rental assistance. The goal is to help reach an agreement both sides are satisfied with, and for people to avoid spending time and money going to court to plead their case in front of a judge.
alaskasnewssource.com
2-year-old boy dies from injuries after crash on Lake Otis Parkway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 2-year-old child has died from his injuries after a rollover crash on Lake Otis Parkway last week, according to an updated advisory from Anchorage police. Cheyenne McMullen, 22, was charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault after the Aug. 31 crash at Lake...
Alaska Hunter Attacked by Brown Bear He Shot
A man was hospitalized last week after a brown bear charged and mauled him while he was hunting near Anchorage, Alaska. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG), the unidentified hunter shot the brown bear in the Ship Creek Valley area between 9 and 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 1. When the man and his hunting buddies began pursuing the injured bruin, things went awry.
kinyradio.com
Report: Famed Iditarod musher Lance Mackey has died
Kenai, Alaska (KSRM) - Alaskan dog musher and dog sled racer Lance Mackey has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news was made public by his parents in a social media post from Wednesday. Mackey, most recently from Fairbanks, who lived for several years in Kasilof, was a...
Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month
Janet Minock got a knock on her apartment door the morning of Aug. 23. It was two Anchorage Police Department officers telling her that her 35-year-old daughter, Nastashia Minock, was dead. According to Janet Minock, the police officers told her this: Nastashia was found unresponsive at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 23. […] The post Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
