Read full article on original website
Related
Study unlocks secret to long life in queen ants, shedding light on ageing for ‘other species’
An insulin-suppressing protein could be behind the 500 percent increase in longevity seen in queen ants compared to workers in the colony, according to a new study that scientists say could shed light on the ageing process in other species. Researchers, including those from the New York University in the US, say queen ants exhibit high metabolism for reproduction without undergoing ageing. According to the study published in the journal Science on Thursday, these ants generated an anti-insulin protein that blocks only part of the insulin chemical pathway in the body that is responsible for ageing.Having many offspring is...
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Scientists identify what makes humans able to speak compared to other primates
A so-called evolutionary simplification of the larynx led to human speech. This trait is still present today. Researchers are unsure at what point in history it evolved. Scientists have spotted the evolutionary modifications in the voice box that make humans able to speak compared to other primates. They did this through an examination of the voice box, or larynx, in 43 species of primates.
Viking Poop Helps Scientists Reconstruct Genome of Ancient Human Parasite
A deep dive into the toilets of the past has given us new insight into the relationship between humans and the worms that love us. By extracting DNA from a range of sources, including "archaeologically-defined latrines" used by the Vikings up to 2,500 years ago, researchers have reconstructed the genome of one of the oldest known human parasites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Axolotl weirdos can regrow their brains, and a new map reveals their regeneration secrets
Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Scientists Analyzed DNA of Immortal Jellyfish to Find Secret to Eternal Life
Death is a universal fact of life, unless you're a jellyfish. As explained in a new study, the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii "is the only species able to rejuvenate repeatedly after sexual reproduction, becoming biologically immortal," and its DNA might hold the answer to the secret of eternal life. T. dohrnii...
Study offers first compelling evidence of how humans became more intelligent than Neanderthals
The variation of a single protein in the brain of modern humans may be responsible for their superior cognitive abilities compared to Neanderthals, a new study suggests.Researchers assessed the effect of a change in a single amino acid building block which is linked to greater nerve cell production in the brain’s frontal lobe.“Modern humans differ from apes and Neanderthals by this single amino acid change,” scientists, including those from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany, say in the study published on Thursday in the journal Science.The protein, known as transketolase-like 1 (TKTL1), is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
How fruit flies sniff out their environments
Fruit flies—Drosophila melanogaster—have a complicated relationship with carbon dioxide. In some contexts, CO2 indicates the presence of tasty food sources as sugar-fermenting yeast in fruit produces the molecule as a by-product. But in other cases, CO2 can be a warning to stay away, signaling an oxygen-poor or overcrowded environment with too many other flies. How do flies tell the difference?
Scientists Discover a Secret Messenger Between Fat And The Brain
Scientists thought they understood how our brains kept tabs on the levels of fat in our bodies: by monitoring fat-associated hormones in our bloodstreams. But in a new study, researchers now discovered an entire additional messaging system. It turns out we have a whole sensory system dedicated to carrying messages...
Scientists Reveal How Tardigrades Can Survive Decades Without Water
Tardigrades, which are microscopic animals found across the world, have charmed countless people with their cuddly looks and steely endurance in conditions that would kill other organisms. These tiny creatures can survive intense pressures and temperatures, and even exposure to the vacuum of space, earning them a reputation as one of the hardiest species on (and occasionally off) our planet.
Phys.org
Light-sensitive molecule helps marine animals synchronize their reproductive cycle
How animals are able to interpret natural light sources to adjust their physiology and behavior is poorly understood. The labs of Kristin Tessmar-Raible (Max Perutz Labs Vienna, Alfred Wegener Institut, University of Oldenburg) and Eva Wolf (Johannes Gutenberg University and Institute of Molecular Biology Mainz) have now revealed that a molecule called L-cryptochrome (L-Cry) has the biochemical properties to discriminate between different moon phases, as well as between sun- and moonlight. Their findings, published in Nature Communications, show that L-Cry can interpret moonlight to entrain the monthly (circalunar) clock of a marine worm to control sexual maturation and reproduction.
Study reveals striking differences in brains of modern humans and Neanderthals
Results believed to be first compelling evidence that modern humans were cognitively better than Neanderthals
Phys.org
The roots of biodiversity: How proteins differ across species
To better understand what drives biological diversity on Earth, scientists have historically looked at genetic differences between species. But this only provides part of the picture. The traits of a particular species are not merely the result of its genes but also the proteins those genes code for. Understanding the differences between species' proteomes—or all of the proteins that can be expressed—is, therefore, as important as understanding differences between genomes.
technologynetworks.com
Researchers Capture Live Footage of a Virus Infecting a Cell
In a first, scientists have captured on video all the steps a virus follows as it enters and infects a living cell in real time and in three dimensions. They achieved the feat by using advanced imaging called lattice light sheet microscopy as well as chemical and genetic manipulation. The...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Develop Plastic Film That Can Kill Viruses Landing on it Using Room Lights
Viruses have been considered by scientists to be neither dead nor alive but poses as one of the greatest threats to humans and other animals worldwide. Such threat is manifested by the ongoing pandemic that had the ability to put countries into a standstill and kill millions of people. While vaccines and the immune system fend off these pathogens, scientists in the past have attempted to find other means to kill them.
Phys.org
Wax on the body surface of ants simultaneously optimizes two essential requirements
The survival of an ant colony depends on its members being able to distinguish their own nestmates from ants of a foreign—and possibly hostile—colony. This so-called nestmate recognition is based on scents emitted by a very thin layer of wax that coat the body of every ant. At the same time, this wax layer protects the ant body against water loss. Scientists at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) have now found that these two functions of the wax layer are maintained even in cases of conflicting needs.
technologynetworks.com
“Nervy” Gene Suppresses Aggression in Fruit Flies
The brain mechanisms that cause aggressive behavior have been well studied. Far less understood are the processes that tell the body when it’s time to stop fighting. Now, a new study by Salk scientists identifies a gene and a group of cells in the brain that play a critical role in suppressing aggression in fruit flies.
A recently discovered law of physics could help predict genetic mutations
Researchers from the University of Portsmouth, UK, have discovered a new law of physics that could help predict genetic mutations before they occur. The study found that the second law of information dynamics, or 'infodynamics,' behaves differently from the second law of thermodynamics. "If we can start looking at genetic...
Why are some people mosquito magnets and others unbothered? A medical entomologist points to metabolism, body odor and mindset
It’s rare to attend an outdoor party in warm weather without hearing people complain about mosquitoes. They swat away, sit in campfire smoke, cover up with blankets and eventually just give up and go indoors. On the other end of the spectrum, there are plenty of people who don’t seem bothered by mosquitoes in the slightest.
Comments / 0