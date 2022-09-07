An insulin-suppressing protein could be behind the 500 percent increase in longevity seen in queen ants compared to workers in the colony, according to a new study that scientists say could shed light on the ageing process in other species. Researchers, including those from the New York University in the US, say queen ants exhibit high metabolism for reproduction without undergoing ageing. According to the study published in the journal Science on Thursday, these ants generated an anti-insulin protein that blocks only part of the insulin chemical pathway in the body that is responsible for ageing.Having many offspring is...

WILDLIFE ・ 8 DAYS AGO