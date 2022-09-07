Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his Toronto concert following the late monarch's death on Thursday at the age of 96. "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," he said onstage at the evening show. "She was an inspiring presence to be around and I've been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO