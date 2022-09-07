Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Janet Jackson, Julia Fox kick off celebrity-filled New York Fashion Week
The chic is back in the week. After years of New York Fashion Weeks that have been more glum than glam — even before it was walloped by the pandemic — this season’s event seems to be showing signs of A-List life. Fashion’s biggest week technically starts on Friday, but stars like Janet Jackson and Julia Fox are already getting a head start. Jackson kicked off NYFW at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, where Harlem’s Fashion Row and LVHM honored her with its “Icon of the Year” award. Issa Rae, Sergio Hudson, and Robin Givhan were honored earlier in evening at...
Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans
Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
RELATED PEOPLE
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Janet Jackson Attends Christian Siriano NYFW Show
“I don’t know if ‘excited’ is the word,” said Coco Rocha, when asked how she felt that New York Fashion Week was once again upon us. Whatever the emotion, NYFW indeed has made its return, with Christian Siriano kicking things off a few days ahead of the actual schedule for his latest show, held in the Elizabeth Taylor town house on 56th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Rocha, a longtime Siriano face, was in the front row this time, joined by her husband, James Conran. More from WWDNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part...
Naomi Campbell and Goldie Champion Martine Rose on i-D Cover
Britsh fashion magazine i-D, now under Vice, is celebrating the print format as a cultural time capsule with nine covers for its fall 2022 issues, showcasing some of the hottest faces in the industry today, shot by some of the most established fashion photographers around. “We really wanted to indulge in image making, styling and expansive layouts, working with the greatest image makers in the industry and the most inspiring subjects of our time,” said Alastair McKimm, editor in chief of i-D, adding that each cover face was “handpicked as part of the fashion photography narrative.”More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Gigi Hadid Served Corseted Barbie at the Launch of Her Brand, Guest in Residence
Gigi Hadid hit the town and painted it Barbie pink to celebrate the launch of her hotly-anticipated clothing brand, Guest in Residence. The supermodel and mom to baby Khai has been giving sneak peeks of the clothing line on Instagram for weeks, teasing fans with glimpses of fabric swatches and color samples, and the 100% cashmere brand is finally here.
"New York fashion is back": Anna Wintour on celebrating Vogue magazine's 130th anniversary
Anna Wintour, Condé Nast's chief content officer and Vogue's global editorial director, said she looks at anniversaries "as a celebration not only of the past but also of the future." It's what Vogue magazine intends to do as it recognizes its 130-year anniversary with Vogue World — a first-of-its-kind live fashion show event.
Taylor Swift Supports Gigi Hadid At New Brand Launch In Rare Public Outing
Taylor Swift was one of the attendees at the launch party for Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, in New York City on Sept. 6. Gigi hosted an intimate dinner at Le Chalet, which was attended by stars like Taylor, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and more. Although paparazzi did not catch photos of Taylor walking into the event, she was seen in the background of a photo from inside.
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC News
Elton John shares moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto concert
Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his Toronto concert following the late monarch's death on Thursday at the age of 96. "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," he said onstage at the evening show. "She was an inspiring presence to be around and I've been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth."
Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos
It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.
Daniel Radcliffe Made A Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Girlfriend Erin Darke
They don't do many red carpets together, so this is big IMO.
Lori Harvey Slays In A Fendi Trench Coat At NYFW
Lori Harvey looked fabulous in a Fendi trench coat during New York Fashion Week!
Heidi Klum Serves White-Hot Style In 6-Inch Satin Pumps With Plunging Vest & Pleated Trousers For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet
Heidi Klum was a vision in a white — not once, but twice while arriving at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday. The co-judge hit the red carpet during the season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in a white satin suit. Klum’s ensemble consisted of a sharp double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels and a pointy hemline. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the German model teamed the outerwear with a vest and matching pleated high-waist trousers. Klum gave her look an elegant touch with long diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky sparkling ring. The television...
wmagazine.com
Bella Hadid Is Constantly Reinventing Herself
Bella Hadid wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello coat, tuxedo dress, and sandals; Araks bra; Chopard necklace and ring; stylist’s own fishnets and thigh-highs. The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.
New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three
In 1943, with Europe caught in the throes of World War II, PR maven Eleanor Lambert spearheaded “press week” at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, giving a much-needed boost to the U.S. ready-to-wear business. Back then, New York was an afterthought on the global fashion stage as American editors and buyers fled their home turf to chase new trends. Oh, how times have changed — for the spring 2023 season, it is the Europeans who are making the journey across the Atlantic. Italy will be well represented in New York with Fendi feting its Baguette bag here on Friday, one day...
TIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama ‘My Policeman’
Although director Michael Grandage had a pretty good idea of Harry Styles’ star power when he first cast him in My Policeman — his sophomore feature and adapted from Bethan Roberts’ 2012 romance novel — it only really hit home once rumors of the musician’s involvement in the film became public. “When it started to get out, sales of the book just went through the roof. It was abso- lutely berserk,” says the Brit, a celebrated and multi-award-win- ning theater director who marked his first turn as filmmaker with 2016’s Berlinale-bowing Genius. “This poor, lovely author who had just been ambling along mind- ing...
Comments / 0