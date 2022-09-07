ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Janet Jackson, Julia Fox kick off celebrity-filled New York Fashion Week

The chic is back in the week. After years of New York Fashion Weeks that have been more glum than glam — even before it was walloped by the pandemic — this season’s event seems to be showing signs of A-List life. Fashion’s biggest week technically starts on Friday, but stars like Janet Jackson and Julia Fox are already getting a head start. Jackson kicked off NYFW at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, where Harlem’s Fashion Row and LVHM honored her with its “Icon of the Year” award. Issa Rae, Sergio Hudson, and Robin Givhan were honored earlier in evening at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans

Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Christy Turlington Burns
Person
Amber Valletta
Person
Karlie Kloss
Person
Anok Yai
Person
Christy Turlington
Person
Binx Walton
Person
Iman
Person
Shalom Harlow
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Sora Choi
Person
Kendall Jenner
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Janet Jackson Attends Christian Siriano NYFW Show

“I don’t know if ‘excited’ is the word,” said Coco Rocha, when asked how she felt that New York Fashion Week was once again upon us. Whatever the emotion, NYFW indeed has made its return, with Christian Siriano kicking things off a few days ahead of the actual schedule for his latest show, held in the Elizabeth Taylor town house on 56th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Rocha, a longtime Siriano face, was in the front row this time, joined by her husband, James Conran. More from WWDNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Naomi Campbell and Goldie Champion Martine Rose on i-D Cover

Britsh fashion magazine i-D, now under Vice, is celebrating the print format as a cultural time capsule with nine covers for its fall 2022 issues, showcasing some of the hottest faces in the industry today, shot by some of the most established fashion photographers around. “We really wanted to indulge in image making, styling and expansive layouts, working with the greatest image makers in the industry and the most inspiring subjects of our time,” said Alastair McKimm, editor in chief of i-D, adding that each cover face was “handpicked as part of the fashion photography narrative.”More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#New York Fashion Week#W Magazine
AOL Corp

Gigi Hadid Served Corseted Barbie at the Launch of Her Brand, Guest in Residence

Gigi Hadid hit the town and painted it Barbie pink to celebrate the launch of her hotly-anticipated clothing brand, Guest in Residence. The supermodel and mom to baby Khai has been giving sneak peeks of the clothing line on Instagram for weeks, teasing fans with glimpses of fabric swatches and color samples, and the 100% cashmere brand is finally here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Supports Gigi Hadid At New Brand Launch In Rare Public Outing

Taylor Swift was one of the attendees at the launch party for Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, in New York City on Sept. 6. Gigi hosted an intimate dinner at Le Chalet, which was attended by stars like Taylor, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and more. Although paparazzi did not catch photos of Taylor walking into the event, she was seen in the background of a photo from inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps

Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC News

Elton John shares moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto concert

Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his Toronto concert following the late monarch's death on Thursday at the age of 96. "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," he said onstage at the evening show. "She was an inspiring presence to be around and I've been around her and she was fantastic. She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth."
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos

It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Serves White-Hot Style In 6-Inch Satin Pumps With Plunging Vest & Pleated Trousers For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet

Heidi Klum was a vision in a white — not once, but twice while arriving at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday. The co-judge hit the red carpet during the season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in a white satin suit. Klum’s ensemble consisted of a sharp double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels and a pointy hemline. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the German model teamed the outerwear with a vest and matching pleated high-waist trousers. Klum gave her look an elegant touch with long diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky sparkling ring. The television...
PASADENA, CA
wmagazine.com

Bella Hadid Is Constantly Reinventing Herself

Bella Hadid wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello coat, tuxedo dress, and sandals; Araks bra; Chopard necklace and ring; stylist’s own fishnets and thigh-highs. The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

In 1943, with Europe caught in the throes of World War II, PR maven Eleanor Lambert spearheaded “press week” at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, giving a much-needed boost to the U.S. ready-to-wear business. Back then, New York was an afterthought on the global fashion stage as American editors and buyers fled their home turf to chase new trends. Oh, how times have changed — for the spring 2023 season, it is the Europeans who are making the journey across the Atlantic. Italy will be well represented in New York with Fendi feting its Baguette bag here on Friday, one day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama ‘My Policeman’

Although director Michael Grandage had a pretty good idea of Harry Styles’ star power when he first cast him in My Policeman — his sophomore feature and adapted from Bethan Roberts’ 2012 romance novel — it only really hit home once rumors of the musician’s involvement in the film became public. “When it started to get out, sales of the book just went through the roof. It was abso- lutely berserk,” says the Brit, a celebrated and multi-award-win- ning theater director who marked his first turn as filmmaker with 2016’s Berlinale-bowing Genius. “This poor, lovely author who had just been ambling along mind- ing...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy