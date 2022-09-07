Read full article on original website
Scammer sentenced to 10 years
A Houston man who was repeatedly arrested for forging deeds to sell property that he did not own, across counties that included Harris, Polk and San Jacinto, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg recently announced. “People need to know that scams like...
Onalaska fighting back
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Lady Cat volleyball fell in straight sets to Hull-Daisetta 25-18, 25-13 and 27-25 Tuesday in Onalaska. Though losing in three, the Lady Cats found a way to be competitive at some point in each set....
Indians win county battle
GROVETON — The Indians overcame its opening season loss by beating cross-county rival Trinity 27-0 in a rescheduled bout onThursday. The game was moved because there were no officials available on Friday. Groveton Head Coach Matthew Woodard said the win was awesome for the kids. “It’s a great feeling...
Woodville pulls off razor-edge Newton upset, 23-22
WOODVILLE – Friday night was likely a shock to many area high school football faithful followers, and proved that Coach Ty Robinson and his mighty band of Eagles are a force to be reckoned with. It was Eagles vs. Eagles at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium, and in the visiting team...
Challenge for defense
The (2-0) Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs will host the (1-1) Kirbyville Wildcats in a non-district game Friday. The week-three matchup is expected to be the hardest test for the Bulldog defense so far, facing the power run of Kirbyville’s offense. “[Kirbyville] will put you in a lot of different and unbalanced...
Colmesneil Bulldogs steamroll KIPP
COLMESNEIL – It was Thursday night, and the weather was right. There was no reason to relocate the schedule game, like the week prior, and with those factors in play, the Colmesneil Bulldogs were ready to give a hometown crowd a show on Taylor Field. The ‘Dogs hosted the...
Coldspring moves to 2-0 in young season
COLDSPRING — The Splendora Wildcats did not have an answer for the Trojan offense and speed, and ended up losing 34-7 on Friday. The Trojans won the opening toss, and managed to keep that streak going most of the night. The Cats managed to post a couple of first...
