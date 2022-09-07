Read full article on original website
‘Copenhagen Cowboy’: Nicolas Winding Refn Says Netflix Series Is A “Female Evolution” Of Characters From ‘Valhalla Rising,’ Drive’ And ‘Only God Forgives’ — Venice
Nicolas Winding Refn says that the characters in his upcoming Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy, are a “female evolution” of characters from previous projects such as Valhalla Rising, Drive and Only God Forgives. Speaking at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival today, the Danish helmer said, “I’ve done films in the past with a certain type of character that was first played by Mads Mikkelsen in Valhalla Rising on one hand and then Ryan Gosling played him as a driver in Drive and then Vithaya [Pansringarm] played him as a lieutenant in Only God Forgives. “So, I was working with Robert...
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-Jae, star of the Netflix global smash-hit Squid Game, has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte. Lee will play the male lead in the Disney+ series, where he will star alongside the previously cast Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith, Deadline reported Thursday.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Collider
From Chilton to East High: 9 High Schools We Wish We’d Gone to in Movies & TV Shows
For many, high school is considered a defining time when it comes to exploring your identity or finding out what you want in life. It’s usually a pretty eventful phase—from hearing about today’s drama to making sure you have great grades for college. Whatever it may be, what’s certain is that high school is interesting and, well, even a bit chaotic.
Collider
'Pinocchio': Live-Action Cast Praise Animated Classic in New Featurette
With Disney+ Day in full swing, and Disney's live-action Pinocchio remake debuting on the streaming platform, a brand-new featurette has been released, which features a deeper insight into the new film as they remind viewers about honoring the roots of the animated classic. The featurette features prominent actors from the...
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
SFGate
A24 Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Canada’s Sphere Films (EXCLUSIVE)
Under the deal, Sphere Films will theatrically release pics including Charlotte Wells’ Cannes breakout “Aftersun,” which is currently screening as part of TIFF, and Ari Aster’s “Disappointment Blvd.” starring Joaquin Phoenix. The latter is believed to be A24’s biggest production to date. More...
digitalspy.com
First look at It and Hunger Games stars in new Stephen King film
Stephen King fans, rejoice, because we now have a first look at It and Knives Out actor Jaeden Martell and The Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland in the new Stephen King film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The synopsis of the film sees teen Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) unexpectedly befriend...
Collider
5 Upcoming Fall Anime Premieres to Watch Out For, From 'Chainsaw Man' to 'Eternal Boys'
Ah, fall. There’s so much to love about this time of year: the air is getting a little cooler (hopefully), pumpkin cold brew is back at Starbucks, and it’s the perfect time to get in the kitchen and start making delicious baked goods. You know, for all the holidays that are coming up. We love that part of fall, too, right? Seeing family and worrying about big meals and…
Venice Film Festival comes to a close with awards ceremony
The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival came to a close Saturday evening as the jury gathered to hand out prizes to the films in competition in a ceremony hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales. The jury, led by Julianne Moore, is selecting the winners from 23 films in...
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024
“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
‘Sr.’ Review: Robert Downey Jr. Pays Affectionate Tribute to His Indie Film Pioneer Father
Among all the diverse documentaries that had their premieres at this year’s Telluride Film Festival, Chris Smith’s Sr. stands as one of the most unique and affecting. The film is on one level a portrait of indie film pioneer Robert Downey Sr., who was part of the American New Wave that energized cinema in the late 1960s. But the film is also a loving tribute to a father by his very famous son, Robert Downey Jr., who participated in the filming with his wife and fellow producer, Susan Downey. While the film chronicles Downey Sr.’s career and sometimes tumultuous personal life,...
Anna Kendrick Sets Directorial Debut With True Crime Thriller ‘The Dating Game’
Anna Kendrick is set to make her directorial debut with the true crime thriller The Dating Game from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. Kendrick will also produce and star in the flick, which is from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald and is based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome and funny bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s charming façade was a deadly secret: he was a psychopathic serial killer “I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it,”...
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Debut Pushed To January; ‘Tales Of The Jedi’ Gets Premiere Date & Trailer
The second season of Disney+’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere January 4, Dave Filoni announced Saturday at Disney’s D23 Expo. The company previously announced in May, during panel with the cast and creatives at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, that Season 2 would be released on the streaming site in Fall 2022. Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More Also unveiled at D23 was a premiere date, Oct. 26, and a trailer for another Star Wars universe animated series, Tales of the Jedi. (You can watch it below). All six original shorts that comprise the...
‘Pinocchio’ Film Review: Robert Zemeckis’ Misguided Remake Is Creepy in the Worst Ways
Why are filmmakers so enamored of “Pinocchio”?. Yes, Carlo Collodi’s 1883 tale touches on some timeless themes, like love, loss and lies. But its goal is to teach children by terrifying them. From a modern-day perspective, the concept is weird at best and creepy at worst. So...
