The two French photographers Elsa Parra and Johanna Benaïnous inhabit their pictures as fictional characters, creating cinematic scenes inspired by a keen sense of place. In the past, the pair, who are based in Paris, have staged their work in Calgary, Canada, and on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura. Their latest series, The Timeless Story of Moormerland, now on show in Paris, is set in a small German town near the Dutch border. Parra and Benaïnous lived in several villages in and around Moormerland for a month in the spring of last year. They chose houses to stay in that had a kind of vintage charm, or flowery claustrophobia, depending on your point of view. They used these homes as backdrops to bring to life various characters – teenagers, young lovers, fathers, housewives – and narratives from the 1950s onwards.

