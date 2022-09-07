Read full article on original website
Giuliani by Andrew Kirtzman review – from hero to Trump’s flunky
Blustering demagogues such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have made politics the last and most dangerously lively of the performing arts. The state is now a stage, and those who strut and fret on it think of power as a licence for self-indulgence. Rudy Giuliani’s managerial style when he was mayor of New York pointed the way: as Andrew Kirtzman says in his biography, Giuliani replaced prudent governance with “over-the-top drama” and delighted in spectacularly “blowing things up”. Kirtzman’s phrase knowingly anticipates the scenario of 9/11, when al-Qaida operatives toppled the World Trade Center: ill-tempered and incendiary, Giuliani in his small way reigned through terror.
A Question of Standing review: how the CIA undermined American authority
This concise history of the Central Intelligence Agency (235 pages before the notes) manages to include nearly all of the agency’s biggest hits and greatest catastrophes, from coups it sponsored in Iran and Guatemala, through its huge covert cultural and political campaigns to defeat communism in western Europe in the 1950s, to its role in the weapons of mass destruction that never existed in Iraq and the torture it conducted during George W Bush’s war on terror.
