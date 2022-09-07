Read full article on original website
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
Did You Hear About the Texas Man Arrested for Stealing His Own Truck?
A guy in Jasper County, Texas was arrested for driving his own car off the lot of a repair shop. Here's what Texas law has to say about this situation, plus some tips on what to do instead. Stealing Your Own Car?. Although it sounds like he was actually stealing...
