Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
Pro Football Rumors

Packers WR Allen Lazard doubtful for Week 1 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers are facing a generally positive situation on the injury front heading into their season opener against the Vikings. One notable absence is expected in the receiving corps, however. The Packers’ final injury report lists Allen Lazard as doubtful, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. He has been dealing...
ClutchPoints

Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture

The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers.com

Packers' defense embraces lofty expectations for 2022

GREEN BAY – This is the week Kenny Clark has been waiting for. Excited about the prospects for a loaded Packers defense, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman spent the offseason counting down the days until Sunday's regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. And for...
Variety

Broncos’ Fumbled Handoff Reveals Perils of NFL Estate Planning

This story is the first in a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League. NFL owners, with an average age of 72, face tax and legal decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by rules and restrictions unique to a league with $17.4 billion in annual revenue and an average franchise valuation of $4.14 billion.Pat Bowlen checked all the boxes.  A decade before his death, the billionaire owner of the Denver Broncos consulted with attorneys about the orderly handover of the team after his death. He crafted a carefully delineated trust that his hand-picked trustees...
Packers.com

Packers Hall of Fame to host rivalry-themed 'History Night' Sept. 13

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will host its next 'History Night' on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The event will feature an in-person presentation from Packers team historian Cliff Christl, who will discuss the history of the century-old Packers-Bears rivalry. Christl's presentation will include stories featured in his recent book, The Greatest Story in Sports, and he will also sign the book at the event.
Packers.com

It's the Packers 'versus the entire stadium'

GREEN BAY – The Packers and Vikings haven't faced one another to open a season all that often, but when they do there's usually significance attached. Sunday's showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium will mark just the eighth meeting between Green Bay and Minnesota in Week 1, and this one will go down in history as Kevin O'Connell's first game as Vikings head coach.
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur offers update on Packers WR Allen Lazard's injury

The Green Bay Packers are 4 days away from facing their NFC Rival the Minnesota Vikings. Anticipating all of the news surrounding the team, there is one key player who could be out in Week 1. On Wednesday, Matt Lafleur offered more clarity on the star wide receiver Allen Lazard's injury status.
Packers.com

Packers list David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins as questionable

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) as questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener in Minnesota. Receiver Allen Lazard (knee) is doubtful after not practicing this week. Head Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that Lazard "got stepped on last week" in practice.
Packers.com

A special tradition for a special cause

GREEN BAY – Cherry Starr is carrying on a tradition the way her late husband would want her to. After he retired from his Hall of Fame football career, former Packers quarterback Bart Starr would write letters to other QBs and NFL friends around this time of year, wishing them well during the upcoming season.
thecomeback.com

George Kittle injury update ‘not good’

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed practice Wednesday due to a groin injury. On Thursday, one report noted that the injury might cause him to miss the 2022 season opener against the Chicago Bears. Kittle, who missed three games last year with a calf injury, injured himself in...
Packers.com

Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil new apparel collaboration

The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating...
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: The time has arrived

Mike and Wes discuss the long-awaited arrival of Week 1 (:18) and the keys to victory for the Packers beginning with the offense (5:32), specifically running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon (5:32). They also look at what it'll take on defense (10:22) and special teams (15:58) to beat the Vikings, and examine other notable Week 1 games around the NFL (21:12).
