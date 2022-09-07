Read full article on original website
Packers Have ‘Different Perspective’ on Za’Darius Smith’s Final Season
“I respect the crap out of Z as a player,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said in taking the high road on Wednesday.
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls Vikings horn 'annoying'
The Green Bay head coach apparently doesn't enjoy the sound of glory.
Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings
Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
Packers WR Allen Lazard doubtful for Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers are facing a generally positive situation on the injury front heading into their season opener against the Vikings. One notable absence is expected in the receiving corps, however. The Packers’ final injury report lists Allen Lazard as doubtful, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. He has been dealing...
Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture
The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers.com
Packers' defense embraces lofty expectations for 2022
GREEN BAY – This is the week Kenny Clark has been waiting for. Excited about the prospects for a loaded Packers defense, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman spent the offseason counting down the days until Sunday's regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. And for...
Packers.com
Packers Hall of Fame to host rivalry-themed 'History Night' Sept. 13
The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will host its next 'History Night' on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The event will feature an in-person presentation from Packers team historian Cliff Christl, who will discuss the history of the century-old Packers-Bears rivalry. Christl's presentation will include stories featured in his recent book, The Greatest Story in Sports, and he will also sign the book at the event.
Packers.com
It's the Packers 'versus the entire stadium'
GREEN BAY – The Packers and Vikings haven't faced one another to open a season all that often, but when they do there's usually significance attached. Sunday's showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium will mark just the eighth meeting between Green Bay and Minnesota in Week 1, and this one will go down in history as Kevin O'Connell's first game as Vikings head coach.
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur offers update on Packers WR Allen Lazard's injury
The Green Bay Packers are 4 days away from facing their NFC Rival the Minnesota Vikings. Anticipating all of the news surrounding the team, there is one key player who could be out in Week 1. On Wednesday, Matt Lafleur offered more clarity on the star wide receiver Allen Lazard's injury status.
Packers.com
Packers list David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins as questionable
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) as questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener in Minnesota. Receiver Allen Lazard (knee) is doubtful after not practicing this week. Head Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that Lazard "got stepped on last week" in practice.
Madden 23 predicts final record for Packers in latest sim
A recent “Madden NFL 23” sim has the Green Bay Packers reaching the Super Bowl. The ‘Madden’ video game series gets more realistic every year, and that could be good news for the Green Bay Packers. Matthew Liebl of App Trigger has simulated the entire 2022...
Packers.com
A special tradition for a special cause
GREEN BAY – Cherry Starr is carrying on a tradition the way her late husband would want her to. After he retired from his Hall of Fame football career, former Packers quarterback Bart Starr would write letters to other QBs and NFL friends around this time of year, wishing them well during the upcoming season.
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers labeled receiver Allen Lazard as doubtful and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 1 of...
thecomeback.com
Packers.com
Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil new apparel collaboration
The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating...
Quick thoughts and takes as Packers enter 2022 regular season
The Green Bay Packers will head to Minnesota to play the Vikings in Week 1 on Sunday afternoon. Here are a few quick thoughts on the Packers as Matt LaFleur’s team enters the 2022 regular season. – I may sound like a broken record, but A.J. Dillon isn’t just...
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: The time has arrived
Mike and Wes discuss the long-awaited arrival of Week 1 (:18) and the keys to victory for the Packers beginning with the offense (5:32), specifically running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon (5:32). They also look at what it'll take on defense (10:22) and special teams (15:58) to beat the Vikings, and examine other notable Week 1 games around the NFL (21:12).
