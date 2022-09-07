Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix
Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ Sets Alex Wagner as Host, Plus Premiere Date & Rollout
The reimagined version of The Mole will be released on Netflix as a multi-week event. The streaming service has announced that Alex Wagner will host the high-stakes competition series. The 10-episode series will premiere on Friday, October 7 and be released weekly for a three-week event. Check out a photo of Wagner in The Mole above.
The 10 best new TV shows to watch this fall, from 'American Gigolo' to 'Andor'
Jon Bernthal is the new "American Gigolo," Blockbuster Video is on Netflix and a new "Star Wars" hero arrives in the 10 best TV shows of fall 2022.
Watch: Jessica Chastain is ‘The Good Nurse’ in first trailer for true crime-inspired Netflix thriller
You’ve already seen The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and The Good Doctor; now it’s The Good Nurse’s time to shine. Netflix has dropped a first-look trailer (which you can check out above) for a major new thriller movie starring two Oscar-winning performers, which is based on a true crime. And if that doesn’t sound like something that seems guaranteed to surf the Netflix algorithm to success, I don’t know what does.
'The Boys' Erin Moriarty and Creator Eric Kripke Speak Out Against Misogyny Directed at Starlight
When we say that “life imitates art”, this is definitely not the kind of situation that we have in mind. If you watch Prime Video’s The Boys, you know that superhero Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is one of the characters that has it worst in the series: Led to believe that superheroes are holy people doing God’s work on Earth, she gets a reality check when her “welcome” party into The Seven (a Justice League-like superhero group) is sexual abuse. The situation doesn’t get better for Starlight, who is a constant target of misogyny across the series’ run.
New poster for autobiographical Spielberg movie reveals Seth Rogen, and a monkey
There’s a semi-autobiographical movie on the way from legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg called The Fabelmans, and a new poster for the film just dropped. The movie reportedly follows the exploits of a young would-be filmmaker (reportedly based on Spielberg) who chases his dreams of making it in Hollywood. The poster is a movie lover’s dream, with the silhouette image of a man walking across a soundstage toward old-school reels of film featuring the movie’s characters.
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
How to Watch ‘Central Park’: Where to Stream Season 3 of the Adult Animated Sitcom
To all Central Park fans! The wait's over because the all-new season of the adult animated sitcom is (almost) here. This fall, the Tillerman family will put their heads together for a brand-new plan to save their home and the world, or either, depending on how it all goes. Central Park Season 3 continues the shenanigans of the crooked Bitsy Brandenham who would stop at nothing to take over Central Park, while Owen and Paige Tillerman keep up with their attempts to save it. In the new chapter, Owen gets to conduct a campaign to rebuild the public impression of the park and Paige gets her first book deal. In short, this time, the couple will have to put their respective skills to the ultimate test.
'My Policeman' Images Show Multi-Decade Love Triangle in Harry Styles' Romance Drama
Prime Video has released a new set of images for My Policeman, the upcoming queer romance drama starring Harry Styles. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21 before making its way onto Prime Video on November 4. The new set of images shows the three lead characters...
Claire Danes to Star in HBO Max Miniseries ‘Full Circle’ From Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon
Claire Danes has been cast in HBO Max’s miniseries “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) and writer Ed Solomon (“Men in Black”), TheWrap has learned. She will join previously announced star Zazie Beetz. The series logline is as follows: “An investigation into...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
'Pinocchio': Live-Action Cast Praise Animated Classic in New Featurette
With Disney+ Day in full swing, and Disney's live-action Pinocchio remake debuting on the streaming platform, a brand-new featurette has been released, which features a deeper insight into the new film as they remind viewers about honoring the roots of the animated classic. The featurette features prominent actors from the...
10 Best Bear McCreary Scores, From 'Outlander' to 'The Walking Dead'
Bear McCreary is an Emmy-winning score producer and composer whose work draws parallels to Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and other contemporary classical orchestrators. From the unsettling to the epic, he has showcased his ability to compose music for a variety of atmospheres, enhancing the viewer experience across the board. Here is our list of McCreary’s best soundtracks from a selection of video games, shows, and movies.
New 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Image Reveals Carol Kane's Arrival
Paramount+ has been beaming down so much exciting Star Trek news today for the third annual Star Trek Day, which coincides with the fifty-sixth anniversary of the premiere of "The Man Trap," the pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series. It seems only fitting that today should also reveal a new character joining the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a series that details a period just before Kirk becomes the Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Production wrapped earlier this summer on Season 2 of the series and for the first time, Paramount+ has revealed that the legendary Carol Kane will be joining the cast in a recurring role.
‘Haunted Mansion’: Director Justin Simien Teases Cameos From Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy; Unveils First Trailer for Live-Action Disney Film
Director Justin Simien and Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by D23 today to tease their upcoming live-action Haunted Mansion film, sharing that it will feature cameos from Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj and more. Simien also debuted a new for-the-room-only trailer which watches as a car pulls up to a mansion in the depths of night. The mansion, our narrator says, was discovered fully built after a fire in 1788. “That’s when things started to get weird,” he continues, “[with] a string of dramatic events, paranormal attacks, yellow fever, explosions. There’s no records, only stories.” We then follow a character played...
‘Piggy’: Carlota Pereda’s Gruesome Thriller Sets a Release Date
The teenage years were a special kind of hell for many of us. If you didn’t have the right clothes or haircut, if your family didn’t drive the right car, or if you just didn’t look like everyone else, bullies would line up to break you down. Such is the case for the main character in Carlota Pereda’s gruesome coming-of-age feature, Piggy. The short film turned full-length feature has finally announced a release date, and we’re happy to share that Piggy will be making its way into theaters and on demand beginning October 14 — just in time for spooky season!
How Much of 'The Crown' Is True to Life?
Netflix’s award-winning historical series The Crown has temporarily paused filming its sixth season out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96. Elizabeth was the longest ruling monarch in British history, and the longest serving female state in any country. Showrunner and series writer Peter Morgan has stated that “The Crown is a love letter to her, and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.”
Spielberg off to Toronto as film festival hails LGBTQ 'breakthrough year'
Steven Spielberg will lead a host of Hollywood A-listers across the border to Toronto this week for North America's biggest film festival, which organizers say will celebrate a breakthrough year for LGBTQ cinema. "There's a breakthrough this year... you're seeing LGBTQ stories being told in maybe places that they haven't been before, and in a much more mainstream way," said Bailey.
'House of the Dragon': Dark Sister Valyrian Sword Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The House of the Dragon Episodes 1-3.It’s a little too early to be picking favorite characters on House of the Dragon, but thus far, Matt Smith's outrageously evil performance as Daemon Targaryen has proven to be the scene-stealer. Daemon represents the most dangerous attributes of House Targaryen; he’s a cunning warrior, a brilliant strategist, an imposing swordsman, and a surprisingly charismatic politician. Daemon shows pride in his lineage and stakes his claim for the Iron Throne on the argument that he is the rightful heir by blood. Despite staging an open rebellion against his brother, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Daemon still loves both his brother and his neice, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who has taken his place as heir.
