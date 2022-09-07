To all Central Park fans! The wait's over because the all-new season of the adult animated sitcom is (almost) here. This fall, the Tillerman family will put their heads together for a brand-new plan to save their home and the world, or either, depending on how it all goes. Central Park Season 3 continues the shenanigans of the crooked Bitsy Brandenham who would stop at nothing to take over Central Park, while Owen and Paige Tillerman keep up with their attempts to save it. In the new chapter, Owen gets to conduct a campaign to rebuild the public impression of the park and Paige gets her first book deal. In short, this time, the couple will have to put their respective skills to the ultimate test.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO