Disney has historically been no stranger to the realm of video gaming, having wisely jumped onto the rapidly growing medium close to its inception. From the classic platformers like Ducktales or Ducktales to the now legendary Kingdom Hearts series, new games set in the backdrop of Disney’s expansive library of IPs have been quite frequent. However, despite acquiring properties with near-limitless potential like Marvel and Lucasfilm, the amount of Disney games released by the company hasn’t been as prolific as one would think. That’s not to say Disney games disappeared completely, with big titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers, and a plethora of mobile titles, it seems that there hasn’t been too much of a focus from the House of Mouse on gaming. That is, until now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO