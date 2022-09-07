Read full article on original website
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
Everything to Know About Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’: Cast, Release Date, Plot and More
Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 4 of Virgin River More small town drama ahead! The Netflix series Virgin River is returning for a fifth season. “[With] everything that’s been going on in the world, people more and more [are] looking for, not just that comfort, but also that feeling of hope and that […]
Collider
'The Haunted Mansion' Presents a Bountiful Cast of Characters in D23 Exclusive Trailer
Not far from the actual Haunted Mansion ride in Disneyland, Disney fans got their first look at the ghoulish new trailer for The Haunted Mansion at D23. Directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) and written by Katie Dippold (The Heat, Ghostbusters), the film follows a single mom named Gabbie, played by Rosario Dawson, who purchases a suspiciously affordable mansion for her and her son in New Orleans. Of course, even in a housing market like today, an incredibly affordable mansion means it's either the fixer upper of the century, or... it's haunted.
Collider
'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey': Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Is There a Trailer For Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?. Who's In the Cast of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?. When Is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Coming Out?. Originally created by author A. A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard, Winnie-the-Pooh is a loveable anthropomorphic teddy bear that holds a special place in the hearts of many. While the first mention of Winnie-the-Pooh was in a 1924 poem by Milne, it wasn’t until 1961 when Disney acquired the licensing rights to the name and likelihood, creating one of their most successful franchises to date. Disney also removed the hyphens from the title, saving everyone precious time when writing about Winnie the Pooh.
Collider
'The Boys' Erin Moriarty and Creator Eric Kripke Speak Out Against Misogyny Directed at Starlight
When we say that “life imitates art”, this is definitely not the kind of situation that we have in mind. If you watch Prime Video’s The Boys, you know that superhero Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is one of the characters that has it worst in the series: Led to believe that superheroes are holy people doing God’s work on Earth, she gets a reality check when her “welcome” party into The Seven (a Justice League-like superhero group) is sexual abuse. The situation doesn’t get better for Starlight, who is a constant target of misogyny across the series’ run.
digitalspy.com
Cobra Kai season 6 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Cobra Kai spoilers ahead. Cobra Kai never dies, or so they say… but is the show preparing to end with one last, ultimate smackdown?. Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso have finally found the secret to burying their decades-long feud, and that's finding someone else to team up against. Luckily there was no better enemy to take down than Terry Silver and his growing horde of obsessed Cobra Kai dojo members.
ComicBook
Disney's Live-Action Snow White Remake Confirmed for 2024 Release Date
Walt Disney Studios has been on a roll with their live-action adaptations of their classic animated films like Cinderella, Maleficent, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, and so many more in some form of production or development. One of their most recently filmed adaptations is the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White, and we finally know when it will hit theaters. During their panel at Disney's D23 Exp, the studio revealed that Snow White will hit theaters sometime in 2024. The films will star Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will play the film's villain. Both stars were in attendance at the convention where they revealed their feelings on starring in the film.
Collider
Will Forte to Lead Pixar's Original Series 'Win or Lose'
Pixar now has a few shows under its belt since Disney+ made its way into the mainstream. First, there was Monsters At Work, the continuation of Monsters Inc, and just this past week there was the premiere of Cars: On the Road, which has all-new automobile adventures of Lightning McQueen and Mater.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Nightmare Before Christmas director's Netflix movie with Jordan Peele
Netflix has dropped a spooktacular first look at The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick's new movie with Nope's Jordan Peele. Wendell & Wild, which also reunites Peele with Keegan Michael-Key following their successful comedy partnership, is certainly giving us 'This Is Halloween' vibes in its first trailer. The animated...
‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2: Expected Release Date & Everything Else We Know
The next chapter for Tully and Kate is about to begin. Firefly Lane will return for season 2 in 2022. The series, based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel of the same name, became a hit when the first season premiered in 2021. Season 1 debuted at #1 on Nielsen’s streaming charts with viewers watching 1.31 billion minutes of the 10-episode series in its first week.
thedigitalfix.com
Dr Stone Season 3 release date speculation, cast, trailer, and more
What is the Dr Stone season 3 release date? While he may not be the most traditional doctor on the block, Dr Stone is the latest anime character to take the world by storm. Making its debut in 2019, the anime series Dr Stone is based on the manga of the same name written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by artist Boichi and has been a sure-fire delight. But with season 2 wrapping up in 2021 – fans are already dying for more.
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Image Reveals Carol Kane's Arrival
Paramount+ has been beaming down so much exciting Star Trek news today for the third annual Star Trek Day, which coincides with the fifty-sixth anniversary of the premiere of "The Man Trap," the pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series. It seems only fitting that today should also reveal a new character joining the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a series that details a period just before Kirk becomes the Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Production wrapped earlier this summer on Season 2 of the series and for the first time, Paramount+ has revealed that the legendary Carol Kane will be joining the cast in a recurring role.
Collider
‘Piggy’: Carlota Pereda’s Gruesome Thriller Sets a Release Date
The teenage years were a special kind of hell for many of us. If you didn’t have the right clothes or haircut, if your family didn’t drive the right car, or if you just didn’t look like everyone else, bullies would line up to break you down. Such is the case for the main character in Carlota Pereda’s gruesome coming-of-age feature, Piggy. The short film turned full-length feature has finally announced a release date, and we’re happy to share that Piggy will be making its way into theaters and on demand beginning October 14 — just in time for spooky season!
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Review: The Dystopian Drama Returns With a Glimmer of Hope
The Handmaid's Tale has never exactly been a feel-good show, but it is dystopian drama at its dreariest and has kept viewers tuning in for five seasons now, with the hope that eventually something good will happen. Season 5, which as it turns out, will be the penultimate of the series, is more of the same — depressing dystopia, a few instances of lightheartedness, some very heavy-handed scenes, and, amazingly, a glimmer of hope near its conclusion.
Collider
Everything Announced at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo
Disney has historically been no stranger to the realm of video gaming, having wisely jumped onto the rapidly growing medium close to its inception. From the classic platformers like Ducktales or Ducktales to the now legendary Kingdom Hearts series, new games set in the backdrop of Disney’s expansive library of IPs have been quite frequent. However, despite acquiring properties with near-limitless potential like Marvel and Lucasfilm, the amount of Disney games released by the company hasn’t been as prolific as one would think. That’s not to say Disney games disappeared completely, with big titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers, and a plethora of mobile titles, it seems that there hasn’t been too much of a focus from the House of Mouse on gaming. That is, until now.
Deadpool 3 title and release date might have leaked
Marvel’s big D23 Expo MCU announcements are just a day away, and we have plenty of rumors and speculation about what’s coming next. Marvel already delivered a set of mind-blowing reveals at Comic-Con in mid-July, exceeding all expectations. But the Deadpool 3 title and release dates were not part of that show.
Collider
'Disenchanted' Trailer Reveals a Fairy-Tale Life Gone Wrong
In 2007, Enchanted debuted to critical acclaim and instantly earned its spot in pop culture’s legacy for its novel and imaginative approach to fairytales. Nearly 15 years later, a sequel is set to hit our screens with the highly anticipated Disenchanted. And now, the upcoming sequel has released a trailer.
Popculture
'King Kong' Show in the Works at Disney+
Disney+ is reportedly developing a King Kong show, which will confuse anyone paying attention to the giant gorilla's latest escapades. The project is in the very early stages at Disney Branded Television, reports Deadline. Aquaman filmmaker James Wan's Atomic Monster is the studio behind the project. The King Kong series...
Collider
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': First Teaser Releasing Tomorrow
The first teaser of Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to debut tomorrow, the movie’s official Twitter handle revealed. The announcement comes with a fitting caption “Nothing is ever as it seems,” along with a video of a sliding puzzle moving to reveal the title of the movie.
