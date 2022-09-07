Read full article on original website
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Collider
Marvel Celebrates Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary With Exclusive Comic Giveaways at D23
This year's D23 Expo is back in full swing, meaning more Star Wars, more Disney and more Marvel! To kick off the weekend, Marvel is celebrating our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man's 60th anniversary with a special Beyond Amazing panel some fans experienced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. It wouldn't be Disney without a little magic, so panel attendees will be able to snag two Amazing Fantasy #1000 variants, with exclusive artwork by Humberto Ramos.
Collider
That Time John Carpenter Went Meta With 'In the Mouth of Madness'
One of John Carpenter's more endearing traits is his aversion to self-effacing clowning. This is not at all to suggest that Carpenter’s films aren't funny — rather, it’s that the living genre legend often opts to play familiar B-movie scenarios completely straight, whether it be a terse gangland standoff rendered as a modern-day Western showdown (Assault On Precinct 13, one of the most influential films of the 20th century) or a masked killer, bereft of any overwrought psychological motive, terrorizing the inhabitants of a sleepy all-American suburb (Halloween, of course). While Carpenter has dabbled in satire (They Live) and high-concept fantasy (Big Trouble In Little China) over the course of his now decades-spanning career, the grounded nature of his approach is often its own reward. The Escape From New York director has all but perfected an economical, tough-minded creative ethos that has gone on to influence an entire generation of filmmakers dabbling in sci-fi, horror, and beyond.
What Was Anne Heche’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?
Actor Anne Heche ejoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry. Here's a look at her net worth and her entertainment career.
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She ‘Cried the Entire Plane Ride’ Home After Wrapping Final ‘Jurassic’ Movie
In 2015, director Collin Trevorrow took the Jurassic Park franchise, redeveloping the already popular storylines for an entirely new generation. These films, of course, are the Jurassic World installments that have since taken the movie industry by storm. The original film brought us to an entirely new Jurassic kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a new park opened up with (supposedly) better safety guidelines. However, we all know things did not go as planned.
International Business Times
Priscilla Presley Slams Elvis' Manager, Reveals New Secrets 45 Years After Singer's Death
In the wake of the 45th death anniversary of Elvis Presley, his former wife Priscilla Presley has revealed some new secrets about the King of Rock and Roll, who died at the age of 42 in 1977. Priscilla, 77, shared how watching the newly dropped "Elvis" biopic was difficult for...
Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?
Tom Cruise's net worth has only grown since his acting career launched back in the 1980s. Since then, he's acted in and produced dozens of movies -- and racked up millions of dollars in the process.
Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’
Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
Why John Wayne Exploded With Rage at Robert Duvall On Set of ‘True Grit’
When Robert Duvall was new to Hollywood, he had a hard time keeping his cool while filming his blockbuster hits. But when he carried that attitude onto the set of True Grit, John Wayne wouldn’t have it. And the two nearly came to blows. Duvall is still notorious in...
John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
Quentin Tarantino Once Called out Sylvester Stallone for Refusing to Kill off Rambo in ‘First Blood’
Quentin Tarantino considered it a mistake that Sylvester Stallone chose to let Rambo live in ‘First Blood,’ and the filmmaker would call Stallone out on his choice.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Cinema Blend
Disney+'s Disenchanted Trailer Sees Amy Adams' Giselle Looking For A Fairy Tale Life In The Suburbs
We’ve long awaited our reunion with Amy Adams’ Giselle following the 2007 hit Enchanted, and now we finally have our first peek at its upcoming Disney+ sequel. Just as the Disenchanted cast took the stage at the D23 Expo to share with Disney fans what Giselle’s been up to, the trailer also dropped online. Looks like we can now expect the fairytale character turned New Yorker to transition to life in the suburbs with some exciting reunions, new music and a ton more magic spells.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' to End With Season 6
It looks like The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. It was announced ahead of the Season 5 premiere that the dystopian series will be returning for its sixth and final season. The series, which premiered in 2017 to universal acclaim, is based on Margaret Atwood's seminal 1985 novel. Season 5 of the series premieres on Hulu on September 14.
'Pinocchio' transforms the little puppet made of wood into a film that's not so good
Even taking it as a given that Disney's animated classics will all receive live-action makeovers eventually, "Pinocchio" feels like an unnecessary exercise -- a movie so flat that it never sparks to life, and barely feels as if it's making the leap into a different medium. Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis' reunion should be a source of curiosity, but their little puppet made of wood is in a movie that's not so good.
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
