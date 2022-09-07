Read full article on original website
The Coastal Report: Northside High chalk walk; Surf City enhancement project
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Miles and pints: Shortway Running Club brings casual, serious runners together
NEWPORT — On a given weeknight in Newport, a drive downtown along Chatham Street might look like a modern-day Mayberry. Parents lazily meander between games at the Vikings Football recreational field and businesses across the street, families perched on front porches watch people, and on Mondays and Wednesdays, a group of anywhere between 20-30 runners gallop together down the street and around the downtown square.
carolinacoastonline.com
Leo Midgett, 85; service later
Leo Robert Midgett, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1936, in Swansboro a son of the late Johnie and Eleanor Dennis Midgett. After 2 years in the Army, Leo faithfully served his country in the US Coast Guard for...
carolinacoastonline.com
Jack Mulligan, 81; service September 22
Jack Bryant Mulligan, of Ocean Isle, North Carolina, formerly of Newport, North Carolina, completed his earthly journey and went to his heavenly home on August 16, 2022. Jack was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 22, 1941; and he was the youngest of three children. Jack is survived by...
carolinacoastonline.com
Volunteers sought for International Coastal Cleanup in Carteret County
CARTERET COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for a coastal cleanup event slated for 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Litter Free Land and Sea is partnering with the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Carteret County government and the towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores for the beach cleanup during International Coastal Cleanup.
carolinacoastonline.com
West sweeps East to win fifth match in a row; Patriots move to 6-1 on season
BEAUFORT — West Carteret hadn’t played a volleyball game in eight days when it took the court Thursday versus East Carteret, and it didn’t show any rust from the long layoff. The Patriots captured their fifth straight win to improve to 6-1 with a 3-0 sweep of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cancer survivor registration underway for ACS Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast
MOREHEAD CITY — Registration for cancer survivors who want to participate in the 2022 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast is underway. Relay for Life will be held 2:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Carteret Community College in Morehead City. As well as being...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan girls tee off another Coastal win at MCCC; Hassi medals with a 42 on the front nine
MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan girls golf team won its second straight match of the season on Tuesday at Morehead City Country Club. The Cougars’ top four golfers combined to shoot a match-low 134 on the front nine of the course. The win followed a victory on Aug. 29 at Star Hill Golf Club in Cape Carteret, where the Cougars shot a 127 to narrowly defeat Richlands’ 136.
kiss951.com
Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast
There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
carolinacoastonline.com
Hurricane Earl creates rip currents, flooding concerns
NEWPORT - The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning swimmers about an extended high risk of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches as well as a significant increase in coastal flooding as Hurricane Earl churns over 900 miles offshore. According to the weather service news release and graphics,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Nicholas Sparks’ highlights Washington in latest novel
Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks chose Washington as a location in his new novel, “Dreamland.”. This love story is about Colby Mills who was an aspiring musician until a tragedy thwarted his chances of chasing his dream of working full time in music. Instead, he now operates a small family farm in Washington. Taking a reprieve from the farm, he plays a gig in St. Pete Beach, Florida. There, he meets Morgan Lee who is the daughter of wealthy doctors from Chicago. She has a degree from a prestigious college music program and has dreams of moving to Nashville.
WITN
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 8 – 11, 2022
New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Stop by the table hosted by Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, NSDAR, to get information about the Constitution Week Celebration. On Sept. 11 there will be a Flea Market renting the New Bern Farmers Market from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
carolinacoastonline.com
Gloria Zimmerman, 77; service later
Gloria May Zimmerman, 77, of Cedar Point, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at her home. She was born November 8, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter to the late Willis E. and Elizabeth Gillis Karner. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Gloria loved...
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
Beaufort Hotel gets national recognition
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Why was the 133-room Beaufort Hotel named the best boutique hotel in America by USA Today? Officials say it isn’t just because of the hotel’s impressive river views. “Right now small businesses drive the backbone of our country and Beaufort Hotel is one example,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. “They provide […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle to honor retiring Public Works Director Artie Dunn
EMERALD ISLE — Town residents will honor retiring longtime Public Works Director Artie Dunn in a reception Tuesday night prior to the board of commissioners monthly meeting. Light food and refreshments will be available at the reception, which will be from 5 to 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
carolinacoastonline.com
Marlene Kelly, 87; service later
Marlene Davis Kelly, 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Marlene was born on July 27, 1935, in Lumberton, North Carolina, to the late H.T. and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Former East star James remembered for giving more than he received as an athlete, heralded coach
GOLDSBORO — It’s usually students who benefit the most from their relationship with coaches in high school athletics. But it often goes the other way as well. Such was the case with Elvin James and Chuck Lewis. James died Monday at the age of 66. “His wife called...
