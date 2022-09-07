ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Miles and pints: Shortway Running Club brings casual, serious runners together

NEWPORT — On a given weeknight in Newport, a drive downtown along Chatham Street might look like a modern-day Mayberry. Parents lazily meander between games at the Vikings Football recreational field and businesses across the street, families perched on front porches watch people, and on Mondays and Wednesdays, a group of anywhere between 20-30 runners gallop together down the street and around the downtown square.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Leo Midgett, 85; service later

Leo Robert Midgett, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1936, in Swansboro a son of the late Johnie and Eleanor Dennis Midgett. After 2 years in the Army, Leo faithfully served his country in the US Coast Guard for...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jack Mulligan, 81; service September 22

Jack Bryant Mulligan, of Ocean Isle, North Carolina, formerly of Newport, North Carolina, completed his earthly journey and went to his heavenly home on August 16, 2022. Jack was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 22, 1941; and he was the youngest of three children. Jack is survived by...
NEWPORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morehead City, NC
Sports
Morehead City, NC
Cars
City
West End, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Volunteers sought for International Coastal Cleanup in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for a coastal cleanup event slated for 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 17. Litter Free Land and Sea is partnering with the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Carteret County government and the towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores for the beach cleanup during International Coastal Cleanup.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opa#Hotels And Motels#Plumbing#Crystal Coast Grand Prix#The U S Coast Guard#Radio Island Access
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan girls tee off another Coastal win at MCCC; Hassi medals with a 42 on the front nine

MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan girls golf team won its second straight match of the season on Tuesday at Morehead City Country Club. The Cougars’ top four golfers combined to shoot a match-low 134 on the front nine of the course. The win followed a victory on Aug. 29 at Star Hill Golf Club in Cape Carteret, where the Cougars shot a 127 to narrowly defeat Richlands’ 136.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
kiss951.com

Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast

There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hurricane Earl creates rip currents, flooding concerns

NEWPORT - The National Weather Service in Newport is cautioning swimmers about an extended high risk of rip currents along the North Carolina beaches as well as a significant increase in coastal flooding as Hurricane Earl churns over 900 miles offshore. According to the weather service news release and graphics,...
NEWPORT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Nicholas Sparks’ highlights Washington in latest novel

Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks chose Washington as a location in his new novel, “Dreamland.”. This love story is about Colby Mills who was an aspiring musician until a tragedy thwarted his chances of chasing his dream of working full time in music. Instead, he now operates a small family farm in Washington. Taking a reprieve from the farm, he plays a gig in St. Pete Beach, Florida. There, he meets Morgan Lee who is the daughter of wealthy doctors from Chicago. She has a degree from a prestigious college music program and has dreams of moving to Nashville.
WASHINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 8 – 11, 2022

New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Stop by the table hosted by Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, NSDAR, to get information about the Constitution Week Celebration. On Sept. 11 there will be a Flea Market renting the New Bern Farmers Market from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Gloria Zimmerman, 77; service later

Gloria May Zimmerman, 77, of Cedar Point, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at her home. She was born November 8, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter to the late Willis E. and Elizabeth Gillis Karner. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Gloria loved...
CEDAR POINT, NC
WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Beaufort Hotel gets national recognition

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Why was the 133-room Beaufort Hotel named the best boutique hotel in America by USA Today? Officials say it isn’t just because of the hotel’s impressive river views. “Right now small businesses drive the backbone of our country and Beaufort Hotel is one example,” said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. “They provide […]
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Emerald Isle to honor retiring Public Works Director Artie Dunn

EMERALD ISLE — Town residents will honor retiring longtime Public Works Director Artie Dunn in a reception Tuesday night prior to the board of commissioners monthly meeting. Light food and refreshments will be available at the reception, which will be from 5 to 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Marlene Kelly, 87; service later

Marlene Davis Kelly, 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Marlene was born on July 27, 1935, in Lumberton, North Carolina, to the late H.T. and...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy