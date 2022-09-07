ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move

Carolina Panthers fans and fantasy football managers heavily invested in star running back Christian McCaffrey can breathe a sigh of relief on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Panthers have removed McCaffrey from the injury report, meaning the star halfback will be active for Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns. […] The post Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
2022 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Dolphins offense dominates, D.J. Moore has a career-best year, 12 more

What makes a bold prediction a bold prediction? It's not something that you think is especially likely to happen, necessarily, though you shouldn't just be making outlandish statements you don't believe in, either. For me, it's all about planting a flag in the ground, and saying, "If this does happen, it's going to change the way the entire season goes."
QB Josh Allen throws 3 TD passes as Buffalo Bills open season with 31-10 win at Los Angeles Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- All of the expectations in the world were on the Buffalo Bills' shoulders heading into the season-opening game against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. And when the lights were the brightest, the Bills delivered in a big way, making a statement to the rest of the league and coming away with a 31-10 win at SoFi Stadium despite first-half mistakes.
Buffalo Bills' rookie CBs pass first test without Tre'Davious White, but can they keep it up?

Easing into the season wasn’t an option for the Buffalo Bills. They were tasked with opening the season over 2,500 miles away against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and finding a way to stop coach Sean McVay’s high-powered offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. All that without the Bills’ top cornerback in All-Pro Tre’Davious White.
