ESPN
Rams' Sean McVay shoulders blame for season-opening loss to Bills, vows to do better going forward
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay called Thursday night's three-touchdown, season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills a "humbling experience." The Rams unveiled their Super Bowl LVI banner, then proceeded to lose to Buffalo 31-10, never finding any consistency on offense and turning over the ball three times.
Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move
Carolina Panthers fans and fantasy football managers heavily invested in star running back Christian McCaffrey can breathe a sigh of relief on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Panthers have removed McCaffrey from the injury report, meaning the star halfback will be active for Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns. […] The post Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 1: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 1 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 1: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford underwent offseason elbow procedure, sources say
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had an offseason procedure on his right elbow to deal with the pain he experienced last season and to help prepare for this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Along with the procedure, Stafford also received an injection in his elbow during the offseason...
ESPN
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson confirms Seattle Seahawks tried to trade him before this year, says his skills not diminished
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With his return to Seattle in his first regular-season game with the Denver Broncos just days away, quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed Thursday the Seahawks had actually tried to trade him before -- in 2018 -- and said he doesn't believe his skills have diminished as he heads into his 11th season.
ESPN
Christian McCaffrey, Marshall Faulk, Roger Craig ... and D'Andre Swift? Detroit Lions RB eyeing historic 2022
DETROIT -- D'Andre Swift has a lofty goal this season. The versatile Detroit Lions running back is trying to become the fourth player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Christian McCaffrey (2019), Marshall Faulk (1999) and Roger Craig (1985) are...
ESPN
Baltimore Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson fail to reach agreement on new contract
Lamar Jackson turned down the Baltimore Ravens' offers for a contract extension and is now betting on himself this season. On Friday morning, the Ravens announced they were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal by the quarterback's self-imposed deadline. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we...
ESPN
'This was the best job for me': Dennis Allen ready to make New Orleans Saints coaching debut
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has an immense amount of respect for Dennis Allen. But there were some lengths he wasn't willing to go to for his then-defensive coordinator last December. Jordan stood at a podium in Tampa, Florida, and scoffed when asked how...
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Dolphins offense dominates, D.J. Moore has a career-best year, 12 more
What makes a bold prediction a bold prediction? It's not something that you think is especially likely to happen, necessarily, though you shouldn't just be making outlandish statements you don't believe in, either. For me, it's all about planting a flag in the ground, and saying, "If this does happen, it's going to change the way the entire season goes."
ESPN
QB Josh Allen throws 3 TD passes as Buffalo Bills open season with 31-10 win at Los Angeles Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- All of the expectations in the world were on the Buffalo Bills' shoulders heading into the season-opening game against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. And when the lights were the brightest, the Bills delivered in a big way, making a statement to the rest of the league and coming away with a 31-10 win at SoFi Stadium despite first-half mistakes.
ESPN
Buffalo Bills' rookie CBs pass first test without Tre'Davious White, but can they keep it up?
Easing into the season wasn’t an option for the Buffalo Bills. They were tasked with opening the season over 2,500 miles away against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and finding a way to stop coach Sean McVay’s high-powered offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. All that without the Bills’ top cornerback in All-Pro Tre’Davious White.
ESPN
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel prepared for challenge of debuting against the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick
MIAMI -- There are easier coaching debuts than the one the Miami Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel has coming up this weekend. McDaniel faces the NFL’s winningest active coach in the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick in Sunday’s regular-season opener (1 p.m. E.T., CBS) in Hard Rock Stadium.
ESPN
Fantasy football daily notes: Robinson, Akers concern, Kittle, Moore could miss Week 1
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: Allen Robinson II had a shockingly quiet game against the...
