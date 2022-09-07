Read full article on original website
The New York Rangers and Nils Lundkvist are expected to part ways. Whether that happens before the season starts or at the next trade deadline remains to be seen. With training camp set to open on September 21, Lundkvist is hoping he will be wearing a different uniform. His agent, Claude Lemieux revealed to me on September 1st that they asked for a trade last season after he was sent down in favor of Braden Schneider in January.
Hey! Your favorite cup, The Stanley Cup, is here again. Playoffs are just about here, and there are many teams that you will be highly enthusiastic about. Only one of the 16 teams that get to the playoffs will win the Stanley Cup. Also, several teams are well-positioned to win the title, but trophies are not made for sharing. Only one hockey club gets to take home the cup. Hence, this article was curated for one purpose – to highlight the three teams that are most likely to take home the cup.
Repeating as the Stanley Cup champion is exceptionally difficult. After a summer of euphoria, starting from scratch and overcoming the grind of another regular season can take its toll. Plus, it requires yet again beating out a playoff field of other highly competitive teams. There is a reason the 2020 and 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning are the only teams of the Salary Cap era to pull it off.
The NBA reportedly has outlined a plan for the in-season tournament that could be implemented as soon as the 2023-24 season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, cup games will be played through November with the top eight teams advancing to the single-elimination final and all games will be counted toward the 82-game regular-season schedule.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their broadcast schedule.
Projections on the 2023-24 NBA salary cap have dropped, and Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided that information on Friday. This year's cap has been officially set at $123.7 million ($150.3 million tax level). The Los Angeles Clippers lead the payroll figures at $195.3 million, while the Indiana Pacers bring up the rear at $95.8 million, per HoopsHype.
The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will square off in the 2022 WNBA Finals for the chance to be crowned champion. Both are looking to claim their first title. The Aces have made the Finals on two occasions—in 2008, when they were known as the San Antonio Silver Stars and lost to the Detroit Shock, and in 2020, when they fell to the Seattle Storm. They were swept in both instances.
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The National Hockey League announced today the nationally broadcasted games that will appear on ESPN and NHL on TNT this season. The Panthers first home game of the regular season will appear on TNT on Oct. 19 when the Panthers host the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena. The Cats return on TNT on Dec. 21 when they host the New Jersey Devils.
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh to Broadcast 69 Penguins Games. The Penguins' broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season was announced by the NHL and its network rightsholders, ESPN and Turner Sports. The Penguins will take part in 15 nationally broadcasted games, beginning on Tuesday, November 1 with an 8:00 PM tilt...
1997 team's 25-year anniversary to be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Washington Capitals. 1998 team that went back-to-back will be honored on Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. New York Islanders. Photo opportunities with Stanley Cup will be available for ticketed fans; special merchandise to be sold in Team Store. DETROIT...
Legendary New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will be joining MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment in a new business operations role supporting both organizations. "In this position, Lundqvist will be involved in numerous areas including representing MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment in a variety of partner and sponsorship endeavors, assisting with content development for digital platforms across both companies, growing and strengthening the connection with Rangers alumni, as well as lending his support with the Garden of Dreams Foundation."
On Friday, Major League Baseball implemented a number of rule changes set to begin in 2023, and Commissioner Rob Manfred explained that the decision to do so stemmed from wanting to do right by the fans. "It’s hard to get consensus among a group of players on changing the game....
Roster for the Avalanche 2022 rookie camp and upcoming schedule. Below is the schedule for the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 Rookie Camp and Rookie Tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks. All dates and times are subject to change. The camp practice at Family Sports Center will be open to media,...
Turner sports announced on Wednesday the schedule for NHL on TNT. The beginning of the networks schedule will begin with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins versus the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks versus the Colorado Avalanche. TNT will also be the home of the 2023 Winter Classic, where the...
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook reportedly remains "very open" to a potential trade ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the update Friday during an appearance on The Lowe Post podcast (via HoopsHype). "Russ is very open to a trade," Shelburne said. "He hasn't asked...
The year 2022 has been a precarious one for All Elite Wrestling. The three-year-old company has had to navigate a slew of significant injuries and controversies. And the recent series of setbacks following All Out will force AEW to crown a new world champion. Luckily, Bryan Danielson fits the bill.
The Los Angeles Lakers are less than one month away from their preseason opener and barely a month removed from their Oct. 18 regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors. In other words, no matter what you've felt about the NBA offseason—excited about the Lakers' injection of youth, unnerved by...
Everything looked rosy on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the Lakers team facility. Russell Westbrook made nice with Patrick Beverley. Coach Darvin Ham expressed excitement for what's to come this season. In his words, "I have the best seat in the house." But if the Los Angeles Lakers go through...
Talking about the modern NBA typically involves marveling over the absurd skill sets possessed by today's players. What we probably don't discuss enough, though, is the way coaches have ascended to a similarly sky-high plane. Case in point: George Karl, who's headed for Hall of Fame enshrinement this weekend, wasn't...
