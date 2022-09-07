ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers have an offer for Nils Lundkvist, should they take it?

The New York Rangers and Nils Lundkvist are expected to part ways. Whether that happens before the season starts or at the next trade deadline remains to be seen. With training camp set to open on September 21, Lundkvist is hoping he will be wearing a different uniform. His agent, Claude Lemieux revealed to me on September 1st that they asked for a trade last season after he was sent down in favor of Braden Schneider in January.
The Game Haus

The 3 Best Teams to Win the Stanley Cup Next Season

Hey! Your favorite cup, The Stanley Cup, is here again. Playoffs are just about here, and there are many teams that you will be highly enthusiastic about. Only one of the 16 teams that get to the playoffs will win the Stanley Cup. Also, several teams are well-positioned to win the title, but trophies are not made for sharing. Only one hockey club gets to take home the cup. Hence, this article was curated for one purpose – to highlight the three teams that are most likely to take home the cup.
Bleacher Report

The Keys to a Potential Avalanche Stanley Cup Repeat

Repeating as the Stanley Cup champion is exceptionally difficult. After a summer of euphoria, starting from scratch and overcoming the grind of another regular season can take its toll. Plus, it requires yet again beating out a playoff field of other highly competitive teams. There is a reason the 2020 and 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning are the only teams of the Salary Cap era to pull it off.
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

WNBA Finals 2022: 3 Instant Reactions to Aces vs. Sun Matchup

The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun will square off in the 2022 WNBA Finals for the chance to be crowned champion. Both are looking to claim their first title. The Aces have made the Finals on two occasions—in 2008, when they were known as the San Antonio Silver Stars and lost to the Detroit Shock, and in 2020, when they fell to the Seattle Storm. They were swept in both instances.
NHL

NHL Announces 2022-23 National Game Schedule

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The National Hockey League announced today the nationally broadcasted games that will appear on ESPN and NHL on TNT this season. The Panthers first home game of the regular season will appear on TNT on Oct. 19 when the Panthers host the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena. The Cats return on TNT on Dec. 21 when they host the New Jersey Devils.
NHL

Penguins to Appear on National Television 15 Times in 2022-23

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh to Broadcast 69 Penguins Games. The Penguins' broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season was announced by the NHL and its network rightsholders, ESPN and Turner Sports. The Penguins will take part in 15 nationally broadcasted games, beginning on Tuesday, November 1 with an 8:00 PM tilt...
NHL

Red Wings to Honor '97 and '98 Stanley Cup Champions November 3 & 5

1997 team's 25-year anniversary to be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Washington Capitals. 1998 team that went back-to-back will be honored on Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. New York Islanders. Photo opportunities with Stanley Cup will be available for ticketed fans; special merchandise to be sold in Team Store. DETROIT...
Bleacher Report

Legendary Goalie Henrik Lundqvist Joins Rangers in Business Operations Role

Legendary New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will be joining MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment in a new business operations role supporting both organizations. "In this position, Lundqvist will be involved in numerous areas including representing MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment in a variety of partner and sponsorship endeavors, assisting with content development for digital platforms across both companies, growing and strengthening the connection with Rangers alumni, as well as lending his support with the Garden of Dreams Foundation."
NHL

Avalanche Rookie Camp & Tournament Schedule

Roster for the Avalanche 2022 rookie camp and upcoming schedule. Below is the schedule for the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 Rookie Camp and Rookie Tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks. All dates and times are subject to change. The camp practice at Family Sports Center will be open to media,...
markerzone.com

TURNER SPORTS ANNOUNCES NHL ON TNT SCHEDULE

Turner sports announced on Wednesday the schedule for NHL on TNT. The beginning of the networks schedule will begin with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins versus the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks versus the Colorado Avalanche. TNT will also be the home of the 2023 Winter Classic, where the...
Bleacher Report

