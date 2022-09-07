ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobbs Ferry, NY

Klaudio Raguzin

Klaudio Raguzin a long time resident of Sleepy Hollow passed away on September 9, 2022 at the age of 91. Born in Ilovik, Croatia on June 6, 1931, he was the son of Ivan and Maria Mezich Raguzin. Klaudio immigrated to the United States in 1963 with his wife, Josephine, 3 small sons and a baby on the way.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
Edmond T. Slvatori

Edmund Thomas Salvatori of Tarrytown passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born in Yonkers on April 22,1931 to Emilio & Angelina Salvatori. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan. He was retired from the US Postal service. Ed was predeceased by his wife Julia in 2018. Ed leaves behind his three children Ed Salvatori (Christine), Karen Capasso (Lawrence), & Danielle Rubillo (Paul). He was a loving Poppy to his eight grandchildren & four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers Emilio (Mel) & Nello & many loving family & friends. He will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace.
TARRYTOWN, NY

