nowhabersham.com
Athens police arrest 5 alleged street gang members after shooting
A shooting in late August has led to the arrests of five people in Athens on gang-related charges, police say. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department launched an investigation after a 17-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street on August 25. They took another 17-year-old into custody that night on various firearms-related charges. On Friday, the police department announced the following arrests in connection to the investigation:
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: 200 Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, flip flops stolen and more
200 Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, flip flops stolen from car. An Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer received a call on Sept. 1, reporting a theft that occurred on Aug. 27, according to a report from ACCPD. The caller said about 200 Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards and a pair of flip flops were...
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County decriminalizes marijuana possession, creates lowest state penalty
On Aug. 2, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed an ordinance that decriminalized the possession of an ounce or less of marijuana — a victory for marijuana legalization advocates. ACC isn’t the first city or county to pass an ordinance of this nature in Georgia — Atlanta and...
CBS 46
‘Noon Light’ app alerted police to arrest man for rape in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man faces multiple charges after police say he held a 17-year-old female from Harris County at knifepoint and raped her on Monday morning. But it was an app the victim used that pinged her phone, alerted authorities to her location and led Habersham County police to arrest the man.
ACCPD reports five arrests after downtown gunfire
Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrests of five suspects in the aftermath of an August shooting in downtown Athens: counts against all five suspects include aggravated assault. There are also allegations of gang activity for 23 year-old Miquan Pittard, 23 year-old Antonio Thomas, 25 year-old Jyterious Turner, 23 year-old Raekwon Smith, and 17 year-old Jaylan Martin. A 17 year-old was wounded in the August 25 shooting on Clayton Street.
Red and Black
7 shops for scoring UGA gameday looks
Whether you’re looking for Natty merch or a chic handmade dress, here’s where to score your gameday look in Athens. At Cheeky Peach, you can book a free session with a stylist at the downtown shop or virtually from afar. The new Gameday Collection features trendy pieces like red leather jackets, silver cowboy boots, sheer black lace tops and faux leather mini shorts.
NE Ga police blotter: copper capers in Jackson Co, elderly man tries to elude police in Elbert Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting cases of copper theft: investigators in Jefferson say thieves have been stealing from job sites on the north end of the County. We have this morning the name of the Hall County man who was killed in a fall from a tree...
911 call reveals how people inside Mall of Georgia helped employee in Macy's stabbing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — 911 calls from people inside of the Mall of Georgia from last Friday give insight into the frightening moments a suspect allegedly stabbed a Macy's employee. Authorities released the calls Thursday of people calling for help during the chaos. One woman told an operator she...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for 3 suspects in smash-and-grab burglary at Winder smoke shop
WINDER, Ga. - Winder police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects wanted for a smash and grab burglary at a local smoke shop. Officials say just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 2, the three suspects smashed through the glass front door of a local vape and smoke shop and targeted certain cabinets and items.
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Man returned to hospital after jumping from moving vehicle; rap studio equipment stolen; customers with live chicken complain to eatery their chicken is under-cooked
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Complaint...
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, purse snatching highlight Sheriff’s activity
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A car crash led to the arrest of one person for impaired driving and drug possession. On August 26, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Peachtree Parkway. Officers said a witness told them a black Mercedes struck a Honda van.
Chancellor: only UGA, Tech will require SAT, ACT exams as admission criteria
Tim Bryant hosts Classic City Today, 6-10 weekday mornings on 98.7FM & AM 1340 WGAU in Athens.
Georgia football sends simple yet powerful message to its fans
Georgia football drops its hype videos on Friday afternoons ahead of the big game, and this week, there was a not-so-subtle message directed toward its fans. By now, most know that the weather will be soggy for the Samford game, but that doesn’t mean the fans shouldn’t show up and be loud.
New helicopter search for woman who vanished after leaving metro Atlanta pub
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are using a helicopter to search for a woman who vanished after leaving a bar in Hapeville. Yolanda Brown, 53, disappeared after leaving the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville early Saturday morning.
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
NE Ga police blotter: second accuser in molestation case, suspect competent for murder trial
The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against a daycare in Jackson County: Bright Beginnings in Jefferson lost its license earlier this year after the arrest of a daycare worker on child molestation charges. There is a second accuser in the case of Cameron Millholland, the...
Red and Black
Five things you may have missed this week
Stetson Bennett named Walter Camp National Player of the Week. University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett became the 11th Georgia player to be named Walter Camp National Player of the Week following his performance in Georgia’s 49-3 win against Oregon. Bennett became the first offensive player for Georgia to...
wrwh.com
Arrest Made In Alleged Walmart Shoplifting
(Cleveland)- Three people were arrested over the weekend following a reported shoplifting incident in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Cleveland on Saturday. A description of the vehicle they were in was issued and that vehicle was...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for man wanted for vandalism to Snellville church
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Snellville police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of vandalizing a local church. Officials say around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the man approached a church and threw bricks at its windows, shattering them. The suspect then fled on foot toward McGee Road. The...
