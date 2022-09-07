ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

Athens police arrest 5 alleged street gang members after shooting

A shooting in late August has led to the arrests of five people in Athens on gang-related charges, police say. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department launched an investigation after a 17-year-old male was shot in the 300 block of Clayton Street on August 25. They took another 17-year-old into custody that night on various firearms-related charges. On Friday, the police department announced the following arrests in connection to the investigation:
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: 200 Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, flip flops stolen and more

​​200 Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, flip flops stolen from car. An Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer received a call on Sept. 1, reporting a theft that occurred on Aug. 27, according to a report from ACCPD. The caller said about 200 Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards and a pair of flip flops were...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

ACCPD reports five arrests after downtown gunfire

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrests of five suspects in the aftermath of an August shooting in downtown Athens: counts against all five suspects include aggravated assault. There are also allegations of gang activity for 23 year-old Miquan Pittard, 23 year-old Antonio Thomas, 25 year-old Jyterious Turner, 23 year-old Raekwon Smith, and 17 year-old Jaylan Martin. A 17 year-old was wounded in the August 25 shooting on Clayton Street.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

7 shops for scoring UGA gameday looks

Whether you’re looking for Natty merch or a chic handmade dress, here’s where to score your gameday look in Athens. At Cheeky Peach, you can book a free session with a stylist at the downtown shop or virtually from afar. The new Gameday Collection features trendy pieces like red leather jackets, silver cowboy boots, sheer black lace tops and faux leather mini shorts.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Blotter
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CLEVELAND, GA
Monroe Local News

MPD Reports: Man returned to hospital after jumping from moving vehicle; rap studio equipment stolen; customers with live chicken complain to eatery their chicken is under-cooked

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Complaint...
MONROE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Red and Black

Five things you may have missed this week

Stetson Bennett named Walter Camp National Player of the Week. University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett became the 11th Georgia player to be named Walter Camp National Player of the Week following his performance in Georgia’s 49-3 win against Oregon. Bennett became the first offensive player for Georgia to...
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Arrest Made In Alleged Walmart Shoplifting

(Cleveland)- Three people were arrested over the weekend following a reported shoplifting incident in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Cleveland on Saturday. A description of the vehicle they were in was issued and that vehicle was...
CLEVELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for man wanted for vandalism to Snellville church

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Snellville police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of vandalizing a local church. Officials say around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the man approached a church and threw bricks at its windows, shattering them. The suspect then fled on foot toward McGee Road. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy