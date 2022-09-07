ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

CBS LA

Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station

Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
COMPTON, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Canadian trucker charged with trafficking nearly $10 million worth of meth, cocaine via long-haul big rigs

A Canadian man faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine via long-haul big rig trucks.Sam Nang Bou, 40, of Edmonton, Canada was arrested last week by the FBI and charged with personally delivering large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine to semi-truck drivers in Southern California."Bou has distributed drugs with a value of at least $9.8 million in Los Angeles, and likely several times that amount if exported and resold in Canada," a statement from the Department of Justice said.According to the criminal complaint filed Friday in federal court, Bou orchestrated a series of deliveries to semi-truck drivers, including the shipment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Black female officer makes history in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited

Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
TUSTIN, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man found dead in center of 710 Freeway

Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico

In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
SEAL BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Call to Action: Rally to Stop the Exploitation of Minors

The American King Foundation will host a rally at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office Monday, Sept. 12, in support of two minors who allege they were sexually exploited by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Arie Spears under the guise of obtaining an “acting” job.
LOS ANGELES, CA

