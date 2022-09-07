Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park unveils 18-month strategic plan
As many nursing homes closed or faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, Menorah Park intends to take the organization beyond the impact of COVID-19 with a new 18-month strategic plan. Northeast Ohio’s largest single-site provider of health and wellness services for adults as they age announced the plan Aug. 31...
Cleveland Jewish News
Playhouse Square free dance showcase Sept. 16
Playhouse Square will host a dance showcase at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Connor Palace at 1615 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Northeast Ohio’s dancers, along with special guest Riverdance, will perform. Tickets are free, but required to attend. For tickets, call 216-241-6000.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lights, camera, action – Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Film Festival underway
Those two words are ones Elizabeth Sunshine used to describe many of the films that are screening in the Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Film Festival, which was set to open Sept. 8 and close Sept. 18. This year’s festival draws on international films, many in Hebrew, German, French and other...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gross Schechter to hold inaugural High Holy Days Shuk Sept. 11
Gross Schechter Day School will host the Schechter Shuk: High Holiday Marketplace from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Goods and services for the upcoming chagim will be available. “We are creating an opportunity for the Cleveland Jewish community to shop all of their favorite vendors and meet new ones in order to prepare for the fall chagim,” Elana Perlin, director of judaic studies at Gross Schechter, said in the release. “There will be tasters, order forms at the ready and items for purchase. It is important to Gross Schechter to help everyone have the best chag experience possible and that means having access to all the accoutrement for the holidays.”
Cleveland Jewish News
West Temple’s Rabbi Lader to retire in June 2023
Rabbi Enid Lader has announced her retirement as spiritual leader of Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland, effective mid-June 2023. “There comes a time when it is time to try new things and make room for new energies,” Lader wrote in the temple’s combined June and July bulletin. “I have been our congregation’s rabbi for the past ten years – and as I begin my eleventh year, this is the final year of my contract. I have chosen not to renew, but to step on to a new path, and make room for the next generation of leaders to take their place in our congregation. I know our temple board will do all they can to make this transition a smooth one – as will I. I look forward to the coming year and all the opportunities it will provide for us to celebrate and remember, learn and enjoy – together.
Cleveland Jewish News
Friendship Circle's 13th annual MyWalk4Friends raises nearly $403K
Rain didn’t deter about 700 Friendship Circle of Cleveland supporters from attending the 13th annual MyWalk4Friends on Sept. 4 at its Pepper Pike campus. With opening remarks from assistant development director Rabbi Eli Shomer, supporters had already surpassed the organization’s initial $360,000 goal before the walk started. During the opening remarks, a second goal was announced – $396,000 – which was also surpassed. At its conclusion, the annual fundraiser netted $402,730 from over 1,400 donors, according to its website on Sept. 6. As the number could increase over the next week as last minute donations are finalized, the money raised will directly support programming for children and teenagers through programs that engage them together, including trips, supplies and special activities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Benjamin Linick
Benjamin Linick became a bar mitzvah on Saturday morning, Sept. 3, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Benjamin is the son of Alison and Brian Linick of Beachwood, and the brother of Emily and Madelyn. He is the grandson of Diane Linick and the late David Linick of Orange, and Dr. Joel Miller and Arlene Miller of Fairlawn. Benjamin attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys football, lacrosse and playing with his Goldendoodle, Sophie.
Cleveland Jewish News
Area synagogues present Fishman in Ukraine war discussion
Professor David Fishman of the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City will discuss “The War in Ukraine & the Fate of Its Jewish Community” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 via Zoom. He will discuss the war that has lasted more than six months, how the Ukrainian Jewish...
Cleveland Jewish News
Brennan Lepene
Brennan Lepene will become bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Park Synagogue. Brennan is the son of Courtney and Scott Lepene of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Raleigh. He is the grandson of Marcia and Billy Wise, and Barbara and Alan Lepene. He is the great-grandson of Shirley Frisch. Brennan attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys space exploration, rocketry, model railroading, theater, reading, LEGOs, Star Wars, swimming, biking and traveling with his family. For his mitzvah project, Brennan chose to support an organization called RePlay for Kids, which repairs and adapts toys and assistive devices for children with disabilities in Northeast Ohio. He chose to support them because he wanted to brighten the lives of kids with special needs. His family purchased toys, and he personally learned how to weld and adapt the toys so that children with disabilities could enjoy them. He also donated many books to the local little Free Libraries so that others could enjoy reading as much as he does.
Cleveland Jewish News
Green Road Synagogue executive director announces resignation
Sarah Ehrenreich, the executive director of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, will resign at the end of September. Ehrenreich, who was promoted in January 2021 to the position, had been the synagogue’s administrative assistant since 2017. “Working at Green Road Synagogue over the past five and half years has...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood High School seniors create group to daven on Thursday mornings
Few things can motivate high schoolers to wake up early before school, but Netta Haas and Hannah Plotkin found a way to organize a weekly morning minyan for them and their peers. The pair of seniors at Beachwood High School were looking for a space to express their Jewish identity...
Cleveland Jewish News
Raphael Silverman
Raphael Silverman became a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Park Synagogue. Raphael is the son of Abigail and Matt Silverman of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Sasha. He is the grandson of Deborah and Joel Glass, Marci and Ron Kulberg, Melissa Sabroff and Barry Silverman. Raphael attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys basketball, playing piano and spending time with friends. For his mitzvah project, Raphael donated and helped pack medical supplies for Ukraine.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nicholas Medow
Nicholas Medow became a bar mitzvah on Monday morning, Sept. 5, at Solon Chabad. Nicholas is the son of Nellie and Aron Medow of Solon, and the brother of Harris and Myles. He is the grandson of Rita and Sima Braginsky, and Toni and Herman Medow. Nicholas attends religious school at Solon Chabad. He enjoys wrestling, gaming and traveling. For his mitzvah project, Nicholas is saying Modeh Ani daily.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lily Goldberg
Lily Goldberg became a bat mitzvah on Saturday evening, Sept. 3, at The Shul. Lily is the daughter of Amanda and Steven Goldberg of Solon, and the sister of Taylor and Jessa. Lily attends Solon Middle School, and enjoys dance and tennis. For her mitzvah project, Lily is supporting Portage County’s domestic violence shelter and resource center Safer Futures by donating handmade tie-dye clothing, nonperishable food items and toiletries.
Cleveland Jewish News
Barr, Ferne and Norman
In loving memory of Ferne and Norman Barr a monument will be dedicated at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26200 Aurora Road, Bedford Heights. Rabbi Matt Cohen will officiate. The couple were the parents of Ross (Jodi) Barr, the grandparents of Eli, Lana and Sadie Barr. They...
Cleveland Jewish News
Retired military expert to speak at Technion dinner Sept. 15
The gentleman on the telephone speaks briskly and with authority. In reference to an upcoming event at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, he could talk, as he says, “from 20 minutes to 20 hours,” and you get the sense rather quickly that if Brigadier General (Ret.) Jacob Nagel leaned on the lengthier side of that time frame, he would be sharp and compelling throughout.
Cleveland Jewish News
Oberlin College won’t appeal; agrees to pay Gibson’s Bakery $36M
Oberlin College and Conservatory has decided not to appeal and has initiated payment of the $36.59 million judgment in the Gibson’s Bakery case. This amount represents awarded damages and accumulated interest, and therefore no further payments are required, according to a Sept. 8 statement from an Oberlin spokesman. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jace Carter Wendzicki
Jace Carter Wendzicki will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 10, at Temple Emanu El. Jace is the son of Heather and Phil Wendzicki of Solon and the brother of Cade Ethan. He is the grandson of Elaine and Marty Jacob, Joanne and Stan Wendzicki, and the late Steve Blumenthal. Jace is an avid sports fan and loves the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Guardians. He also enjoys playing football and baseball. Jace adores animals, particularly dogs and cats.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 21,731 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Sept. 8 reported 125,230 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 504 from a week prior. A total of 14,131 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 37 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jack Felder | Beachwood High School | Football
Jack Felder, Beachwood High School football center and defensive end, is the first Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Felder is the first player of the week in 2022 based on his performance versus Orange High School, where he anchored...
