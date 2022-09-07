Read full article on original website
Cloud servers are proving to be an unfortunately common entry route for cyberattacks
Cloud servers are now the number one entry route for cyberattacks, new research has claimed, with 41% of companies reporting it as the first entry point. The problem is only getting worse, with the number of attacks using cloud servers as their initial point of entry rose 10% year-on-year, and they've also leapfrogged corporate servers as the main way for criminals to find their way into organizations.
Amazon will buy Belgium-based Cloostermans to boost warehouse robotics operations
Amazon will acquire Cloostermans, a Belgium-based warehouse machinery company, in the latest expansion of the e-commerce giant’s warehouse robotics. The acquisition agreement, announced Tuesday morning, builds on a working relationship that the companies established in 2019. Amazon said the deal will help it “more rapidly deploy solutions in our workplace that support employees in their roles and improve safety at work, and also help reduce packaging waste.”
Avidyne’s latest software for IFDs certified
Avidyne has received FAA certification for its AviOS10.3 software for its IFD series of systems. The updated software adds new features for both fixed-wing and helicopter pilots, including visual approaches, VNAV, and certified TAWS options, according to company officials. The Technical Standard Order (TSO) and Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approvals...
Grupo Éxito To Install Toshiba Self-Checkout Solution
Shoppers are at the forefront of Grupo Éxito’s latest adoption to deliver seamless front-end transformation in its stores. Between the end of 2022 and early 2023, consumers will find a new Self Checkout experience by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions at its stores across the company’s banners, including Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax and Super Inter. This is the first grocery implementation of Toshiba’s Self Checkout solution in Colombia.
Samsung confirms data breach, personal customer data stolen
Samsung has confirmed it suffered a data breach which led to the personal information of customers being leaked online. The company revealed in a blog post (opens in new tab) that customer data had been compromised on August 4, following an apparent security incident in the preceding weeks. It added...
