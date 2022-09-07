Pentatonix take on the Hollywood Bowl, excited to reunite with fans

Pentatonix is a Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling a cappella group who has even made it to the big screen.

Later this month, they’re taking to the stage of the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

To gear up for the big show, the group will be at the venue’s box office on Sept. 8 to meet fans buying their tickets ahead of time.

“We’re so excited to get to meet with the fans,” Matt Sallee exclaimed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “We may sing a little something, we’ll see.”

Group member Kevin Olusola is elated to perform at the Bowl once again. He still has fond memories performing with the orchestra in 2017.

“It was such a mesmerizing experience,” Olusola explained. “So, to be able to do it again, for our own show, it feels like a celebration of 11 years of such an amazing career.”

While one doesn’t think of an orchestra when talking about an a cappella group, member Mitch Grassi looked at it as them expanding their musical horizons.

“I think we stick to our roots with vocal-based music, but we also like to branch out,” Grassi explained. “We’re adventurous artists and musicians, and we like to do what gets us excited.”

The group cannot wait to reunite with fans, as the pandemic kept them apart for over two years.

Pentatonix perform live at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 29.

Tickets are available here , or you can buy them from Pentatonix themselves in-person at the Hollywood Bowl box office on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

