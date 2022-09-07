Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
Matt Gaetz Wants Lauren Boebert – Yes, Lauren Boebert – to Carry a Gun in Congress (Video)
In a Newsmax appearance on Tuesday, Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz had a very curious thing to say about safety in the Capitol: He wishes his right wing colleague in Congress, Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, was allowed to pack heat at work. Here’s what he said while appearing on “Greg...
CNN Let Brian Stelter Go and Canceled His Show — Here's Why
The chief media correspondent at CNN, Brian Stelter, will appear in his final broadcast on Aug. 21. CNN’s new network boss Chris Licht is making some major programming changes, beginning with cutting Reliable Sources, a show about the media and its coverage. What happened to Stelter at CNN?. Article...
Leaked email: Producer begged Fox News to keep Jeanine Pirro off the air ahead of defamation lawsuit
A newly unearthed email shows that an unidentified Fox News producer frantically tried to get the network to keep host Jeanine Pirro off the air for pushing false claims about Dominion Voting Systems stealing the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. NPR, which obtained a copy of the email and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike Flynn furiously storms out of interview over January 6 question in new documentary: ‘I am so sick of it’
A clip from a new PBS documentary has shown former national security adviser Michael Flynn losing his temper with a reporter who asked if he had contact with his brother, a general, on 6 January 2021.Mr Flynn, who is a popular figure among QAnon followers and who suggested Mr Trump impose martial law to facilitate a do-over of the 2020 election, had the encounter on camera during the shooting of the Mike Flynn’s Holy War, which takes a look at the former general’s post-Trump administration activities across the country.The clip shows Mr Flynn in a terse exchange with the...
Alex Wagner Mocks Sarah Palin’s Promise to ‘Reload’ After Loss: ‘What Would a Concession Statement Be Without a Gun Metaphor?’ (Video)
MSNBC host Alex Wagner wasn’t all that impressed by Sarah Palin’s concession statement, following the Alaskan Republican’s loss in a special election on Wednesday night. But Wagner also wasn’t all that surprised, particularly by Palin’s choice to not-so-subtly reference to guns in that statement. In...
Brian Stelter Offered Jobs by Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld and Babylon Bee – and Other Conservative Dunks on Ousted CNN Host
It didn’t take long for the job offers to start rolling in for Brian Stelter – and those were some of the better attempted conservative Twitter dunks on the “Reliable Sources” host the day his ouster from CNN was announced. Greg Gutfeld, host and ringleader of...
CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup
UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
RELATED PEOPLE
Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show
CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
Dumped CNN Anchor Brian Stelter Reportedly Labels Himself As A ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ After Firing
It's been weeks since CNN's Brian Stelter was axed from the network, but his exit has remained in the headlines with the cable channel's employees fearful about the promised "changes" their boss Chris Licht has to come. Despite ignoring warning signs and this website's reports that his firing was inevitable, Radar has learned that Stelter is playing the victim card with his ex-staffers.The former Reliable Sources host believes he was CNN's “sacrificial lamb" as the network gears up to switch directions in an attempt to save their failing channel by appealing to both sides of the political party. Stelter was...
Jean-Pierre schooled online after ‘bad answer’ to Doocy’s question about her own ‘stolen election’ rhetoric
Conservatives on Twitter mocked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for her answer to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s question about her old "stolen election" tweets. During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Doocy addressed Jean-Pierre on how the Biden administration has called Republicans who think the 2020...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOC dodges question on political plans by saying she can't say if she is 'going to be alive'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is uncertain if she will still be alive before the end of the month, she said in an interview published Wednesday.
Fox News’ Katie Pavlich Is an Ambassador for Gun Manufacturer
On an episode of America’s Newsroom following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, Fox News’ Katie Pavlich pointed blame at the “pro-gun control lobby” after President Joe Biden blamed the gun lobby. “I would say there is an argument to be made that the...
NewsNation Readies New Chris Cuomo Show For October
Chris Cuomo is returning to cable news after a ten-month absence. The former CNN and ABC News correspondent will launch his new program, “Cuomo,” on October 3 on NewsNation, backed by TV-station giant Nexstar Media. The show , which will air at 8 p.m. on weekdays, has begun production in New York, the company announced Wednesday. Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen has been tapped to serve as executive producer. Cohen, a former top producer on ABC’s “The View” will lead the show behind the camera. Other top producers have worked for CBS News, CNN+ and ABC News. Cuomo will have something to prove. His departure...
Jennifer Lawrence details Tucker Carlson nightmares, says 'politics are killing people'
Actress Jennifer Lawrence is warning against an apolitical existence, saying, "It’s too dire." The Don't Look Up star also shared that she suffers from recurring nightmares about Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering Barbara Ehrenreich, Acid Wit and Workers' Champion
A remembrance of writer and moral force Barbara Ehrenreich
GREG GUTFELD: The media erased the political affiliation of an accused killer who is a Democratic official
I just spilled on me. All right. Happy Friday, America. So, how's your civil war going? I know it's crazy out there. I nearly got hit by a cannonball. It's good to see Brian Stelter found work. Call me Brian. But once again, let's look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You probably didn't hear about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That's right. I said machete. Who knew we lived in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete attacker who'd been arrested many times, including for attacking people with, you'll never guess, that's right, machetes.
John Harwood’s Abrupt Exit Adds Fuel to #BoycottCNN: ‘There’s No ‘Both Sides’ to Fascism’
John Harwood’s abrupt exit from CNN Friday has added fuel to the #BoycottCNN fire as many grow wary of the network’s centrist move. “If CNN is moving Trumpward let them know you are not happy,” one user tweeted Sunday. “Ditto canning John Harwood.”. Harwood, the network’s...
A publisher abruptly recalled the '2,000 Mules' election denial book. NPR got a copy.
Due to an unspecified "publishing error," the conservative publisher Regnery recalled the book version of Dinesh D'Souza's widely debunked election denial film "2,000 Mules." Here's what's inside.
Comments / 0