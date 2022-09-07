Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum
(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith,...
Pistons Unveil Killer Statement Uniforms
The Pistons now have some really cool options when it comes to uniforms for the upcoming season.
Two Ways John Collins Can Avoid Trade Rumors
John Collins has been involved in trade rumors all summer. He can keep his job with the Atlanta Hawks by improving in two areas.
Which NBA team has the most Basketball Hall of Fame members?
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame celebrates the sport’s storied history, and the NBA’s most storied organizations are well-represented in the building. Since its founding in 1959, the Hall of Fame has annually been inducting NBA greats. That will continue in 2022, as Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Lou Hudson and George Karl are among the 13-person class.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
Yardbarker
2x NBA Champion Shane Battier Says Tracy McGrady Is The Best Passer He Has Ever Played With: "T-Mac Put That On The Money Every Single Time"
Tracy McGrady was one of the best players in the league in the 2000s, and everybody saw it whenever he stepped onto the court. McGrady is a former scoring champion and adept defender whose career was cut short by injuries. Based on his prime, many people wonder how good could McGrady have been if he had stayed healthy.
Sixers legend Allen Iverson's crossover ranked 2nd best signature move
Every NBA legend has a signature killer move. That move they go to in order to throw off defenders and they can’t recover and make a defensive play. Some have the fadeaway jumper, some have the Euro step, and some have the killer crossover. Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson...
WATCH: Miami Commit Robby Washington Delivers With Two-TD Performance
Watch some highlights from 2023 WR Robby Washington's game against Killian (Fla.) High School.
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Gives Props to Sue Bird Upon Retirement
Wade praised Bird as she played her final game in the WNBA.
Alex Caruso hilariously recreates iconic Michael Jordan photo
The greatest player in Chicago Bulls history is taking some time to recreate a classic picture that Michael Jordan once took. Current Bulls guard Alex Caruso is touring Europe this week and made a stop in Paris, France for an appearance at the local NBA Store. As part of his...
Hornets 2022-23 "Statement" Jersey Shown in 2K23 Files
A look at Charlotte's "Statement" Jersey for the upcoming season according to 2k23 game files.
What We Know About Jayson Tatum's Signature Sneaker
With good reason, Jordan Brand has big plans for Jayson Tatum this season. The Celtics star led his team to the NBA Finals and is coming off a campaign where he earned a spot on the All-NBA First Team. Along the way to making that happen, Inside The Celtics spoke with Cameron Look, the designer of ...
Saint Among 'Sinners': Dallas Mavs Legend Del Harris on Hall of Fame Induction
“None of this happens without Nellie and Mark,” Del Harris tells DBcom as he goes into the Hall of Fame.
